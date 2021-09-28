U.S. markets close in 1 hour 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,376.74
    -66.37 (-1.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,469.09
    -400.28 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,645.30
    -324.67 (-2.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.92
    -41.08 (-1.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.01
    -0.44 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.30
    -17.70 (-1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.43
    -0.26 (-1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1685
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5310
    +0.0470 (+3.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3537
    -0.0167 (-1.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5310
    +0.5530 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,701.24
    -1,314.50 (-3.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,027.58
    -29.57 (-2.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    -35.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

ISP Creative expands impact and cultural branding with new full-service marketing agency

·2 min read

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today ISP Creative announced the launch of its new Impact Division, a timely and exciting expansion for the full-service creative marketing agency and production studio.

The Impact Division is committed to fulfilling its mission of capturing the spirit of being seen, delivering results through partnership, productive storytelling, and impact.

The Impact Division launches with offerings across five core areas of:

  • Impactful Storytelling & Narrative Change: championing and advancing causes through activations, productive storytelling, and narrative change

  • Culture, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: developing and strengthening Cultures that drive business and community impact through a lens of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

  • Customer Experience: creating experiences that exceed expectations, inspire connection, and deliver customer loyalty

  • Leadership Development: connecting, empowering, and building capacity for Inclusive Leaders to make an impact where they work and live

  • Wellness & Wellbeing: creating experiences and inviting individuals and communities to be energized and inspired through Wellness & Wellbeing

"ISP Creative has a strong history of helping individuals and brands tell stories in uniquely authentic and impactful ways," shared ISP Creative CEO Margie Aguilar. "The launch of the Impact Division marks an important step for us as we continue to expand the ways in which we support our clients and partner to champion & advance causes, develop & strengthen cultures, and inspire & build capacity."

Chief Impact Officer Veronica Torres-Hazley will be leading the new offering. "The Impact Division partners with individuals, civic, nonprofit, government and trade organizations, as well as major corporations and brands to define and achieve their desired outcomes in five key areas. We are excited to build on ISP Creative's longstanding track record of authentic, effective and impactful storytelling with client solutions that empower and enable sustainable progress."

"True impact begins with inclusion and relationships. It's inspiring to be part of a team that values partnerships and takes intentional steps to create inclusive cultures, brands and communities, all through a DEI lens," shared Senior Director of Impact and Inclusion AnaChrista Robles.

To learn more about the Impact Division at ISP contact Veronica Torres-Hazley at veronica@ispstudios.tv

About ISP Creative: For over 23 years ISP Creative has provided strategic marketing, culture and brand development, and full-service media production. ISP builds brands through impactful stories and creates stunning visuals for all digital channels. From innovative concepting, to focused strategy, to seamless production, ISP provides high value, turn-key services that deliver results for lasting impact.

Veronica Tores-Hazley
Chief Impact Officer, ISP Creative
1957 E. Irving Blvd Irving, TX 75060 veronica@ispstudios.tv

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/isp-creative-expands-impact-and-cultural-branding-with-new-full-service-marketing-agency-301387076.html

SOURCE ISP Creative Studios

Recommended Stories

  • Analyst Report: Kyocera Corporation

    Kyocera is a Japanese conglomerate whose original business consisted of manufacturing fine ceramic components; the firm has since expanded into manufacturing handsets, printers, solar cells, and industrial tools. As a result of reorganization, the firm now consists of three major business segments, which are the core components business (28% of 2020 revenue), electronic components business (18% of revenue), and solutions business (55% of revenue).

