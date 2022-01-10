IsoPlexis Reports Preliminary Full Year 2021 Revenue, Releases Industry-First Superhuman Cell Library

Superhero cells are key to the efficacy, potency, and durability of therapies across the human health spectrum

BRANFORD, Conn., Jan. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IsoPlexis (NASDAQ: ISO), the Superhuman Cell Company, today announced its preliminary unaudited revenue for the full year 2021. Total revenue for 2021 is expected to be in the range of $17.0 to $17.2 million, representing an increase of approximately 64% to 66% compared to $10.4 million for the full year 2020.



Since the commercial launch in 2018, Isoplexis has placed 209 total instruments, including 98 new instruments sold during 2021. As of year end, IsoPlexis passed an important milestone with 67% of US comprehensive cancer centers and in addition, 100% of the top 15 pharma now using IsoPlexis for functional cell analysis.

IsoPlexis also today unveiled The Superhuman Cell Library, an industry-first mapping of the proteomically driven cells, unique to IsoPlexis’ platform, that determine how the human body responds to complex disease. By identifying a comprehensive range of rare but important super cells, the library categorizes how these cells have been used to predict patient response to therapies in a wide range of clinically relevant journals. The library also lays the groundwork for customers to continue to add on to the characterization of these uniquely predictive cells to advance all of human health.

“Our 2021 revenue growth reinforces the value of our platform and how, together with the release of The Superhuman Cell Library, IsoPlexis is taking a lead in advancing the future of medicine and health,” said IsoPlexis Chief Executive Officer Sean Mackay. “The IsoPlexis platform allows researchers to uncover superhero cells and superhuman biology for the first time, unlocking unprecedented insights into the development of therapies for the world’s toughest diseases.”

These preliminary results are based on management’s initial analysis of operations for the quarter that ended on December 31, 2021. The company expects to issue full financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 in late February 2022.

The Superhuman Cell Library provides a comprehensive definition of proteomically driven cells that is leading to major advances in the way illnesses are diagnosed and treated. It is a valuable resource across oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, neurology, inflammatory diseases, and cell and gene therapies. It is available now as an industry-wide, literature-referenced, and consistently updated resource at http://isoplexis.com/FCL .

“Following the releases of the Human Cell Atlas and the Human Genome Atlas, definitions of the functional proteome from each cell are critical to moving forward our understanding of human cell behavior. By mapping our body’s most functionally active immune cells, or cell “superheroes”, IsoPlexis is making a key contribution to furthering our understanding of the power of each single cell in the human body,” said James R. Heath Ph.D. Dr. Heath is President and Professor at the Institute for Systems Biology in Seattle, and a Professor of Bioengineering at the University of Washington. He also co-founded and is a member of the IsoPlexis scientific advisory board.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis is the Superhuman Cell company.

IsoPlexis’ systems uniquely identify a comprehensive range of multifunctional single cells, i.e. the superhero cells in the human body. These cells enable researchers to understand and predict disease progression, treatment resistance and therapeutic efficacy to advance all of human health.

IsoPlexis has been named Top Innovation or Design by The Scientist Magazine, Fierce, BIG Innovation, Red Dot and multiple others. The IsoPlexis platform is used globally by researchers, including those at the top 15 global pharmaceutical companies and at two-thirds of leading U.S. comprehensive cancer centers.

