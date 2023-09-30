ISP sergeant awarded for helping military member

Sep. 29—An Indiana State Police trooper from the Lafayette post received an award from the Office of the Secretary of Defense recently.

Sgt. Larry Mote received the Patriot Employer Award from the Office of the Secretary of Defense Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. The award is for employers who distinguish themselves by going beyond the requirements of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA) to support National Guard and Reserve employees.

Mote is a 26-year veteran with the ISP and serves as a squad sergeant for the Lafayette Post. He was nominated for this award by Trooper Whitten, who is a member of Sgt. Mote's squad. Whitten was deployed to Kosovo from September 2022 to July 2023 and served with the Bravo Company 2nd Battalion 151st Infantry Regiment out of Logansport. Whitten nominated Sgt. Mote for this award for going above and beyond for him while being deployed.

Whitten also presented the Lafayette Post with an American Flag that was flown on June 23, 2023, above Camp Nothing Hill in Kosovo.