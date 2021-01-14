U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,795.54
    -14.30 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,991.52
    -68.95 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,112.64
    -16.31 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,155.35
    +43.38 (+2.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    53.60
    +0.69 (+1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.00
    -6.90 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    25.65
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2165
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1290
    +0.0410 (+3.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3693
    +0.0053 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.7530
    -0.0890 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,849.83
    +456.24 (+1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    734.93
    +30.31 (+4.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,801.96
    +56.44 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,698.26
    +241.67 (+0.85%)
     

iSpot expands its ad measurement platform by acquiring Ace Metrix

Anthony Ha
·2 min read

iSpot.tv announced today that it has acquired Ace Metrix, a deal that brings two TV and video ad measurement companies together.

iSpot founder and CEO Sean Muller said that the companies have complementary solutions. After all, he said, "In simple terms, there are only two reasons why brands buy advertising — one is to deliver business results and the other is to build brand recognition, likability and impact."

The existing iSpot platform excels in the first area, Muller said, measuring the reach and conversation rates of ads that run on both TV and streaming. Ace Metrix, on the other hand, measures how an ad affects consumer sentiment — so by bringing the two companies together, it can offer "a complete solution in one platform."

Muller added that measuring the brand impact of an ad has become even more important as marketers try to navigate a constantly changing news landscape (to put it mildly).

"Brands are being forced to have a say in politics and all sorts of things," he said. "Understanding the way your messages are being perceived is crucially important ... When you invest in a piece of creative, it becomes even more important to ensure that your message is on point and triggers the right emotions."

iSpot.tv Raises $21.9M To Track The Online Impact Of TV Advertising

Ace Metrix had raised $25 million in funding from investors including Hummer Winblad Venture Partners, WPP, Palomar Ventures and Leapfrog Ventures, according to Crunchbase.

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, but iSpot says Ace's 45 employees will all be joining the company, bringing total headcount to 240, with Ace CEO Peter Daboll becoming iSpot's chief strategy officer. Ace will also maintain its office in Los Angeles (iSpot is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington).

Muller also noted that Ace had annualized SaaS revenues "north of the double digit millions" and that it was cashflow positive. The combined company has annual contracts with more than 500 brands.

"We’re integrating the companies together very quickly — it's already underway," he said. "We're going to be one company, one vision and so the Ace products become part of the iSpot product suite. But we will maintain the Ace name for those products."

Breaking down the specs of a successful video ad

Latest Stories

  • Biden's Boom: The $30 Trillion ESG Sector Is Set To Explode In 2021

    The ESG mega-trend sent trillions of dollars pouring in last year. But the real boom could be set to take off beginning January 20th

  • I took care of my late mother for 8 years. Am I obliged to tell my sisters she made me co-owner of a substantial bank account?

    This daughter writes: ‘My conscience is getting the better of me, and I would like to be transparent about being the joint owner of this savings account.’

  • Dow Jones Rallies With '$2 Trillion' Biden Stimulus Plan Due; Intel Surges

    The Dow Jones rallied ahead of the expected unveiling of a massive new coronavirus stimulus plan by President-elect Joe Biden.

  • I don’t know if my 3-year-old daughter will go to college, so would saving through my retirement account be more flexible than starting a 529 plan?

    After her birth I wanted to establish a 529 plan. Now that we’re heading into 2021 with all this talk about debilitating college loan debt, I’ve started wondering if it still makes sense to start a brand-new 529 plan or just simply keep contributing to my current 403(b) retirement account, then tapping that early for her, if needed.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Steep Discounts

