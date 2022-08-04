U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,164.00
    +7.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,808.00
    +38.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,311.75
    +40.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,915.40
    +4.70 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.01
    +0.35 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.30
    +22.30 (+1.27%)
     

  • Silver

    20.28
    +0.39 (+1.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0170
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.89
    -2.04 (-8.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2082
    -0.0064 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9740
    +0.1430 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,912.05
    -478.90 (-2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.81
    +1.08 (+0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.74
    +29.06 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

iSpecimen Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
iSpecimen Inc
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ISPC
iSpecimen Inc
iSpecimen Inc

Enhanced iSpecimen Marketplace® Platform with Data Integration Capabilities to Simplify the Ingestion and Maintenance of Biospecimen Inventories for Providers

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSpecimen Inc. (Nasdaq: ISPC) (“iSpecimen” or the “Company”), an online global marketplace that connects scientists in need of biospecimens for medical research with a network of healthcare specimen providers, today reported its financial and operating results for the three- and six-month period ended June 30, 2022.

“During the first half of 2022, we remained intensely focused on refining the iSpecimen Marketplace® platform along with expanding our healthcare specimen provider network. As a result, during the second quarter, we expanded the capabilities of the iSpecimen Marketplace to better support the sourcing of biospecimens critical for medical research and welcomed new healthcare providers specializing in oncology and cardiovascular disease research. Together, these efforts are helping to alleviate supply constraints, which will ultimately help researchers get the specimens they need to advance the pace of medical discovery,” said Christopher Ianelli, MD, PhD, CEO and President of iSpecimen.

“The first half of 2022 also posed challenges outside of our control, namely geopolitical unrest that affected some key suppliers and a difficult economic environment that is impacting some of our research clients. Despite these challenges, we remain extremely confident that the execution of our strategy, along with our investments in technology, supply development, and key personnel will continue to improve our position to gain market share over the coming quarters. I also believe that our leadership, including our senior team and our board, has done a great job of navigating the challenges of the past two years and we look forward to realizing the benefits of the ongoing development work and the restructuring of our marketing and sales processes – and returning to growth,” concluded Dr. Ianelli.

Q2 2022 Financial & Operational Highlights

  • Revenue mix in Q2 2022 was comprised of approximately $2.2 million in general specimen revenue and approximately $0.2 million in COVID-related revenue, or 93% and 7% of revenue, respectively, compared to approximately $2.0 million in general specimen revenue and $0.9 million in COVID-related revenue, or 69% and 31% of revenue, respectively the same period a year ago. This resulted in an 8% increase in general specimen revenue for Q2 2022 compared to the same prior year’s period.

  • Unique supplier organizations under agreement were 214 as of June 30, 2022, up from 205 as of March 31, 2022.

  • Unique customer organizations who have purchased from iSpecimen totaled 459 as of June 30, 2022, an increase of 21% year over year.

  • iSpecimen Marketplace had nearly 6,000 registered research and supplier users as of June 30, 2022, up 32% year-over-year.

Recent Corporate Updates

  • Expanded its global biospecimen suppliers list on the iSpecimen Marketplace® platform with the addition of new suppliers concentrated on the advancement of oncology and cardiovascular disease research.

  • Appointed Evan Cox, an industry veteran and healthcare data expert, as Vice President of Product Management to better support development efforts. In this role, Evan Cox is focused on the growth and future development of the Marketplace platform.

  • Presented new research on optimizing biobanking in three presentations at a key industry event, this year's International Society for Biological and Environmental Repositories (ISBER) Annual Meeting in Atlanta, GA.

  • Enhanced its iSpecimen Marketplace® platform with a redesigned platform with an easy-to-use interface that allows researchers to directly search for desired samples in iSpecimen's provider network via a Google-like search bar. The new software includes improved search and supplier data integration capabilities that have been designed to efficiently connect scientists with well-matched samples for their research, as well as help to increase supplier inventory utilization.

  • Added Acutis Diagnostics, a clinical diagnostics laboratory, to its platform as a laboratory services provider. Through this relationship, iSpecimen now offers sequencing services to its research community to help researchers better understand genetic mutations and their impact on diseases such as COVID-19 and cancer.

Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2022

Revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was approximately $2.3 million, compared to approximately $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in revenue was due to was primarily attributable to the continuing decline in sales of COVID-19 specimens, when compared to the same period in the prior year.

Cost of revenue was approximately $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to approximately $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was attributable to a 40% decrease in the average cost per specimen impacted by the specimen mix, offset somewhat by a 12% increase in the number of specimens accessioned for the current period compared to the same prior year's period.

General and administrative expenses were approximately $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to approximately $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in directors’ and officers’ insurance and operating and maintenance expenses, somewhat offset by a reduction in compensation costs.

Net loss was approximately $2.6 million or $(0.30) per share for the second quarter 2022, compared to net loss of approximately $1.4 million or $(0.87) per share for the same period in 2021.

Cash was approximately $23.7 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to approximately 27.7 million as of December 31, 2021.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast today, Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time featuring remarks by Christopher Ianelli, MD, PhD, CEO and President, Tracy Curley, CFO and Treasurer, and Jill Mullan, COO and Secretary.

Event:

iSpecimen Second Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

Date:

Thursday, August 4, 2022

Time:

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Live Call:

+1-877-425-9470 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-201-389-0878 (International)

Webcast:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=4jeXXrdH

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay will be available through August 18, 2022, at +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 13730127. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on iSpecimen’s Investor Relations site: https://ispecimen.irpass.com/.

About iSpecimen
iSpecimen (Nasdaq: ISPC) offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers that have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, please visit www.ispecimen.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are characterized by future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," believe," "estimate" and "continue" or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the risks factors contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in the Company's forward-looking statements occurs, the Company's business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact
KCSA Strategic Communications
Allison Soss
iSpecimen@kcsa.com

Media Contacts
KCSA Strategic Communications
Raquel Cona / Shana Marino
iSpecimen@kcsa.com


iSpecimen Inc.
Condensed Balance Sheets

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

 

 

 

June 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

ASSETS

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash

 

$

23,691,175

 

 

$

27,738,979

 

 

Accounts receivable - unbilled

 

 

1,264,278

 

 

 

1,739,020

 

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $289,207 and $269,170 at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

 

1,660,076

 

 

 

3,002,442

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

374,867

 

 

 

327,035

 

 

Tax credit receivable, current portion

 

 

140,873

 

 

 

140,873

 

 

Total current assets

 

 

27,131,269

 

 

 

32,948,349

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

23,648

 

 

 

32,781

 

 

Internally developed software, net

 

 

2,954,936

 

 

 

2,710,867

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use asset

 

 

260,003

 

 

 

 

 

Security deposits

 

 

27,601

 

 

 

27,601

 

 

Total assets

 

$

30,397,457

 

 

$

35,719,598

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

433,026

 

 

$

832,678

 

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

634,256

 

 

 

1,009,803

 

 

Accrued interest

 

 

7,778

 

 

 

8,167

 

 

Operating lease current obligation

 

 

152,780

 

 

 

 

 

Term loan, net of debt discount, current portion

 

 

466,667

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

334,980

 

 

 

654,746

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

2,029,487

 

 

 

2,505,394

 

 

Operating lease long-term obligation

 

 

107,975

 

 

 

 

 

Term loan, net of debt discount - long term

 

 

2,962,065

 

 

 

3,422,616

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

5,099,527

 

 

 

5,928,010

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies (See Note 6)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 8,904,711 issued, and 8,873,711 outstanding at June 30, 2022 and 8,764,479 issued and 8,733,479 outstanding at December 31, 2021

 

 

887

 

 

 

873

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

68,307,168

 

 

 

67,810,289

 

 

Treasury stock, 31,000 shares at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, at cost

 

 

(172

)

 

 

(172

)

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(43,009,953

)

 

 

(38,019,402

)

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

25,297,930

 

 

 

29,791,588

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

30,397,457

 

 

$

35,719,598

 

 


iSpecimen Inc.
Condensed Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30, 

 

Six Months Ended June 30, 

 

 

 

2022

 

    

2021

 

 

2022

 

    

2021

 

 

Revenue

 

$

2,338,688

 

 

$

2,903,876

 

 

$

4,857,348

 

 

$

5,867,683

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

999,743

 

 

 

1,489,196

 

 

 

2,165,659

 

 

