iSpecimen to Participate in the Aegis Virtual Conference on February 24, 2022

iSpecimen Inc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • ISPC

LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) (“iSpecimen” or the “Company”), an online marketplace for human biospecimens, today announced that Christopher Ianelli, MD, PhD, CEO and President, will participate in the Aegis Capital Corp. Virtual Conference to be held virtually on February 23-25, 2022.

Dr. Ianelli will present on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. ET. To access the event, please download and import the following iCalendar (.ics) files to your calendar system: Aegis Virtual Conference Calendar.

For more information about the Aegis conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with iSpecimen’s management, please contact your appropriate Aegis representative directly, or send an email to KCSA Strategic Communications at iSpecimen@kcsa.com.

About iSpecimen
iSpecimen offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting life scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers that have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. For more information about iSpecimen, please visit www.ispecimen.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact
KCSA Strategic Communications
Allison Soss
iSpecimen@kcsa.com

Media Contact
KCSA Strategic Communications
Raquel Cona
iSpecimen@kcsa.com