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. The key here for investors is finding options in which the risk/reward combination will work toward long-term advantage. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for. Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed two beaten-down stocks the analysts believe are gearing up for a rebound. Despite the hefty losses incurred over the past 52 weeks, the two tickers have scored enough praise from the Street to earn a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) We will start with Theravance, a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing organ-specific medications. It’s current pipeline includes drug candidates for the treatment of inflammatory lung and intestinal conditions, as well as neurogenicorthostatic hypotension. The research programs range from Phase 1 to Phase 3 trials. Theravance already has YUPELRI on the market as a COPD treatment. YUPELRI underlies the lion’s share of Theravance’s revenue, which in Q3 reach $18.3 million. This was up 47% year-over-year, and was driven by a 124% increase in YUPELRI sales. Of more immediate interest to investors is Trelegy Ellipta, GlaxoSmithKline’s new once daily inhaler medication developed as a maintenance treatment for asthma, which was approved by the FDA in September, 2020. This approval will give Theravance a slice of the income on a drug with a broad potential audience, as asthma affects more than 350 million people globally. Theravance owns royalty rights on Trelegy, with income estimated at 5.5% to 8.5% of total sales. Trelegy was initially approved in the US as the first once-daily single inhaler triple therapy for the treatment of COPD. Like many biopharmas, Theravance has high overhead and its approved drugs are at the start of their profitable lives. This keeps the net earnings and revenues down, at least for the near-term, and leads to a discount share price – TBPH has slipped 32% over the past 52 weeks. Covering the stock for Leerink, analyst Geoff Porges remains bullish on Theravance, mainly due to the combination of its robust pipeline and its approved treatments for lung diseases. “Theravance’s respiratory medicines are its key near-term valuation drivers… We still forecast ~$2.4B in WW Triple sales at peak (2027E). Beyond TBPH’s commercial/partnered assets, the company is also developing an improved JAK inhibitor (JAKi) partnered with JNJ (OP) for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and a norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor (NSRI) TD-9855 (ampreloxetine) for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH). Each of these drugs leverages novel delivery of unique compounds against proven mechanisms-of-action and could offer superior safety and/or treatment effect, from their wider therapeutic windows,” Porges noted. To this end, Porges rates TBPH an Outperform (i.e. Buy) and gives it a $35 price target, implying an impressive one-year upside of 104%. (To watch Porges’ track record, click here) Overall, there are 5 reviews on file, and all are to Buy, making the Strong Buy consensus unanimous. TBPH shares are priced at $16.95, and their $33.60 average price target suggests a 97% upside from that level. (See TBPH stock analysis on TipRanks) NiSource, Inc. (NI) NiSource is a utility holding company, with subsidiaries in the natural gas and electricity sectors. NiSource provides power and gas to over 4 million customers in Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The majority of NiSource’s customers, about 88%, are in the gas sector; the company’s electric operations serve customers in Indiana only. The company saw revenues in the third quarter come in at $902 million, down from $962 in the prior quarter and $931 in the year-ago quarter. Overall, however, revenues have conformed to the company’s historic pattern: The second and third quarters are relatively low, while the top line increases with cold weather in Q4 and peaks in Q1. This is typical of utility companies in North America. Despite the lower year-over-year revenues, NiSource has felt confident enough to maintain its dividend payment, holding it steady at 21 cents per common share through 2020. This annualizes to 84 cents, and gives a yield of 3.8%. Not only has the company felt confident to pay income to shareholders, it has also felt confident to invest heavily in renewable energy resources. The company has a FY20 capital spending plan exceeding $1.7 billion, and is guiding toward $1.3 billion for FY21. These expenditures will fund ‘green’ energy projects. NI is currently trading at $21.67, a striking distance from its 52-week low. One analyst, however, thinks this lower stock price gives investors an attractive entry point today. Argus analyst Gary Hovis rates NI a Buy along with a $32 price target. This figure implies a 48% upside from current levels. (To watch Hovis' track record, click here) "NI shares appear favorably valued at 18.1-times our 2021 EPS estimate, below the average multiple of 21.6 for comparable electric and gas utilities," Hovis noted. "NiSource could also become a buyout target, as larger utilitiesand private equity firms have purchased smaller utilities because oftheir stable earnings growth and above-average dividend yields." Overall, Wall Street sees a clear path forward for NiSource – a fact clear from the unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 3 recent Buy-side reviews. The shares are selling for $21.68, and the average price target of $28.75 suggests an upside of ~32% on the one-year timeframe. (See NI stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for beaten-down stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Virgin Galactic, Space Stocks Soar As Tesla Bull Eyes New ETF

    Virgin Galactic and other space stocks jumped Thursday on hopes for a new space-focused exchange traded fund.

  • 8 Top Stocks Will Soar Again In 2021, Analysts Say

    Now's when many investors lament the top stocks they didn't own. But you have a second shot at some if analysts are right.

  • Fastest-Growing Stocks: Square Stock Among 7 Stocks Expecting Up To 156% Growth In 2021

    What are the fastest-growing stocks to watch in 2021? Here's a list featuring GRWG stock, Square, Daqo and four other stocks expecting up to 156% growth.

  • Buy Shopify, ServiceNow, and 5 Other Cloud Stocks, Says Oppenheimer

    Analyst Brian Schwartz says that investors may need to be more selective this year after last year’s rally in cloud-software stocks.

