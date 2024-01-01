Israel Delivers First Rate Cut Since Pandemic Despite War Risks

(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s central bank cut interest rates for the first time since the height of the global pandemic in 2020, in a sign it’s confident that markets have stabilized almost three months into the war against Hamas.

The monetary committee on Monday lowered its key rate to 4.5% from 4.75%, ending a pause in place since July. A narrow majority of economists polled by Bloomberg predicted the move, and markets are betting rates will fall below 3.4% by the end of 2024.

“The war is having significant economic consequences, both on real economic activity and on the financial markets,” the central bank said in a statement. “There is a great amount of uncertainty with regard to the expected severity and duration of the war, which is in turn affecting the extent of the impact on activity.”

The decision signals a shift in priorities in favor of supporting the economy by policymakers led by Governor Amir Yaron, after an effort to steady markets following the attack by Hamas on Oct. 7. The focus has changed with a slowdown in inflation and as local assets recouped their losses while the shekel staged the world’s biggest rally versus the dollar in the past two months, gaining over 12%.

The rate reduction put the Bank of Israel well ahead of the expected start of monetary easing by the US Federal Reserve, which it largely followed during a record tightening cycle that’s brought local rates to their highest since 2006.

The case had been building for Israel to deliver some monetary stimulus as inflation converged on the 1%-3% target range for the first time since 2021 and the economy at risk of a contraction.

Economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., who changed their call to a cut from a hold before the decision, pointed to “receding financial stability risks and the recent relatively benign inflation prints” as warranting a more dovish approach.

“The initial inflation prints since the start of the conflict have been relatively weak,” Goldman analysts led by Kevin Daly said in a report. “Inflation is now likely to fall back in to the Bank of Israel’s target in the coming quarter, with the appreciation of the shekel also limiting upside inflationary risks.”

War, Budget

Risks abound, however, as the central bank weighs the implications of fiscal plans related to the Hamas war, which could saddle the country with a bigger debt burden.

Differences with the government may prove critical to what happens next, with Yaron earlier calling for “a responsible fiscal framework” as officials reshape the budget during wartime.

A Finance Ministry report published in December cited a 75 billion-shekel ($21 billion) war bill that will need to be funded with borrowing or budget cuts, combined with higher taxation. The government has so far indicated it’s not willing to take steps that the central bank will likely consider sufficient to keep debt in check.

The risk that the war against Hamas could expand into a wider conflict is another reason for future caution. Disruption persists across the economy with the deployment of hundreds of thousands of troops, and whole communities evacuated from their homes along Israel’s southern and northern borders.

Some parts of the market still remain on edge, with the cost to insure Israel’s sovereign bonds against a default far above its level before the war began.

--With assistance from Joel Rinneby.

