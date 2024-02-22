Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 21, 2024

Operator: Hello everyone, and welcome to today's conference call to discuss Ispire’s financial results for its Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 ended December 31, 2023. At this time, I would like to inform you that this conference is being recorded and that all participants are in a listen-only mode. We will be facilitating a question-and-answer session following the prepared remarks from the company. Joining us today are Mr. Michael Wang, the company's Co-CEO, and Mr. Daniel J Machock, the company's CFO. First Mr. Wang will brief you on the company's key highlights and then Mr. Machock will review the company's financial results. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

All statements other than statements of historical fact in its announcement are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by the company in terms of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the company believes are relevant. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and many factors could cause the company's actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding this and other risk factors are included in the company's filings with the SEC. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent or current events or circumstances or to changes in its expectation, except as may be required by law.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Wang. Mr. Wang, please go ahead.

Michael Wang : Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining us this morning. This quarter, we were pleased to accomplish many key operational and business milestones. Overall sales reached $41.7 million, an increase of 30.7% over the same three-month period last year. The quarter also saw cannabis hardware revenue increase by 149% to $19.5 million compared to the same three-month period last year. Our strategy of delivering best-in-class precision dosing technology and wide-scale of customer service in these sectors has led to the increase in demand for our products and increased brand recognition. This increase in demand has been showcased by the rapid increase in cannabis hardware sales that we have been seeing quarter-after-quarter.

Another highlight is the recent launch of our BRKFST-branded high-tech vapor products in collaboration with Nigerian Afrobeats star, Burna Boy. The five-year exclusive global manufacturing and distribution agreement marks our second celebrity brand collaboration, Snoop Dogg's Dogg Lbs being the first such deal. It strengthens our portfolio of partnerships and our global brand presence. We will launch BRKFST products in Africa in Q1 this year, in Europe and the UK this summer, and in the Middle East later in the year. Additionally, we were able to achieve ISO and GMP certifications for our new Malaysian manufacturing facility, which opened on February 5 of this year. Attaining such certifications is a sign of our commitment to best practices at our plant.

We believe that this facility will prove instrumental in enhancing our operational efficiency and ultimately leading to improved gross margin and profitability. We expect to start seeing a meaningful impact from this facility on our financial performance as early as next quarter. Our Malaysian operations provide the opportunity to streamline our supply chain. Based on our experience with related party factories, we believe that we can achieve our goal of more than 40% gross margin on products manufactured at the Malaysian operation. This operational initiative, in contrast to our previous arrangement involving third-party factories, represents a forward thinking approach that aims to enhance our financial performance and drive sustained growth for the company.

In tandem with our strategic growth internationally, we have begun pursuing multiple PMTA, that is Pre-market Tobacco Product Application with the FDA, in order to build our domestic market e-cig presence and distribute our innovative e-cig products within the U.S. market. Receiving PMTA approval will give Ispire the opportunity to sell into the $80 billion U.S. nicotine market, diversify our product lines, and leverage our growing brand recognition in the U.S., the largest nicotine market in the whole world. We plan to announce further details on this development in the coming months. Our brand continues to build upon our long-lasting recognition and visibility, as Ispire solidifies itself as a leading, innovative and premier precision-dosing technology company.

The positive reception and the customer loyalty we have garnered are reflective of the value associated with our ongoing innovations. Each quarter, we have witnessed tangible results, reflecting our dedication to customer-focused innovations. Also, subsequent to quarter-end, we announced that we recently formed a joint venture with Berify, a pioneering platform leveraging the power of blockchain to redesign product authentication, consumer engagement, user identification and access control. This joint venture will leverage Berify’s multi-patented technology and Ispire hardware expertise to introduce an innovative age verification solution for cannabis and e-cigarettes vapor devices, as well as the submission of PMTA applications that incorporate cutting-edge technologies, such as next-generation e-cigarettes hardware with point-of-use age verification and age gauging technology, that is both secure and user-friendly.

E-cigarettes with an end-to-end range of dynamic features, such as authentication, direct-to-consumer engagement, and exclusive offering, all built on the foundation's blockchain technology. A real-time biometric identity platform for user access controls, creating added security and reliability that deters counterfeiting. We are very excited about the joint venture and the future potential it holds as we aim to grow our footprint as a leading precision-dosing technology company. Looking ahead to the remainder of fiscal year 2024, we are focused and committed to this steady trajectory of growth. Our strategic partnerships and innovation will position us to eventually enter the $80 billion U.S. nicotine market and strengthen our celebrity partnership portfolio worldwide.