  • Tilman Fertitta Is in Talks to List Casino, Dining Assets Via SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas billionaire and Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta is in talks to take his casino and restaurant empire public through a merger with blank-check firm Fast Acquisition Corp., according to people with knowledge of the matter.The special purpose acquisition company is in talks to raise more than $1 billion in new equity to support a transaction, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. The deal could value the combined entity at up to $7 billion including debt, one of the people added.The new company, which Fertitta would still control, is set to include casinos and restaurants under the Golden Nugget and Landry’s umbrellas, they said. If talks are successful, a deal could be announced n the coming weeks. Terms may change and discussions could still fall apart.Representatives for Golden Nugget and Fast Acquisition declined to comment.Shares in Fast Acquisition rose as high as 19% on the news and were trading at 5.6% at $11.05 at 3:48 p.m. in New York.Fertitta has been mulling options including a potential initial public offering of part of the unit, Bloomberg News reported in December. The 63-year-old, with a net worth of around $6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, is no stranger to SPACs.In addition to the Golden Nugget casinos, the company operates hundreds of restaurants under the Landry’s umbrella, including Del Frisco’s steakhouse, Morton’s The Steakhouse, McCormick & Schmick’s and Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.In December, Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc., an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company led by Fertitta, closed its merger with Landcadia Holdings II Inc., a vehicle co-sponsored by Fertitta Entertainment Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. An earlier vehicle, Landcadia Holdings Inc., in 2018 merged with app-based restaurant platform Waitr Holdings Inc. A third vehicle, Landcadia Holdings III Inc., raised $500 million last year to pursue a transaction.Fast Acquisition raised $200 million last year and said it would focus on a target in the North American restaurant, hospitality and related sectors.Fertitta first took his restaurant business public in 1993, operating it that way until 2010 when he took the company private in a $1.4 billion leveraged buyout. By then Fertitta was already expanding into casinos with the acquisition of the Golden Nugget brand. In 2017, he agreed to buy the Houston Rockets for $2.2 billion, a deal that added more debt to his empire.(Updates with share price move starting in the fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exxon’s on a 9-Day Winning Streak. Here’s Why.

    As of Thursday afternoon, shares of Exxon (ticker: XOM)—up more than 4% on the day -- were on track for their ninth consecutive gain. A pipeline in the Permian Basin in which the company has a 30% stake won approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission this week. Analysts at both J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are now urging investors to buy the stock.

  • Four things that could pop the 'rational bubble' in equities: Mohamed El-Erian

    Four things could pop the "rational bubble" in equities, says Mohamed El-Erian — even if they're not likely to happen right now.

  • Petco spikes 44% on its first day of trading: Here's how the stock is doing

    Shares of Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) opened at $26 each on Thursday, about 44% higher than the company’s IPO price. The stock was trading as high as 55% during the first minutes after its public debut.

  • I’m pregnant, just lost my job to COVID and have $15,000 in a 401(k) — can my husband and I ever retire?

    We regret our lack of retirement savings, though we barely had money to save then. To know if you’re truly on track, or not, you’d have to do a more comprehensive analysis, including how much you expect to need in retirement and what sources of income you’ll have in retirement, such as any personal savings, a pension and Social Security.

  • Invest in Delta Air? Nah, I'm Sticking With Just One Airline and It's Not Them

    Delta Air Lines reports... and you thought that the big banks led off earnings season. Delta Air Lines posted the firm's fourth quarter financial results on Thursday morning. As readers know, I have been long Southwest Airlines for some time.

  • Tesla stock is 'very fully priced,' says investing legend Byron Wien

    Tesla shares look fully valued to investing legend Byron Wien of Blackstone. Here's what Wien told Yahoo Finance Live.

  • FuelCell Energy, Plug Power Stocks May Be Out Of Juice: Analyst

    Plug Power and FuelCell Energy received bearish marks from an analyst after they surged in recent months.

  • Want to Retire in Five Years? What You Must Know

    Here's how to do a retirement-needs analysis to know if you will have enough money to retire when you want to.

