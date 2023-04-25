Isopropylamine market size to grow by USD 110.91 million from 2022 to 2027: Expansion of the rubber and plastic industry to boost growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global isopropylamine market size is estimated to increase by USD 110.91 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.96%. The expansion of the rubber and plastic industry is driving market growth. Goods in these industries are made by processing plastic materials and raw rubber. Plastic production is still increasing, with the rising demand for plastic products such as mobile phones and car bumpers. Rubber is made either by processing latex naturally secreted by certain plants or by an industrial process. It is also used in many industrial applications. Isopropylamine acts as a regulating agent for plastics and as an additive in the petroleum industry. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Discover some major insights on market size, historic period (2017-2021), and forecast period (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Isopropylamine Market 2023-2027

Isopropylamine market – Customer landscape

Our report analyzes the life cycle of the global isopropylamine market from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. The report illustrates the lifecycle of the global isopropylamine market, focusing on the adoption rates of the major countries such as the US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycles

Drivers of price sensitivity

Isopropylamine market – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape –

The global isopropylamine market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer isopropylamine in the market are Arkema Group, BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Leo Chemo Plast Pvt. Ltd., Nanjing Qinzuofu Chemical Co. Ltd., OQ SAOC, Restek Corp., Shanghai Jianbei Organic Chemical Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Jianye Chemical Co. Ltd. and others.

The competition among vendors is high. The high competition and decreasing profit margins pose a threat to the existing players and new entrants. Key manufacturers have been focusing on increasing their presence over the past few years through the expansion of their production facilities. The rising consumption of isopropylamine in end-user industries, such as coatings, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, personal care, chemicals, and other industries, is providing opportunities for existing vendors to expand their product offerings and increase their production capacities.

Vendor offerings -

BASF SE - The company offers isopropylamine for the production of plant protection agents and pharmaceuticals.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. - The company offers isopropylamine for the production of glyphosate pesticide.

Eastman Chemical Co. - The company offers isopropylamine for herbicides and home and industrial care intermediates.

Isopropylamine market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (agriculture, pharmaceuticals, rubber and plastics, paints and coatings, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The agriculture segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. The agriculture sector is a major end-user of isopropylamine, which is used in manufacturing herbicides, insecticides, and other agrochemical products. The demand for isopropylamine from the agriculture sector is fueled by the rising demand for agrochemical products to support food security and agricultural productivity. The growing demand for high-yielding crops, the increasing global population, and the need to improve agricultural productivity are expected to drive the demand for isopropylamine in the agriculture sector during the forecast period.

Geography overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global isopropylamine market.

APAC is estimated to account for 43% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing demand for personal care, pharmaceuticals, and agricultural products is driving the growth of the market in the region. APAC is one of the largest consumers of personal care products. The demand for these products is expected to increase during the forecast period, which will drive the demand for isopropylamine as a surfactant.

Isopropylamine market – Market dynamics

Key trends – The increasing demand from the pharmaceutical industry is a key trend in the market. Isopropylamine is a nitrogen-based organic compound and also constitutes an indirect source of ammonia. Amines are derived by replacing one or more hydrogen molecules from ammonia with other alkyl molecules. They are generally used in the pharmaceutical industry and contain a ring-like structure known as the aryl group. The demand for isopropylamine is increasing in the pharmaceutical industry because of the increasing awareness about health issues. Amines have gelling, stabilizing, and texture-enhancing properties. They also have several pharmaceutical uses as well as medical and pharmaceutical applications for tissue regeneration, allergy relief, dental care, bone repair, and drug manufacturing. Such factors are expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Volatility in crude oil prices is challenging the growth of the global isopropylamine market. Propylene is a major raw material for isopropyl production and a petroleum derivative. Fluctuations in crude oil prices harm the production capacity and the cost of production of propylene. Propylene is directly produced from oil or its derivatives, such as naphtha or liquefied petroleum gas. Due to a decline in oil prices in recent years, players in the oil and gas industry have been implementing cost-cutting measures such as layoffs. The supply of and demand for isopropylamine raw materials are directly affected by the volatility in crude oil prices owing to changing exchange rates, import/export levels, and cutting down production capacity. Such factors may impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this isopropylamine market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the isopropylamine market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the isopropylamine market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the isopropylamine market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of isopropylamine market vendors

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Isopropylamine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.96% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 110.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Arkema Group, BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Leo Chemo Plast Pvt. Ltd., Nanjing Qinzuofu Chemical Co. Ltd., OQ SAOC, Restek Corp., Shanghai Jianbei Organic Chemical Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Jianye Chemical Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

