Israel Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026 by Area, Power Capacity, and Data Center Colocation revenue
Israel data center market size by investments to reach USD 795 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17% during 2021-2026.
This report analyses the Israel data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and data center investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
Israel is an emerging data center market in the Middle East and has witnessed a significant digital acceleration in the last few years. Many upcoming colocations data centers are being built below the ground to ensure data security continuity in Israel. The country is aiming to generate around 20% of its energy from renewable energy solar power by 2025.
The data center market in Israel includes about six unique third-party data center service providers operating over 15 facilities. ABB, Mitsubishi Electric, Caterpillar, Schneider Electric, and Rittal are some of the major infrastructure vendors providing installation and commissioning services with a strong presence in the country. With the entry of cloud service providers in Israel, the revenue share of colocation operators in the overall market is expected to increase significantly.
Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and data center colocation revenue.
An assessment of the data center investment in Israel by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.
A detailed study of the existing Israel data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Norwegian data center market size during the forecast period.
Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Israel
Facilities Covered (Existing): 16
Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 7
Coverage: 8 Cities
Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)
Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
Data center colocation market in Israel
Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2026)
Retail Colocation Pricing
Wholesale Colocation Pricing
The Israel data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.
Google is currently investing around USD 400 million in the deployment of the Blue-Raman submarine cable that will connect India and Italy via Israel, which is expected to connect to Israel in 2022
Bezeq, one of the largest telecom operators in Israel, is involved in the development of solutions for smart city technology such as the use of the internet to operate street lighting and pollution regulation.
The majority of the data centers in Israel use 42U rack cabinets, which are expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.
Most projects operating across Israel fall under the Tier III category.
Israel is witnessing high adoption of IoT and cloud-based services, which is accelerating the growth of the Israel data center services market.
In Israel, the healthcare sector is moving toward the adoption of Big Data solutions to provide a wider range of health services, by analyzing the data, which is provided by the local institutions.
1. How big is the Israel data center market?
2. Who are the key investors in the Israel data center industry?
3. How many existing and upcoming data centers facilities are in Israel?
4. What are the investment opportunities in the Israel data center market?
5. What are the different segments covered in the Israel data center market report?
IT Infrastructure Providers
Broadcom
CISCO Systems
DELL Technologies
Fujitsu
Hitachi Vantara
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
IBM
JUNIPER NETWORKS
NetApp
Oracle
Construction Constructors & Sub-Contractors
M+W Group (Exyte)
Mercury Engineering
Saan Zahav
Support Infrastructure Providers
ABB
CATERPILLAR
Delta Electronics
EATON
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Rittal
Rolls-Royce Power Systems
Schneider Electric
STULZ
Vertiv Group
Data Center Investors
Amazon Web Services
Adgar Data Center
Bynet Data Communications
EdgeConneX
Global Technical Realty (GTR)
MedOne
Serverfarm
Microsoft
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
Petah Tikva
Tel Aviv
Other Cities
List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
ISRAEL DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE
Infrastructure Type
IT Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
General Construction
IT Infrastructure
Server
Storage Systems
Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
UPS Systems
Generators
Transfer Switches and Switchgears
PDUs
Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
Rack Cabinets
Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
CRAC and CRAH Units
Chillers
Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
Other Cooling Units
General Construction
Building Development
Installation and Commissioning Services
Building & Engineering Design
Physical Security
Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Tier Segments
Tier I & Tier II
Tier III
Tier IV
