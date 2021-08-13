U.S. markets close in 6 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,466.31
    +5.48 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,573.37
    +73.52 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,823.47
    +7.20 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.69
    -4.39 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.89
    -0.20 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.40
    +13.60 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    23.46
    +0.34 (+1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1772
    +0.0033 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    -0.0280 (-2.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3842
    +0.0034 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1280
    -0.2940 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,504.23
    +1,864.71 (+4.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,164.91
    +38.42 (+3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,214.61
    +21.38 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Isostatic Pressing Market worth $11.0 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·6 min read

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Isostatic Pressing Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Systems, Services), Type (HIP, CIP), HIP Capacity, CIP Process Type, End-User Industry (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Manufacturing), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size was valued at USD 7.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 11.0 billion by 2026. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Growing demand for materials with high intensity and low porosity in 3D printing, increasing focus on development of low-cost products and reducing manufacturing cycle time, and growing emphasis on combination of hot isostatic pressing (HIP) with other heat treatment processes are the key driving factors for the isostatic pressing market.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=23702585

"Isostatic pressing services to account for the largest share during the forecast period."

The scope of the isostatic pressing services market includes casting and molding services for critical applications (casting densification, HIP/CIP cladding, and HIP brazing) and other support services. HIP services are widely used in research & development, prototype development, repair/product rejuvenation, and production runs. Besides, technical support is provided to increase customer understanding regarding the benefits of the HIP, provide quality assurance, and help in the internal development of new products. With these services, the companies can help their customers to develop and test new products. Moreover, the growth of the services segment can be attributed to the growing need for high-density materials with long product lifecycles in various industries, such as aerospace & defense, automotive, and medical.

"Hot isostatic pressing to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period."

The HIP system is a combination of the conventional HIP cycles with other heat treatment processes; these systems increase productivity and enhance process efficiency, owing to which their application in the powder metallurgy processes is increasing across the globe. Additionally, HIP-based processes play a vital role in the development of complex parts, such as spheres, valves, pipes, and rods, according to the requirements of various industries. Moreover, Manufacturing companies are installing HIPs to improve their working efficiency. As a result the hot isostatic pressing to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

"Manufacturing end-user industry to account for the largest share during the forecast period."

The isostatic pressing market for the manufacturing industry is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period, as it finds applications in different processes of the food & beverage, oil & gas, and steel industries. Besides, the technological advancements in the manufacturing industry are expected to propel the growth of the market for the manufacturing industry. The HIP systems are used to remove porosity and increase the strength of these machines, as well as to provide a smoother surface for improved sealing and finishing. Precision manufacturing and HIP together have the potential to completely change how industries operate, allowing to cut costs at the same time increasing efficiency and tolerance of the material and providing a reliable way of producing parts.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Isostatic Pressing Market"
145 – Tables
51 – Figures
188 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=23702585

APAC to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The high growth of the isostatic pressing market in the APAC region can be attributed to continuous investments in infrastructure development in developing countries such as China and India are propelling the demand for high-density metal products. China presents a high potential for the digital transformation of the manufacturing industry. Rapid industrialization and urbanization and the growing adoption of IoT are the factors driving the growth of the APAC market. The launch of the Make in India initiative has supported the growth of the manufacturing and energy & power industries in India. As APAC is a preferred manufacturing hub, major automobile manufacturers such as Volkswagen (Germany), Toyota (Japan), Renault-Nissan (Netherlands), and Daimler (Germany), as well as local manufacturers such as Tata Motors (India) and Mahindra & Mahindra (India), have made high investments in automating their production sites, which is expected to propel the growth of the regional market.

A few of the key players in the isostatic pressing market are Kobe Steel (Japan), Bodycote (UK), Kennametal (US), Arconic (US), Nikkiso (Japan), American Isostatic Presses (US), Engineered Pressure Systems (US), Pressure Technology (US), Shanixi Golden Kaiyaun (China), Fluitron (US), Sandvik Powder AB (Sweden), Insmart Systems (India), Isostatic Pressing Services (US), Frey & Co. (Germany), DORST Technologies (Germany), Aubert & Duval (France), and Aegis Technology (US).

Related Reports:

Industrial 3D Printing Market by Offering (Printers, Materials, Software, Services), Application (Manufacturing, Prototyping), Process, Technology, Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

3D Printing Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Printer, Material, Software, Service), Process (Binder Jetting, Direct Energy Deposition, Material Extrusion, Material Jetting, Powder Bed Fusion), Application, Vertical, Technology, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/isostatic-pressing-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/isostatic-pressing.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/isostatic-pressing-market-worth-11-0-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301354939.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Dynavax, Novavax, and Sorrento Soared This Week

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were up 29.6% as of the market close on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) stock jumped 19%. Novavax rebounded from a sell-off last week after the company announced it was delaying the U.S. Emergency Use Authorization filing for COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373 until the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • 2 Tech Stocks With 96% to 140% Upside, According to Wall Street

    As a long-term investor, I tend to ignore near-term price targets. Instead, I look for stocks I can hold for at least five years, and preferably longer if my investment thesis remains intact. That being said, price targets can be a good place to find inspiration, and there's no harm in glancing at these figures -- provided you do your own research, too.

