iSpecimen to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on May 23-26, 2022

iSpecimen Inc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • ISPC

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSpecimen Inc. (Nasdaq: ISPC) (“iSpecimen” or the “Company”), an online global marketplace that connects scientists in need of biospecimens for medical research with a network of healthcare specimen providers, today announced that Christopher Ianelli, MD, PhD, CEO and President of iSpecimen, will participate virtually in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference to be held on May 23-26, 2022.

Dr. Ianelli's corporate presentation will be available on-demand starting Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET for all registrants of the virtual conference. To attend, please register here.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with iSpecimen’s management team, please contact your appropriate H.C. Wainwright representative, or send an email to KCSA Strategic Communications at iSpecimen@kcsa.com.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen (Nasdaq: ISPC) offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers that have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, please visit www.ispecimen.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact
KCSA Strategic Communications
Allison Soss
iSpecimen@kcsa.com

Media Contacts
KCSA Strategic Communications
Raquel Cona / Shana Marino
iSpecimen@kcsa.com