 

3,112,847

 

 

Technology

 

 

635,650

 

 

 

361,799

 

 

 

1,163,173

 

 

 

771,750

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

950,563

 

 

 

647,592

 

 

 

1,697,994

 

 

 

1,176,978

 

 

Supply development

 

 

242,380

 

 

 

100,693

 

 

 

424,450

 

 

 

212,269

 

 

Fulfillment

 

 

519,994

 

 

 

287,275

 

 

 

963,788

 

 

 

556,371

 

 

General and administrative

 

 

1,575,365

 

 

 

1,545,852

 

 

 

3,385,679

 

 

 

2,508,643

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

4,923,695

 

 

 

4,432,407

 

 

 

9,800,743

 

 

 

8,338,858

 

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(2,585,007

)

 

 

(1,528,531

)

 

 

(4,943,395

)

 

 

(2,471,175

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense), net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(42,273

)

 

 

(1,133,479

)

 

 

(80,321

)

 

 

(1,986,407

)

 

Change in fair value of derivative liability on convertible notes

 

 

 

 

 

(117,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

(271,000

)

 

Change in fair value of derivative liability on bridge notes and bridge notes, related parties

 

 

 

 

 

1,630,700

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,582,700

 

 

Gain (loss) on extinguishment of bridge notes and bridge notes, related parties

 

 

 

 

 

9,746

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,740,425

)

 

Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes and convertible notes, related parties

 

 

 

 

 

(260,185

)

 

 

 

 

 

(260,185

)

 

Gain on extinguishment of note payable

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

788,156

 

 

Other income (expense), net

 

 

6,590

 

 

 

3,663

 

 

 

6,630

 

 

 

(69

)

 

Interest income

 

 

13,881

 

 

 

172

 

 

 

26,535

 

 

 

 

 

Total other income (expense), net

 

 

(21,802

)

 

 

133,617

 

 

 

(47,156

)

 

 

(2,887,230

)

 

Net loss

 

$

(2,606,809

)

 

$

(1,394,914

)

 

$

(4,990,551

)

 

$

(5,358,405

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share - basic and diluted

 

$

(0.30

)

 

$

0.87

 

 

$

(0.57

)

 

$

(4.21

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - basic and diluted

 

 

8,821,698

 

 

 

1,611,774

 

 

 

8,793,723

 

 

 

1,273,993

 

 



Recommended Stories

  • Paramount stock gains after earnings exceed expectations

    Shares of Paramount Global Inc. were headed about 2% higher in premarket trading after the media company once known as ViacomCBS topped expectations with its latest financial results. The company logged operating income of $819 million, down from $1.23 billion a year before. On a per-share basis, Paramount earned 53 cents, compared with $1.50 in the year-earlier quarter. After adjustments, the company posted earnings per share of 64 cents, down from 97 cents a year prior but ahead of the FactSet

  • Alibaba Shares Jump Premarket

    [Alibaba Group](https://www.wsj.com/market-data/quotes/BABA)'s shares gained about 6% premarket after the Chinese e-commerce giant said revenue in Chinese commerce fell 1% on the year, but revenue from its cloud business rose 16%. Founder Jack Ma plans to [relinquish control](https://www.wsj.com/articles/jack-ma-plans-to-cede-control-of-ant-group-11659002402) of affiliated Ant Group, The Wall Street Journal reported in July.

  • I started the year with $3.85M but ‘have watched my accounts drop 20%.’ When I asked about it, I got ‘unsatisfactory’ answers from my financial adviser. That said, he ‘by and large has done well for me.’ What’s my move?

    Question: I have watched my accounts drop 20% this year, which is better than the market, but starting in March and again in May, I traded messages with my broker asking what, if any change in direction/investments they had made/would make given market volatility and challenging economic times, as I can see very little movement in the large basket of stocks they hold in my accounts. Or should there be a change in investment strategy and perhaps even going to some increased level of cash to take advantage of beaten down stocks? Answer: First up, the lack of quality communication between you and your broker is an issue – and could even be a reason to find someone who can and does explain what is happening with your accounts to you satisfactorily.

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • A Recession Is Coming. These Are the Stocks to Hunker Down in.

