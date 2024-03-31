Israel Central Banker Warns on Impact of Rising Defense Spending

(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s escalating defense spending poses risks to the economy and increases need to be carefully considered, the nation’s central bank governor said.

The war with Hamas is set to enter a seventh month, putting a strain on finances and driving up the proportion of debt to gross domestic product as the government borrows to fund the conflict. That ratio rose 1.4 percentage points to 61.9% at the end of 2023, hurting one of the country’s top strategic assets, Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron said.

“An assessment by markets that Israel is moving toward an increasing debt route in the medium and long term could lead to an additional increase in yields, devaluation and inflationary pressures,” Yaron said on Sunday after submitting the bank’s annual report to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel’s conflict in the Gaza Strip led to a doubling of its defense budget for 2024 and the government has already agreed to boost spending by 10 billion shekels ($2.7 billion) annually from 2025. Some argue that it needs to grow twice as much, which would put further pressure on the debt-to-GDP ratio.

Adjustments that the Israeli government has already made have a goal of stabilizing the ratio at 67% in future years.

“For markets to show tolerance toward the high temporary deficit during the war, it is important that stabilization of the debt-to GDP-ratio be the guiding principle,” Yaron said.

Yaron has previously called for a special committee to form an appropriate multiyear budget plan that will take into account ramifications on the economy. Such a committee has already been announced by Netanyahu but has yet to manned or start discussions.

After receiving the report, Netanyahu said Israel needs to adapt its budget “to the needs unveiled in this war” as he again called for the country to be more self-sufficient in producing weapons.

