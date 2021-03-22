Isoprenol Market to thrive on its Increasing Adoption by Agrochemical Sector, Product Diversification opening opportunities in Cosmetics Sector too: TMR

- Isoprenol is extensively utilized in the agrochemicals sector to make pesticides and insecticides.

- APIs are compounds that are utilized in the production of a variety of medications that are utilised in the treatment of a variety of illnesses and diseases. APIs make use of isoprenol as a building block.

ALBANY, N.Y., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Polymer, agrochemical, fragrance chemical, and pharmaceutical applications are the most common uses for isoprenol. It is primarily utilized as a component in the production of various aromatic chemicals. Because of its favourable chemical and physical characteristics, isoprenol is also gaining rapid popularity across several end use sectors in the global market. In the agrochemicals sector, isoprenol is widely utilized to make insecticides and pesticides. It is an environment friendly compound, so it's widely utilised in crop protection chemicals like insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides. As crop infestations have become more common, modern farmers have turned to agrochemicals for increased productivity and lower loss of crops. The global isoprenol market is significantly being influenced by the growth of the agrochemicals industry.

Isoprenol is being investigated for possibly engineering antiviral drugs for the treatment of Covid-19. The highly contagious virus has set new highs in terms of posing a threat to the health of human beings and their overall well-being. Manufacturing companies in the global isoprenol market are capitalising on the unparalleled demand for antiviral drugs and growing efforts to keep economies going during the outbreak of coronavirus. On the other hand, due to supply chain disturbances, agrochemical manufacturers around the world are restricting their access to Chinese distributors, which is likely to impact the market significantly.

In terms of value, the global isoprenol market is anticipated to expand at a 7% CAGR over analysis timeframe, from 2020 to 2030. The growth of the market is ascribed to the extensive use of the product for a wide range of purposes across several end use industries.

Key Findings of Market Report

Manufacturers Offering Diverse Products Utilizing its Ability to Produce Synthetic Aromas

Special terpenoids are being offered by manufacturers for use in various synthetic fragrance chemicals. Citral is well known for its fresh and natural lemon aroma and is now being produced commercially for the manufacturing of aroma chemicals. As a result, isoprenol is being utilized to create a wide range of authentically scented flavours, including blueberries, strawberries, coffee, and even white bread. To boost growth of the global isoprenol market, businesses in this market are diversifying their revenue sources by selling perfumes, flavouring substances, and air fresheners.

Scope of Use in Agrochemicals to Open up Avenues of Growth for the Market

Firms in the global isoprenol market are paying much attention to the exponential growth of the crop protection business in developing countries. Isoprenol finds utilization in extensive research and development activities for new active ingredients in agrochemicals. Manufacturing companies of isoprene are turning their focus away from Japan, Europe and North America and toward emerging markets like Vietnam and India. Growth of the market is being fuelled by growing prominence of modern sustainable farming applications.

Health Industry and Electronics Industry to Offer Plethora of Opportunities

High-performance plastics are being made with advanced polymers. This trend is expected to provide additional prospects for isoprenol manufacturers. End-user consumers in the building, automotive, and packaging industries favour inexpensive and extremely flexible plastics. Intravenous syringes, razors, and bags that are made of high-performance plastics have been in very high demand, thanks to the ever-changing health and hygiene field. Isoprenol producers profit from the growth of the electrical and electronics industries, as demand for televisions, cables, and refrigerators continues to rise around the world.

Isoprenol Market: Growth Drivers

In the agrochemicals industry, isoprenol is commonly utilized in the making of insecticides and pesticides. It is also utilized as a raw material in the making of polycarboxylate-based superplasticizers.

Isoprenol has excellent chemical and physical attributes comprising high water absorption, low dosage, and long-term stability. As a result, isoprenol is widely utilized in the pharmaceutical industry as an active pharmaceutical ingredient.

The increase in population is also expected to raise demand for important consumer goods such as cosmetics and cleaning products that contains flavour and fragrance chemicals in the form of ingredients.

Global Isoprenol Market: Key Competitors

Toronto Research Chemicals Inc.

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corporation

Haihang Industry Co., Ltd

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Sure Chemical Co., Ltd

Amyris, Inc.

Global Isoprenol Market: Segmentation

Application

Agrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Flavour & Fragrance

Polymers