  • Looking Into BlackBerry's Return On Capital Employed

    During Q3, BlackBerry's (NYSE:BB) reported sales totaled $224.00 million. Despite a 700.0% in earnings, the company posted a loss of $32.00 million. BlackBerry collected $266.00 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $4.00 million loss.What Is ROCE? Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q3, BlackBerry posted an ROCE of -0.02%.Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.View more earnings on BBROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows BlackBerry is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.In BlackBerry's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.Q3 Earnings Recap BlackBerry reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.02/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.01/share.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Why Aurora Cannabis's Stock is Trading Higher Today * Analyzing The Price Action In Acacia Communications Stock Today(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • J.P. Morgan Predicts 30%-Plus Rally for These 2 Stocks

    Basic physics, and the evidence of our own eyes, tells us that what goes up must come down. But the NASDAQ is over 13,000, and the S&P 500 is over 3,800, and some market watchers are starting to wonder where the ceiling is. Banking giant JPMorgan investigates that question, seeking to find out just how much room the bulls have left to run in the current market conditions.Looking back to the collapse of Lehman Brothers, and the financial crisis of 2008, the bank’s global markets strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou notes that, among stocks, bonds, and cash, the average equity holding has been 42.3%. He points out that this ‘neutral’ level was breach in November, and equity allocations now are nearer 43.8%.This increase from the average would imply that there may not be much room for stocks to keep going up – except that the post-Lehman equity allocation high, reached in January 2018, was 47.6%. To state the obvious, we’re not there yet. Panigirtzoglou sees the ongoing expansion of the M2 monetary base fueling the stock boom, and insulating it from changes in the bond markets.Against this backdrop, JPMorgan analysts are pounding the table on two stocks in particular, noting that each could surge over 30% in the year ahead. We ran the the two through TipRanks database to see what other Wall Street's analysts have to say about them. ContextLogic (WISH)We will start with ContextLogic, the parent company of Wish.com. This e-commerce marketplace has become known for its social media ads, both for their ubiquitous presence and their entertainment value. Wish has a knack for drawing traffic and customers – it has become the third-largest online retail site it the US, with over 100 million monthly visitors and more than 150 million items listed for sale. The company’s revenue exceeds $2 billion annually.The company's growth is being driven by several factors: the high monthly traffic, the large – and largely untapped – e-commerce customer base of low-income households looking for budget goods, and worldwide network of more than 500 million merchants.WISH ran up a great deal of hype in December, when it held its IPO – and saw the price drop nearly 17% in the first trading day. The offering was priced at $24 per share, but the stock closed its first day trading at $20.05. Even so, the company still raised $1.1 billion in its first day on the market, and currently boasts a market cap of $14.5 billion.Covering the stock for JPM, 5-star analyst Doug Anmuth wrote: "We believe Wish has significant growth potential with current penetration of ~3% of the global target market estimated at 1B+ households, and less than 1% share of the overall $2.1T global mobile commerce market. Wish utilizes data science to drive all aspects of its business from user acquisition to pricing to logistics, which helps the company stay nimble and should drive greater global scale over time. We expect Wish to deliver more consistent 20s%+ growth over the next couple years…”To this end, Anmuth rates WISH an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $30 price target implies a 43% upside potential for the next 12 months. (To watch Anmuth’s track record, click here)Wall Street is quite positive on this 'Moderate Buy' stock: WISH has received 8 'buy' and 4 'hold' ratings in the last three months. Running the numbers across the Street, the 12-month average price target lands at $26, representing about 24% upside potential. (See WISH stock analysis on TipRanks)Passage Bio (PASG)The second JPM pick we’re looking at is Passage Bio, a genetic medicines company. Passage is focused on developing treatments for rare, life-threatening, monogenic central nervous system disorders, using an adeno-associated virus delivery system. Monogenic disorders are caused by a mutation or defect in a single gene; the adeno-associated virus system is tailored to deliver a corrected gene directly into affected cells.The company currently has three main drug candidates under development: PBGM01, a treatment for GM1 gangliosidosis; PBFT02, to treat frontotemporal dementia; and PBKR03 as a treatment for Krabbe disease. All three are in the IND-enabling phase of the development cycle, and the company announced earlier this month that PBGM01 has received FDA approval to advance to Phase 1/2 trial. PBFT02 and PBKR03 are both scheduled to initiate Phase 1/2 later in 1H20. The upbeat outlook for Passage’s research program underlies the JPM stance on the stock. 5-star analyst Anupam Rama has upgraded his firm’s rating from Neutral to Overweight and set a price target of $35, indicating a potential ~34% upside on the one-year horizon. (To watch Rama’s track record, click here)Backing his upgrade, Rama notes the FDA clearance on PBGM01 and writes, “[We] expect focus to return to the upcoming GM1 data mid-year, which will represent the key initial clinical catalyst for the company. Based on known pre-clinical data, we would look for the initial PBGM01 GM1 data to not only de-risk the program itself but also the company’s broader platform.”The analyst consensus on PASG is not unanimous, but almost. The Strong Buy consensus rating is supported by 3 Buys against a single Hold. Shares sell for $26.25, and the average price target of $32.83 indicates an upside of ~25%. (See PASG stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.