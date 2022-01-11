U.S. markets open in 4 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,683.75
    +21.50 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,069.00
    +117.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,715.75
    +107.75 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,177.10
    +9.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.40
    +1.17 (+1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.90
    +7.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    +0.11 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1338
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.01
    +0.25 (+1.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3606
    +0.0030 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3830
    +0.1750 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,873.36
    -47.64 (-0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    988.21
    -58.01 (-5.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.45
    +43.20 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     
Israel Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026 by Area, Power Capacity, and Data Center Colocation revenue

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Israel Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Israel data center market size by investments to reach USD 795 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17% during 2021-2026.

This report analyses the Israel data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and data center investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

Israel is an emerging data center market in the Middle East and has witnessed a significant digital acceleration in the last few years. Many upcoming colocations data centers are being built below the ground to ensure data security continuity in Israel. The country is aiming to generate around 20% of its energy from renewable energy solar power by 2025.

The data center market in Israel includes about six unique third-party data center service providers operating over 15 facilities. ABB, Mitsubishi Electric, Caterpillar, Schneider Electric, and Rittal are some of the major infrastructure vendors providing installation and commissioning services with a strong presence in the country. With the entry of cloud service providers in Israel, the revenue share of colocation operators in the overall market is expected to increase significantly.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

  • Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and data center colocation revenue.

  • An assessment of the data center investment in Israel by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

  • Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

  • A detailed study of the existing Israel data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Norwegian data center market size during the forecast period.

  • Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Israel

  • Facilities Covered (Existing): 16

  • Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 7

  • Coverage: 8 Cities

  • Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

  • Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

  • Data center colocation market in Israel

  • Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2026)

  • Retail Colocation Pricing

  • Wholesale Colocation Pricing

  • The Israel data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

  • A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

  • Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

  • A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT

  • Google is currently investing around USD 400 million in the deployment of the Blue-Raman submarine cable that will connect India and Italy via Israel, which is expected to connect to Israel in 2022

  • Bezeq, one of the largest telecom operators in Israel, is involved in the development of solutions for smart city technology such as the use of the internet to operate street lighting and pollution regulation.

  • The majority of the data centers in Israel use 42U rack cabinets, which are expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

  • Most projects operating across Israel fall under the Tier III category.

ISRAEL DATA CENTER MARKET OUTLOOK

  • Israel is witnessing high adoption of IoT and cloud-based services, which is accelerating the growth of the Israel data center services market.

  • In Israel, the healthcare sector is moving toward the adoption of Big Data solutions to provide a wider range of health services, by analyzing the data, which is provided by the local institutions.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the Israel data center market?
2. Who are the key investors in the Israel data center industry?
3. How many existing and upcoming data centers facilities are in Israel?
4. What are the investment opportunities in the Israel data center market?
5. What are the different segments covered in the Israel data center market report?

REPORT SCOPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Broadcom

  • CISCO Systems

  • DELL Technologies

  • Fujitsu

  • Hitachi Vantara

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

  • IBM

  • JUNIPER NETWORKS

  • NetApp

  • Oracle

Construction Constructors & Sub-Contractors

  • M+W Group (Exyte)

  • Mercury Engineering

  • Saan Zahav

Support Infrastructure Providers

  • ABB

  • CATERPILLAR

  • Delta Electronics

  • EATON

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

  • Rittal

  • Rolls-Royce Power Systems

  • Schneider Electric

  • STULZ

  • Vertiv Group

Data Center Investors

  • Amazon Web Services

  • Adgar Data Center

  • Bynet Data Communications

  • EdgeConneX

  • Global Technical Realty (GTR)

  • MedOne

  • Serverfarm

  • Google

  • Microsoft

REPORT COVERAGE:

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

  • Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

  • Petah Tikva

  • Tel Aviv

  • Other Cities

  • List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

ISRAEL DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE

  • Infrastructure Type

  • IT Infrastructure

  • Electrical Infrastructure

  • Mechanical Infrastructure

  • General Construction

  • IT Infrastructure

  • Server

  • Storage Systems

  • Network Infrastructure

  • Electrical Infrastructure

  • UPS Systems

  • Generators

  • Transfer Switches and Switchgears

  • PDUs

  • Other Electrical Infrastructure

  • Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems

  • Rack Cabinets

  • Other Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems

  • CRAC and CRAH Units

  • Chillers

  • Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

  • Other Cooling Units

  • General Construction

  • Building Development

  • Installation and Commissioning Services

  • Building & Engineering Design

  • Physical Security

  • Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

  • Tier Segments

  • Tier I & Tier II

  • Tier III

  • Tier IV

for more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xbped7

