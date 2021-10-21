Isostatic Pressing Market to grow by USD 2.09 mn from 2021 to 2025 |Rising Interest in AM Techniques to Boost Market Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Isostatic Pressing Market by Application (Precision machinery, Automotive, Energy, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the isostatic pressing market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 2.09 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver
Market Challenges
The rising interest in AM techniques and growing demand for products with shorter development cycles are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the high capital cost of isostatic pressing equipment will challenge market growth.
APAC will be the leading region with 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for isostatic pressing in the region.
Some Companies Mentioned
Isostatic Pressing Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5.75%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 2.09 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.50
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 33%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
American Isostatic Presses Inc., Bodycote Plc, Engineered Precision Casting Co. Inc., Fluitron Inc., Isostatic Pressing Services LLC, Kennametal Inc., Kittyhawk Products, Kobe Steel Ltd., Lake City Heat Treating Corp., and Pressure Technology Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
