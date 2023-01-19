U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,911.50
    -34.25 (-0.87%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,114.00
    -272.00 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,363.25
    -112.50 (-0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,845.30
    -18.70 (-1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.82
    -0.66 (-0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.10
    +2.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    -0.17 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0815
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.53
    +2.17 (+11.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2337
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5340
    -0.2160 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,724.33
    -565.24 (-2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.41
    -16.25 (-3.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,730.15
    -100.55 (-1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,405.23
    -385.89 (-1.44%)
     

iSpecimen to Participate in Maxim’s Healthcare IT Virtual Conference on January 25, 2023

iSpecimen Inc
·1 min read
iSpecimen Inc
iSpecimen Inc

LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSpecimen Inc. (Nasdaq: ISPC) (“iSpecimen” or the “Company”), an online global marketplace that connects scientists in need of biospecimens for medical research with a network of healthcare specimen providers, today announced that Tracy Curley, CEO of iSpecimen, will participate in the Healthcare IT Virtual Conference hosted by Maxim Group and M-Vest on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

Ms. Curley will present at 8:30 a.m. ET. To attend, please register here.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with iSpecimen’s management team, please contact your appropriate Maxim representative, or send an email to KCSA Strategic Communications at iSpecimen@kcsa.com.

About iSpecimen
iSpecimen (Nasdaq: ISPC) offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers that have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, please visit www.ispecimen.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact
KCSA Strategic Communications
Allison Soss
iSpecimen@kcsa.com

Media Contacts
KCSA Strategic Communications
Raquel Cona / Shana Marino
iSpecimen@kcsa.com


Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's Shares Whopper of a Plan for the Big Mac

    The fast-food giant appears to be borrowing a strategy that has been very successful for Burger King.

  • Netflix is hiring a flight attendant for as much as $385,000 a year after cutting hundreds of jobs just 7 months ago

    The ideal candidate is expected to operate with "discretion."

  • Former FTX U.S. CEO Sam Bankman-Fried rejects liquidators’ claim of recovered assets

    Founder and former chief executive of FTX U.S., Sam Bankman-Fried, has rejected claims by the company’s current leadership made in a presentation on Tuesday that the team has only recovered US$181 million worth of funds from the exchange.

  • SLB wins Russia business as oilfield rivals exit after Ukraine invasion

    Following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, world's largest oilfield firm SLB has boosted its business in Russia by cherry-picking service and equipment contracts from rivals who left, according to company documents and people familiar with its operations. While SLB's continued embrace of Russia has drawn sharp criticism, interviews with two people close to the company and industry sources, as well company documents reviewed by Reuters show SLB's decision to help Russia increase oil and gas production with its services and drilling equipment has paid off. For example, SLB's Russia and Central Asia reservoir performance division in the third quarter of 2022 grew revenue by 25% over the prior quarter.

  • Microsoft is cutting 46 Silicon Valley workers as part of its layoff

    On the same day it announced plans to cut 10,000 workers overall, the software giant told California employment officials how many it planned to let go in Silicon Valley.

  • 'Impracticable for the state': GOP lawmakers in Wyoming just proposed a ban on EV sales, phase-out by 2035 — here are 3 big oil stocks to revisit

    The opposite of California?

  • I ruined my family’s finances by withdrawing from my 401(k) to buy a house — and I regret it

    See: I’m a single dad maxing out my retirement accounts and earning $100,000 — how do I make the most of my retirement dollars? Keep in mind, however, that loans from your employer-based retirement plans are also risky — if you were to become separated from your job, for whatever reason, you’d be responsible to pay it back or it would be treated as a distribution. “I wouldn’t advise this or [have] done it this way, but he’s not stuck and it’s not detrimental — it’s just a tough lesson to learn,” said Jordan Benold, a certified financial planner at Benold Financial Planning.

