Isopropylamine market size to grow by USD 110.91 million from 2022 to 2027: Expansion of the rubber and plastic industry to boost growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global isopropylamine market size is estimated to increase by USD 110.91 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.96%. The expansion of the rubber and plastic industry is driving market growth. Goods in these industries are made by processing plastic materials and raw rubber. Plastic production is still increasing, with the rising demand for plastic products such as mobile phones and car bumpers. Rubber is made either by processing latex naturally secreted by certain plants or by an industrial process. It is also used in many industrial applications. Isopropylamine acts as a regulating agent for plastics and as an additive in the petroleum industry. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Discover some major insights on market size, historic period (2017-2021), and forecast period (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report
Isopropylamine market – Customer landscape
Our report analyzes the life cycle of the global isopropylamine market from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. The report illustrates the lifecycle of the global isopropylamine market, focusing on the adoption rates of the major countries such as the US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycles
Drivers of price sensitivity
To unlock the detailed information on the customer landscape - Request a sample now!
Isopropylamine market – Vendor analysis
Vendor landscape –
The global isopropylamine market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer isopropylamine in the market are Arkema Group, BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Leo Chemo Plast Pvt. Ltd., Nanjing Qinzuofu Chemical Co. Ltd., OQ SAOC, Restek Corp., Shanghai Jianbei Organic Chemical Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Jianye Chemical Co. Ltd. and others.
The competition among vendors is high. The high competition and decreasing profit margins pose a threat to the existing players and new entrants. Key manufacturers have been focusing on increasing their presence over the past few years through the expansion of their production facilities. The rising consumption of isopropylamine in end-user industries, such as coatings, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, personal care, chemicals, and other industries, is providing opportunities for existing vendors to expand their product offerings and increase their production capacities.
Vendor offerings -
BASF SE - The company offers isopropylamine for the production of plant protection agents and pharmaceuticals.
DuPont de Nemours Inc. - The company offers isopropylamine for the production of glyphosate pesticide.
Eastman Chemical Co. - The company offers isopropylamine for herbicides and home and industrial care intermediates.
For exclusive analysis on some key vendors and their offerings – Request a sample report
Isopropylamine market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (agriculture, pharmaceuticals, rubber and plastics, paints and coatings, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The agriculture segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. The agriculture sector is a major end-user of isopropylamine, which is used in manufacturing herbicides, insecticides, and other agrochemical products. The demand for isopropylamine from the agriculture sector is fueled by the rising demand for agrochemical products to support food security and agricultural productivity. The growing demand for high-yielding crops, the increasing global population, and the need to improve agricultural productivity are expected to drive the demand for isopropylamine in the agriculture sector during the forecast period.
Geography overview
The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global isopropylamine market.
APAC is estimated to account for 43% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing demand for personal care, pharmaceuticals, and agricultural products is driving the growth of the market in the region. APAC is one of the largest consumers of personal care products. The demand for these products is expected to increase during the forecast period, which will drive the demand for isopropylamine as a surfactant.
For major market insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a sample report
Isopropylamine market – Market dynamics
Key trends – The increasing demand from the pharmaceutical industry is a key trend in the market. Isopropylamine is a nitrogen-based organic compound and also constitutes an indirect source of ammonia. Amines are derived by replacing one or more hydrogen molecules from ammonia with other alkyl molecules. They are generally used in the pharmaceutical industry and contain a ring-like structure known as the aryl group. The demand for isopropylamine is increasing in the pharmaceutical industry because of the increasing awareness about health issues. Amines have gelling, stabilizing, and texture-enhancing properties. They also have several pharmaceutical uses as well as medical and pharmaceutical applications for tissue regeneration, allergy relief, dental care, bone repair, and drug manufacturing. Such factors are expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Major challenges - Volatility in crude oil prices is challenging the growth of the global isopropylamine market. Propylene is a major raw material for isopropyl production and a petroleum derivative. Fluctuations in crude oil prices harm the production capacity and the cost of production of propylene. Propylene is directly produced from oil or its derivatives, such as naphtha or liquefied petroleum gas. Due to a decline in oil prices in recent years, players in the oil and gas industry have been implementing cost-cutting measures such as layoffs. The supply of and demand for isopropylamine raw materials are directly affected by the volatility in crude oil prices owing to changing exchange rates, import/export levels, and cutting down production capacity. Such factors may impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this isopropylamine market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the isopropylamine market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the isopropylamine market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the isopropylamine market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of isopropylamine market vendors
Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The size of the amines market in APAC is expected to increase by USD 4.69 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.58%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers segmentation by type (ethanolamine, alkylamine, ethylene amine, and others) and geography (China, Japan, India, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Rest of APAC).
The hexamethylenediamine market size is expected to increase by USD 2.72 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.78%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers segmentation by application (nylon synthesis, curing agents, biocides, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Isopropylamine Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.96%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 110.91 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
5.1
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 43%
Key countries
US, Canada, China, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
Key companies profiled
Arkema Group, BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Leo Chemo Plast Pvt. Ltd., Nanjing Qinzuofu Chemical Co. Ltd., OQ SAOC, Restek Corp., Shanghai Jianbei Organic Chemical Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Jianye Chemical Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio materials market reports
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global isopropylamine market 2017 - 2021
4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by End-user
6.3 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Rubber and plastics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.8 Market opportunity by End-user
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
8.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
8.13 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Arkema Group
11.4 BASF SE
11.5 DuPont de Nemours Inc.
11.6 Eastman Chemical Co.
11.7 Leo Chemo Plast Pvt. Ltd.
11.8 Nanjing Qinzuofu Chemical Co. Ltd.
11.9 OQ SAOC
11.10 Restek Corp.
11.11 Shanghai Jianbei Organic Chemical Co. Ltd.
11.12 Solvay SA
11.13 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
11.14 Zhejiang Jianye Chemical Co. Ltd.
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/isopropylamine-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-110-91-million-from-2022-to-2027-expansion-of-the-rubber-and-plastic-industry-to-boost-growth---technavio-301805045.html
SOURCE Technavio