  • Bitmedia: The Crypto Ad Platform That's Disrupting Digital Advertising

    Digital advertising can be considered to be one of the only industries that continues to expand at an ever-increasing pace since the day of its inception. With it, grows the complexity of tools, metrics, regulations, and the diversity of businesses that surround the space. The clearest example of the latter is Bitmedia.io - a crypto-centered display ad network that rose on the waves of crypto advertising bans and helped to take blockchain to the masses. Today, the company sets the tone for the w

  • From Online To Brick-and-Mortar: The Story Behind Those Celebrity Prayer Candles You’ve Seen All Over Instagram

    Refinery29 is proud to partner with PayPal Zettle — a complete point of sale solution designed to help simplify your workday — to celebrate the stories behind creative small business owners. Ahead, hear one maker dish on her journey to entrepreneurial success and what she’s learned along the way. You won’t find traditional devotional imagery in candle boutique, Mose Mary and Me. Instead, expect Bad Bunny cradling a lamb, Barbra Streisand haloed in a wreath, Zendaya gently touching a sacred heart

  • Untapped Value in the Small-Business Market? This Communications Company Says Yes

    Photo by Leon on Unsplash The small and midsize business (SMB) market is an oft-overlooked segment of the U.S. economy. It’s an astounding realization when you consider that SMBs comprise 99.7% of all businesses, according to the Small Business Administration’s FAQ publication. While national providers with substantial advertising budgets garner the most attention, businesses with scalable service models that support SMBs are often glossed over. Usually, this is a consequence of a highly fragmen

  • Elder Abuse Is a Big Problem. State Regulators Want Advisors to Help Prevent It.

    Small firms need to up their game to prevent more susceptible clients from financial exploitation, Nasaa says.

  • India's Bijnis lands $30 million to help manufacturers build digital identity and sell to retailers

    One of those is factories. There are about 150,000 factories in India, but the vast majority of them lack digital means to connect and sell their products to retailers. About six years ago, a team of four people (Siddharth Vij, Chaitanya Rathi, Siddharth Rastogi and Shubham Agarwal) -- all of whom had either personal or family background in the manufacturing business -- came together to tackle this challenge.

  • Amazon to start offering insurance to UK businesses -broker

    Amazon.com Inc is to start offering insurance to small and medium-sized UK business customers, the technology giant's first foray into business insurance in the country, broker Superscript said on Monday. Members of Amazon's Business Prime programme will be able to buy cover from Superscript such as contents insurance, cyber insurance and professional indemnity insurance https://gosuperscript.com/business-insurance/office-insurance, which a Superscript spokesperson said would be underwritten by "major UK insurers".

  • Small businesses are grappling with a severe labor shortage. The holiday season could make it worse.

    Experts say the labor shortage could get even worse as giants like Amazon and Target pursue their holiday hiring sprees. Here's how small businesses can compete.

  • Former NBC, Showtime Marketing Chief Len Fogge Launches New Consulting Firm

    Former NBC Entertainment and Showtime marketing chief Len Fogge has launched a new company, Len Fogge Consultants, targeted at working with media companies, consumer marketing organizations and ad agencies throughout the business. Based in both Los Angeles and New York, Fogge said the new shingle will focus on marketing structure and workflow design, creative brand […]

  • What Do Small Businesses Really Mean for the US Economy?

    Small businesses have long been touted as America's backbone and the main pillar of its economy. Almost every president in recent memory has campaigned on the importance of their survival, and the IRS...

  • Stonebranch Announces New Integration Hub During Stonebranch Online 2021

    Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, announces the launch of the new Stonebranch Integration Hub. This centralized marketplace of downloadable extensions connects UAC with third-party cloud service providers, data pipeline tools, developer platforms, business applications, and more.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy After Inking $1.6 Billion Deal For The Cosmopolitan?

    MGM Resorts entered a deal to buy The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for $1.6 billion. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy After China Bans Crypto? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Is Square Stock A Buy? Big Move Into Buy Now, Pay Later Consumer Financing

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and the Afterpay acquisition as its merchant business rebounds from Covid-19.

  • Dow skids more than 500 points lower as rising bond yields spark equity selloff

    U.S. stocks fall sharply Tuesday afternoon, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite leading the way down as Treasury yields continue their march higher.

  • Merck Reportedly Close to Buying Acceleron Pharma

    Acceleron produces a drug to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and Reblozyl, used against blood-related disorders.