  • Exxon Mobil prepares major $2B Beaumont refinery expansion for startup

    Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) has completed construction on a major expansion project at its refinery in Beaumont. The project added a third crude distillation unit, which will increase the Beaumont complex's refinery capacity by 250,000 barrels per day, bringing the total to more than 600,000 bpd once the new unit is operational, the oil and gas giant said in a statement. Exxon, which is relocating its corporate headquarters to the Houston area later this year, invested $2 billion in the Beaumont refinery expansion.

  • Filing reveals eye-popping amount former Disney executive earned during his brief tenure

    A proxy statement filed by Disney revealed the enormous amount of money former Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Geoff Morrell earned in connection to his time there.

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook asked for — and got — a major pay cut this year. Is there ever a time when some of us should accept one too? The answer is ‘yes.’

    The new year is barely underway, but for Apple CEO Tim Cook, 2023 is already memorable — though not in a way you may expect. In an SEC filing, Apple announced that Cook will receive a big pay cut in 2023, and the filing noted that he requested the cut. “Mr. Cook’s 2023 target total compensation is $49 million, a reduction of over 40% from his 2022 target total compensation,” the filing noted.

  • Chesapeake CEO Urges Slowdown in Natural Gas Output After Price Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- Chesapeake Energy Corp. Chief Executive Officer Nick Dell’Osso urged his peers in the US natural gas sector to scale back production growth in response to the “very clear signal” from low prices for the fuel.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetMicrosoft Cuts Incl

  • SECURE 2.0: The Biggest Retirement Legislation in Our Lifetimes

    Here are a few tips on how to take advantage of this new retirement legislation. The post SECURE 2.0: The Biggest Retirement Legislation in Our Lifetimes appeared first on Worth.

  • Genesis Bankruptcy Filing Imminent as Creditor Negotiations Stall: Reports

    The crypto lender could file for bankruptcy protection as soon as this week following fallout from the FTX contagion.

  • Twitter auctions off blue bird memorabilia, pricey furniture

    When Elon Musk wants to make a point, it can be pretty blunt. On the day he took over Twitter last fall, he walked in to the San Francisco company's headquarters carrying a sink. After slashing the company's workforce, falling behind on rent and contract obligations, Twitter under the mercurial billionaire is now auctioning off memorabilia, fancy office furniture and professional kitchen equipment from its San Francisco offices, where large swaths now sit empty and free meals are a relic of the past.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Consumer-Staple Stocks Lead Market Decline Wednesday

    Shares of consumer-staples companies led stock-market declines on Wednesday. Consumer staples were the worst-performing sector of the S 500, down 1.7%. Among the biggest decliners within the sector: + **Kraft Heinz:** -5.1% + **General Mills:** -3% + **Conagra Brands:** -3% + **Hormel Foods:** -2.9% + **Campbell Soup:** -2.7% Last year, consumer staples were among the top performers as investors turned to defensive stocks to weather the market turmoil. The idea is that consumer staples' earnings

  • Unity Software Lays Off More Workers as Tech Job Cuts Grow

    The San Francisco-based provider of tools for creating videogames joined a list of tech companies that are cutting staff, saying 284 jobs would be eliminated.

  • P&G earnings: Sales are set to fall for the first time in 5 years as higher prices take a toll

    P&G can be expected to beat second-quarter earnings expectations, but the decline in volume will likely accelerate as prices keep rising.

  • Oil Extends Decline on US Recession Concern, Inventory Build

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell for a second day on signs of rising US inventories and economic growth concerns.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetMicrosoft Cuts Include Game Divisions Behind Halo, StarfieldWest Texas Intermediate dropped below $79 a barrel after declining almost 1% o

  • Oil slips on bearish U.S. data, crude stocks build

    Oil futures fell by about 1% on Thursday, extending losses from the previous day, as a surprise jump in U.S. crude stocks weighed on the market along with fears of a recession that were heightened by disappointing U.S. retail sales and output data. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined 79 cents, or 1%, to $78.69 a barrel. "Bigger-than-expected fall in U.S. producer prices, a drop in retail sales and the massive decline in manufacturing output last month raised worries once again about the economic cost of rate hikes," PVM Oil analyst Tamas Varga said.