Our own manufacturing capabilities will expand our growth margin and profitability as we transition more of our production to the Malaysian operation. With that, I will turn the call over to our CFO, Dan Machock, who will review and comment on our financial results.

Daniel Machock : Thank you, Michael, and thanks to everyone for being on the call. Let's take a deeper dive into our financials. I will summarize some key financial results for the fiscal second quarter 2024. In my comments on the quarterly results, I will refer to the fiscal second quarter 2024 as the three months ended on December 31, 2023. All comparisons are to the prior year’s three months ended December 31, 2022, unless otherwise stated. As Michael mentioned, we achieved remarkable growth for the fiscal second quarter of 2024, including an all-time high for U.S. cannabis vaping hardware sales, increasing by 149% to $19.5 million. Sales of tobacco vaping products were $22.1 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2024 versus $24.0 million for the same period the previous fiscal year.

Overall, our total revenue for the 2024 fiscal second quarter increased by 30% to $41.7 million year-over-year. For the six-month period ended December 31, 2023 revenue increased to $84.5 million or 43% compared to the same period last year. Gross profit for the fiscal second quarter in 2024 rose to $6.3 million, representing a 24.1% increase compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year. We experienced a slight downtick in gross margin to 15.3% from 16.1% in the same period last year. The gross margin for tobacco vaping products was $15.1 million for the fiscal second quarter of 2024, as compared to the 14.5% for the same period in the previous fiscal year. During the six-month period ended this quarter, gross profit increased to $13.3 million or by 33.6% year-over-year.

Tobacco vaping products was 15.6% for the six-month period ending the quarter as compared to 15.2% for the same period in the previous fiscal year. We are poised to improve our margins as we ramp up sales of the new model product throughout fiscal 2024. The total operating expenses for the fiscal second quarter of 2024 increased by 114% to $10.3 million compared to $4.8 million for the same period the previous year. Operating expenses for the six-month period increased by 67% to $18.1 million. The increase in expenses was due primarily to an increase in reserving for accounts receivable. This was due to us adopting a new accounting policy, ASU 2016-13 CECL, which was effective July 1, 2023. It is our belief that customers are all collectible, but we have taken a conservative approach to our accounts receivable reserve.

This increase in operating expenses was also due to marketing expenses, trade shows and working capital relating to maintaining our manufacturing plant in Malaysia and increased professional fees for expenses incurred being a public company. As a result of the foregoing, our net loss was $4.0 million for the fiscal second quarter 2024 as compared to $0.1 million for the fiscal second quarter 2023. This increase is indicative of our increased investments in our operational efficiencies this quarter and our strategic financial growth path. Net loss for the six-month period ending December 31, 2023 was $5.4 million as compared to $2.1 million for the same period in the previous year. Turning to the balance sheet and liquidity, as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, we had working capital of $24.8 million and $28.8 million respectively.

We believe that our current cash and cash flow generated from our operations will be sufficient to meet our working capital needs for the next 12 months. Net cash used in operating activities was $20.2 million for the six month period ended December 31, 2023 compared to the net cash provided by operating activities of $8.4 million for the same period last year. Net cash used in investing activities was $1.9 million compared to $0.5 million for the same period last year. Net cash used in financing activities was $0.7 million compared to $1.9 million provided by financing activities for the same period last year. This concludes our fiscal second quarter 2024 financial results review. I will now turn it back over to Michael. Michael?

Michael Wang : Thanks Dan. Before we open the call to questions, I would like to expand on how our above mentioned key strategies relate to our long-term financial goals. As we move forward in fiscal year 2024, we believe our strategic investments and continued innovation position us for sustained growth. On that front, for the current fiscal year, that's fiscal year 2024, we expect cannabis vaping hardware revenue to build upon their strong performance with revenue projected to generate between $80 million and $90 million. That represents another 100% to 125% growth rate over the last fiscal year. On the other hand, the revenue for tobacco vaping products for the fiscal year 2024 is projected at $95 million to $105 million, representing a growth rate of 33% to 47%.

With the launch of our global e-cigarette distribution partnerships with the celebrities and the brands, we expect our e-cigarette revenue to pick up pace in calendar year 2024 and 2025. Innovation remains at the core of our philosophy. We'll continue to channel resources to stay at the forefront of the market's needs and expectations. To solve consumer and customer pinpoints, to expand our reach and to enhance our offerings. We are determined in our commitment to our shareholders and customers alike, determined to deliver superior products and sustained value in the quarters ahead. In the meanwhile, if you have any questions, please contact us through email at ir@ispiretechnology.com. Operator, this completes our prepared remarks and we are now open to questions.

Please go ahead.

