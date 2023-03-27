iSportsmanX: New Web and Mobile Functionality in Development

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iSportsman has been helping veterans, service members and their families get outdoors since 2007. Now, iSportsman aims to bring that same great service to its users both on and off base with an addition to the iSportsman suite of services: iSportsmanX. iSportsmanX Beta soft launched in December 2022, and after beta-tester feedback changes are being implemented for the on-going development of iSportsmanX.

The future iSportsmanX will have both a web and mobile application. Currently available is the iSportsmanX Beta, a version of the iSportsmanX service that can be accessed at iSportsman.net.

iSportsmanX Beta Features:

Interactive map of iSportsmanGX locations upon load.

Opportunities that can be filtered by category, distance, name, and state.

Detail pages for each location.

In April of 2023, iSportsman.net will no longer host the iSportsmanX Beta service. Instead, it will host iSportsmanGX Web, which will include the following features found below. Also in April, the iSportsmanX Beta service will be migrated to iSportsmanX.com, which is still in development.

iSportsmanGX Web Features:

Removal of the non-functional iSportsmanX search bar.

Topography information added to each existing details page.

In-depth description information added to each existing details page.

Links to state regulations for each existing details page.

Listing of activities available at each location in both the opportunities list and location details page.

Alphabetized filter-by-state options in the opportunities list.

Improved filtering options in the opportunities list.

Modernized UI design updates focused around an iSportsmanGX experience.

In July of 2023, iSportsmanX Mobile will be available for open beta use. iSportsmanX Mobile will be an improved-upon rendition of the original iSportsmanX concept. Planned to be available on both Android and iOS, iSportsmanX Mobile will provide searchable outdoor recreational activity information regardless of if the opportunity is managed by iSportsman or not.

Story continues

As iSportsman continues to ensure that the best possible service is being developed, they welcome any feedback on your experience with any variation of the iSportsmanX service. Feedback can be submitted through this survey, and interested parties may also sign up for email notifications on the development process.

About iSportsman: iSportsman is the leading recreational program management solution in the nation, serving as the enterprise-level provider for the U.S. Army's and U.S. Air Force's hunting, and fishing programs, as well as providing services to the U.S. Marine Corp, Army National Guard, and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Services.

CONTACT:

Victoria Tillinghast

vtillinghast@ascissolutions.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/isportsmanx-new-web-and-mobile-functionality-in-development-301782553.html

SOURCE iSportsman