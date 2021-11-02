U.S. markets open in 6 hours 12 minutes

Isotropic Systems and SES Redefine Global Satellite Services with First-Ever Multi-Orbit Field Tests

·5 min read
In this article:
Isotropic Systems simultaneously connects multiple SES satellites across separate orbits to converge broadband satellite networks and provide industry-leading quality of service and experience

READING, England and LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Isotropic Systems, the leading developer of transformational multi-link satellite technology, and SES today announced the successful completion of the first-ever simultaneous multi-orbit antenna field tests, a game-changing development empowering a new age of connectivity on land, in the air and at sea for both civil and defense communications.

Isotropic Systems Multi Link Terminal
Isotropic Systems Multi Link Terminal

Isotropic Systems' UK-built multi-link antenna underwent a series of field tests at SES's Manassas, Virginia teleport. The terminal established multiple simultaneous, full-performance link connections with SES satellites – linking to a geostationary (GEO) satellite while simultaneously connected with an O3b satellite in medium earth orbit (MEO).

Currently, users are reliant on legacy ground antennas which only connect to a single network at a time. This industry breakthrough enables satellite end-users to combine the best attributes of all available networks achieving superior network uptime and application performance. Isotropic's deep tech solution multiplies the performance of single antenna solutions to transform the global appeal of satellite connectivity, ensuring critical defense communications infrastructure and delivering multiple broadband connections that are highly reliable:

  • NATO and other international forces will finally be able to converge the most advanced military and secure commercial satellites, ensuring total mission assurance around the world.

  • In the sky, aircraft pilots will be able to connect to the optimal satellites for navigation and ground communications, while passengers in the cabin can connect to entirely separate satellites in different orbits to access live television, super-fast broadband, and enhanced entertainment options with streaming and gaming.

  • On the ground, the entire land transport sector will achieve ubiquitous, super-fast, always-on internet access, allowing people to work as if they were in the office even if they are riding on a train or bus, while remote locations can finally access high-speed broadband.

  • At sea, ships can be tracked across the oceans, accelerating digital transformation for the shipping industry and super-fast internet will transform the experience for cruise ship passengers.

"We have removed the major bottleneck holding back the expansion of the satellite sector for both commercial and defense communications. Users can finally connect to as many satellites as they want, when they want, wherever they want and that's a game-changer for enterprise, aero, maritime, government and defense," said John Finney, founder and CEO of Isotropic Systems. "This test proves space is now open, as we mesh networks together in a way that is unparalleled, without compromise. We have delivered on our vision to combine the full performance of multiple antennas into one multi-link, solid state, software defined terminal without any restrictions."

"The success of these multi-orbit antenna trials opens the door to a new level of multi-orbit service delivery, as we integrate our geostationary satellites with our second-generation low-latency, high-throughput O3b mPOWER system to provide seamless services for our customers," said Steve Collar, CEO of SES. "Isotropic's unique architecture enables our customers to be connected to multiple simultaneous beams from both GEO and MEO satellites, enabling us to deliver industry-defining performance and orbital resilience services. It is a game changer for resilient, secure, global networks built on SES's state-of-the-art fleet."

Mike Rudd, Head of Telecommunications Strategy at the UK Space Agency, said: "This is a significant breakthrough that will put UK technology developed by Isotropic Systems at the heart of meeting the unprecedented demand for global connectivity. It's a great example of the innovation found within the UK's growing space sector and has been made possible by our leading investments in telecommunications research through the European Space Agency."

About Isotropic Systems

Isotropic Systems is developing the world's first multi-service, high-bandwidth, low power, fully integrated high throughput terminals designed to support the satellite industry to 'reach beyond' traditional markets and acquire new customers with a full suite of high throughput services. The company's team of industry experts and scientists has pioneered several firsts in satellite terminal design resulting in a line of terminals that are customizable to meet the performance, cost and power requirements of countless applications – from the most complex government defense systems and mobile backhaul solutions capable of extending 5G, to next-gen connected experiences aboard commercial airliners, cruise ships, offshore rigs, and even small fishing boats at sea. Isotropic Systems' Series A funding was led by Boeing to advance space-based connectivity. Further information is available at www.isotropicsystems.com

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world's only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world's leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES's video network carries over 8,300 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 367 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

Isotropic-Systems-Multi-Orbit-MEO-GEO-Satellite Test 1
Isotropic-Systems-Multi-Orbit-MEO-GEO-Satellite Test 1
Isotropic Systems Ltd logo
Isotropic Systems Ltd logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1675762/Isotropic_Systems_Multi_Link_Terminal.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1675763/Isotropic_Systems_Multi_Orbit_MEO_GEO_Satellite_Test__1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/808814/Isotropic_Logo.jpg


