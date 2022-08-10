IsoPlexis Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

IsoPlexis Corporation

BRANFORD, Conn., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IsoPlexis Corporation (Nasdaq: ISO), a company empowering labs to leverage the cells and proteome changing the course of human health, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Recent Highlights

Drove operational efficiencies and headcount reductions through our Reduction in Force (RIF) resulting in a $4.3 million reduction in operating expenses compared to Q1 2022, representing a 14% reduction which includes $3.7 million of nonrecurring restructuring expense.





Revenue of $4.0 million for the second quarter 2022, representing a 7% decrease from the corresponding period of 2021





Trailing twelve months revenue of $18.7 million represents a 31% increase vs the prior year period





Sold 20 new instruments in the second quarter, bringing the installed base to 254 total instruments, with systems at 100% of the top 15 global pharma and 78% of U.S. Comprehensive Cancer Centers





Reprioritized product pipeline to focus on the effortlessly automated bulk proteomic CodePlex product suite, which runs on existing instrumentation, to launch in the first quarter of 2023.



“Our team has continued to adapt to realize the large opportunities in cellular and proteomic analysis we have ahead of us. We continue to streamline and simplify our business to take advantage of this opportunity and produce more profitable growth.” said Sean Mackay, Co-founder and CEO of IsoPlexis. “We are excited for key initiatives involving continued commercial expansion with our land and expand strategies, consumable gross margin improvement, and the launch of our new CodePlex product. In particular, the CodePlex product suite with its ability to effortlessly automate proteomics for any lab represents a large, mainstream customer opportunity. Our team continues to have strong conviction in our products and growth prospects based on validation of the high need amongst customers for easier access to key cells and the proteome.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue was $4.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, a 7% decrease from $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. These results were primarily driven by the China lockdown due to the re-emergence of Covid-19, overall economic slowness and inflationary challenges in both the U.S. and Europe, and our own reorganization and RIF, which, while proving to be effective, took time to execute and process.

Gross margin was 52% for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to 53% for the corresponding prior year period.

Total operating expenses were $26.4 million for the second quarter of 2022, which included restructuring expenses of $3.7 million. Excluding the restructuring expenses of $3.7 million, non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses (representing operating expenses less restructuring expenses) of $22.8 million were $7.9 million or, 26% lower than the first quarter 2022 as we streamlined our commercial and operational structure to support sustainable growth.

Operating loss was $24.4 million for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to $18.4 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Net loss was $25.6 million for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to a net loss of $20.6 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash was $71.6 million as of June 30, 2022.

2022 Guidance

IsoPlexis now expects full year 2022 revenue to reflect at least a 20% increase over full year 2021, or $20.7 million.

Webcast Information

IsoPlexis will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2022 financial results before market open on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 5:30 am Pacific Time / 8:30 am Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at http://investors.isoplexis.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

Please also find our updated investor presentation on our website (https://investors.isoplexis.com/news-events/presentations).

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis is empowering labs, changing the course of human health.

By leading the discovery and identification of how multi-functional immune cells communicate and respond, IsoPlexis assists researchers in understanding and predicting disease progression, treatment resistance and therapeutic efficacy.

IsoPlexis has been named Top Innovation or Design by The Scientist Magazine, Fierce, BIG Innovation, Red Dot and multiple others. The IsoPlexis platform is used globally by researchers, including those at the top 15 global pharmaceutical companies by revenue and 78% of leading U.S. comprehensive cancer centers.

IsoPlexis Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Product revenue $ 3,323 $ 4,089 $ 7,777 $ 7,016 Service revenue 682 200 1,139 507 Total revenue 4,005 4,289 8,916 7,523 Cost of product revenue 1,813 2,001 4,142 3,551 Cost of service revenue 116 4 142 28 Gross profit 2,076 2,284 4,632 3,944 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses 7,056 5,495 14,190 9,169 General and administrative expenses 8,447 5,186 19,923 9,564 Sales and marketing expenses 7,246 9,957 19,289 17,031 Restructuring expenses 3,699 — 3,699 — Total operating expenses 26,448 20,638 57,101 35,764 Loss from operations (24,372 ) (18,354 ) (52,469 ) (31,820 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (1,210 ) (870 ) (2,196 ) (1,613 ) Other income (expense), net (24 ) (1,330 ) 334 (2,680 ) Net loss $ (25,606 ) $ (20,554 ) $ (54,331 ) $ (36,113 ) Accrued dividends on preferred stock — (3,335 ) — (6,611 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders (25,606 ) (23,889 ) (54,331 ) (42,724 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.65 ) $ (11.10 ) $ (1.39 ) $ (19.92 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding—basic and diluted 39,117,157 2,152,083 39,077,369 2,144,856









IsoPlexis Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share amounts) June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 71,608 $ 126,566 Accounts receivable, net 3,484 4,100 Inventories, net 38,988 24,299 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,139 3,478 Total current assets 116,219 158,443 Property and equipment, net 10,174 5,778 Intangible assets, net 20,478 21,008 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,654 — Other assets 441 2,243 Total assets $ 152,966 $ 187,472 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,246 $ 4,839 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,172 7,827 Deferred revenue 972 915 Total current liabilities 11,390 13,581 Long-term operating lease obligations 5,104 — Long-term debt 45,897 31,646 Total liabilities: 62,391 45,227 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, zero shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized; 39,323,230 and 39,036,010 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 39 39 Additional paid-in capital 278,840 276,179 Accumulated deficit (188,304 ) (133,973 ) Total stockholders’ equity 90,575 142,245 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 152,966 $ 187,472