  • Sundial Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") reported its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All financial information in this press release is reported in millions of Canadian dollars and represents results from continuing operations, unless otherwise indicated.

  • Examining Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID) Ownership Structure and Ambitious Business Presentation

    There are a few issues one can observe in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) presentation - it is too early to state anything, but a great time to start questioning. Investors can notice a lot of footnotes and estimates, which is a great starter, but when the company taunts being first place in multiple categories and comparisons, this adds risk to the plausibility of their pitch.

  • If you own an S&P 500 fund, you might want to consider replacing it with this better-performing dividend-stock fund

    The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF selects quality dividend stocks while spreading risk evenly.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Thursday

    The Chinese electric vehicle maker reported improving quarterly results, but still didn't turn a profit.

  • Why Fisker Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of start-up electric car company Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were suffering from an 8.6% sell-off at 11:15 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Capitalizing on the strong share-price surge that followed Morgan Stanley's announcement, Fisker made an announcement of its own after the close of trading last night: It is selling $600 million worth of convertible senior notes due in 2026 in a private offering, and perhaps as much as $690 million worth of these notes if buyers exercise an overallotment option. On the one hand, these notes are debt, and Fisker will have to pay interest.

  • A Peek Into Warren Buffett’s Second-Quarter Stock Moves

    Berkshire Hathaway was a net seller of just over $1 billion of stocks in the period, following almost $4 billion of net sales in the first quarter.

  • Is Virgin Galactic Stock A Buy Richard Branson Sells $300 Million Stake?

    Virgin Galactic reopened ticket sales but founder Richard Branson sold 10.5 million shares. Is SPCE stock a buy?

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    They used to say that investors should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It was a reference to a historical pattern, long noticed by investors, that markets frequently swooned in the summer months. From May until October, on average, the S&P 500 has registered an average drop of 1.7%. While this loss is usually subsumed by larger full-year trends, it does affect shorter-term investment decisions. LPL Financial’s chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, however, believes that we’re in for a deeper loss thi

  • Estimating The Current Value Of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

    Space tourism stocks are not for the faint of heart. After another parabolic run-up in June, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:SPCE ) is now free-falling. We will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of the stock. We will examine the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for the stock, as a way to gauge where this drop might stop before the next round on the market roller-coaster.

  • Half of Lumber Dealers Now Sit on Excess Inventory in the U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost half of U.S. lumber dealers and manufacturers reported excess inventories last month, a sharp turnround from a few months ago, when supplies ran so low they sparked price surges.In July, 49% of building-material dealers and manufacturers said they had excess lumber capacity, while none described their levels as “very tight,” in a survey by John Burns Real Estate Consulting LLC. Back in April, 40% said their wood inventories were “very tight.”Lumber prices have come down fro

  • Is Now The Time To Put Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) On Your Watchlist?

    Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling...

  • Virgin Galactic falls as billionaire Branson sells stake worth $300 million

    Branson sold more than 10 million shares between Aug. 10 and 12, according to a regulatory filing https://bit.ly/3jPMEFE from late Thursday. The move comes a month after the space tourism company completed its first fully crewed test flight into space with Branson on board. Branson's Virgin Investments is one of the biggest shareholders of the space tourism company and has a stake of about 22% as of June, according to Refinitiv data.

  • Mark Zuckerberg’s Money Manager Drops $20 Million on Malibu’s Broad Beach

    Not many wealth managers can fathom affording their own $20 million house, much less two of them, but then again few wealth managers are as successful as Will Griffith and his San Francisco-based Iconiq Capital. Described by Forbes in 2014 as “an obscure Silicon Valley firm” that’s technically an ordinary registered investment advisory, the 10-year-old […]

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Kept Falling Today

    Fresh off the news of a downgrade to sell that cost its stock 13% yesterday, shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) took another hit on Thursday when analysts at investment bank Credit Suisse effectively downgraded the stock yet again. In response, Virgin Galactic shares closed down 6.3%. What has Credit Suisse feeling less optimistic about Virgin Galactic than the last time it looked at the stock?

  • 8 Reasons AMC Entertainment Can Head Back to Its February Low

    There's little question that 2021 is going to be remembered as the year of the retail investor. At the top of the buy list for retail investors is movie theater stock AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC). Of the more than 8,000 securities listed on Finviz, AMC is the year's second-best performer, with a gain of close to 1,400%.

  • 3 Top Cannabis Stocks That Won't Stop Growing

    Some marijuana companies exploded onto the scene before quickly fading. These three pot stocks seem unstoppable.

  • Read This Before Judging Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AVIR) ROE

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.