    Neuberger Berman’s Eli Salzmann discusses where he is finding value today and how investors should position their portfolios defensively for the economic challenges ahead.

  • Alibaba stock shoots higher after company beats on earnings, says business improved in June

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. were rising more that 5% in premarket trading Thursday after the Chinese e-commerce company topped expectations with its latest financials and indicated that business trends improved as the June quarter wore on.

  • DraftKings (DKNG) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

    DraftKings' (DKNG) second-quarter 2022 performance is likely to have benefited from the robust demand for mobile sports betting and expansion efforts in new states.

  • Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Mike McCormack, senior vice president, investor relations. Joining me on the call today are Jeff Storey, president and chief executive officer; and Chris Stansbury, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

  • FTSE 100: Rolls Royce shares tumble as inflation and Ukraine war hit profits

    The FTSE 100-listed engine maker said it remained on track to meet full-year targets.

  • Tesla Shareholders Expected to Clear Path to 3-for-1 Stock Split

    [Tesla](https://www.wsj.com/market-data/quotes/TSLA) investors are expected Thursday to clear the way for the electric-vehicle maker to complete [its second stock split](https://www.wsj.com/articles/tesla-shareholders-expected-to-clear-path-to-3-for-1-stock-split-11659605400) in about two years. [Elon Musk](https://www.wsj.com/topics/person/elon-musk)’s company, whose stock price has roughly tripled in the past two years, is [planning a 3-for-1 stock split](https://www.wsj.com/articles/tesla-pla

  • Analyst: Tesla stock is far overvalued and could plunge more than 50%

    Tesla stock is inflated and could lose more than half of its value, according to Citi analyst Itay Michaeli.

  • Callon Petroleum (CPE) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

    Callon (CPE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -8% and 33.02%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Goldman, Bernstein Strategists Say Stocks Rally Set to Fade

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent brisk rebound in equity markets won’t last as macroeconomic data continue to deteriorate and earnings forecasts are being slashed, strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Sanford C. Bernstein warn.Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around Taiwan“Without clear signs of a positive shift in macro momentum, temporary re-

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’ve seen two conflicting trends in the markets this year – a sharp drop, into bear territory, in the first five months, and a strong rally since the beginning of June. Both trends have been overlaid on increased volatility, creating a confusing market environment even when the buying kicked back in. Along with the unpredictable stock market, we’ve had to deal with inflation at 40-year high levels and fast-rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve tries to put the brakes on prices. The resul

  • Is This Beaten-Down Cruise Stock a Buy?

    Carnival took on a lot of debt to cover its losses and stay afloat long enough to work its way back from its pandemic shutdown. Now it's issuing new shares.

  • Is This Rare Berkshire Hathaway Miscue Finally a Buy?

    Berkshire Hathaway cut bait with the struggling drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in late 2021.

  • AMC Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

    It's lights. It's camera. Will it be action for AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC)? The country's largest multiplex operator is delivering a critical financial update shortly after Thursday's market close.

  • AMD Stock Is Dipping. ‘Back Up the Truck’ and Buy, Says Analyst.

    Wall Street is telling investors to buy Advanced Micro Devices shares any time they fall. Analysts believe the chip maker’s second-quarter financial results show increasing long-term value despite the current difficulties in the personal-computer market. Rosenblatt analyst Han Mosesmann reiterated a Buy rating for AMD stock with a target of $200 for the price, a call that implies the shares could double.

  • Gerhard Schröder: Germany must strike Putin energy deal and Ukraine should give up Crimea

    British Airways poised to suspend sale of long-haul flights from Heathrow Saudi Arabia spurns Biden’s plea to produce more oil FTSE 100 rises 0.5pc Jeremy Warner: We are in a different world... and Trussonomics misses the scale of the challenge Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Occidental to cut debt and distribute cash, won't raise oil output

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Occidental Petroleum Corp plans to use the bonanza from high oil and gas prices to accelerate debt payments and cash distribution to shareholders but will not raise oil production, Chief Executive Vicki Hollub said on Wednesday. White House officials have been urging oil producers to invest in more oil production to bring fuel prices down to consumers. Occidental on Tuesday posted higher than expected earnings in the second quarter, but cut its 2022 output outlook for the main unconventional basin in the United States, knocking its shares down more than 6% to close at $60.99.