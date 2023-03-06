Israel Diabetes Market Report 2023: Diabetes Initiatives in Israel Bolster Sector Growth

Company Logo

Israeli Diabetes Market

Dublin, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Israel Diabetes Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2028, By Insulin Pump, CGM, Self-Monitoring Blood Device and Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Israel Diabetes market will reach US$ 457.5 Million by 2028, according to the publisher.

Diabetes affects an estimated 15-20% of the adult population of Israel, making it one of the highest rates in the world. Diabetes is a chronic disease marked by excessive amounts of glucose (sugar) in the blood, which can lead to long-term health concerns if not effectively controlled.

Type 2 Diabetes is a major Public Health Threat in Israel



Type 1 holds the minimum percentage in the Israel diabetes market. Type 2 diabetes is caused by the body's ineffective use of Insulin, often resulting from excess body weight and physical inactivity. Israel Type 2 diabetes is considered an epidemic and is continuing on the rise. In Israel, the percentage of diabetes in the Arab population is twice that found in the Jewish population.

Also, Insulin dependent diabetics generally take Insulin by injection or using a pump. Diabetes can lead to cardiovascular disease, blindness, and kidney failure. Furthermore, Israel's diabetes pandemic is a huge public health concern, and ongoing efforts are required to enhance access to care and support for persons with diabetes, as well as to avoid the condition in the first place.



Israel's Diabetes Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.22% by 2028



It is now treatable with insulin shots, but there is no cure. Diabetes Mellitus fatalities in Israel reached 1,913 in 2020, according to the World Health Organization. Despite the fact that Israel's diabetes incidence is growing year after year, the World Bank estimates that diabetes prevalence will be 8.5% in 2021. Scientists in Israel found a treatment for Type 2 Diabetes in 2021. For four months, the mice maintained normal insulin levels with only one injection.



The Rising Prevalence of Diabetes in Israel will Increase demand for the Insulin Pump Market



The Israel Diabetes Market is divided into three categories based on devices: Glucose Monitoring (CGM), Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG), and Insulin Pumps. Insulin pumps will have the largest market share in the next years, owing to the rising prevalence of Type 1 diabetes and the development of high-quality pumps using clever technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. The development of very precise glucose sensors and blood monitoring devices has also raised the demand for effective insulin pumps.



Insulin pump therapy was created to give a more physiologic form of insulin administration to patients who require Insulin. For starters, the insulin pump only utilizes conventional Insulin or rapid-acting insulin analogs, which produce more consistent results.



Furthermore, SMBG and CMG will dominate the Israeli market in the future year. Higher rates of self-monitored blood glucose (SMBG) measurement, especially eight times per day or more, are linked to better health. However, repeated daily SMBG fingerpick testing has a number of drawbacks, including low compliance owing to pain and discomfort and erroneous readings due to poor user technique.



CGM devices, which detect glucose in the interstitial fluid, have shown to be more successful than SMBG in monitoring glucose levels. As a result, CGM devices are becoming more widely accepted as a standard of treatment for diabetes. In 2022, Israel's Diabetes Market was estimated to be worth US$ 378.2 Million.



Diabetes Initiatives in Israel



The Pesach Segal Israeli Center for Diabetes Research and Policy is a world-class research, policy, and teaching facility in Israel. The Israeli Center for Diabetes Research and Policy aims to be a resource for action, information, and understanding about diabetes, its origins, complications, effects, preventative measures, and treatment. Furthermore, the center is active in diabetes prevention and care activities and research in the following areas: therapeutic education, health promotion, behavioral modification, disease self-management, diabetes education, patient participation, and digital health.



Clinics treating diabetes in Israel have a completely different approach to treatment. An innovative method is the treatment of diabetes by stem cells in Israel. They are building materials for treating many diseases, including diabetes. The use of the newest therapy methods, the development and use of effective drugs, and the conduct of diabetic symposiums allow us to consider Israel one of the world centers for disease control. Also, doctors have made progress in the treatment of diabetic Israel. The causes of the disease are eliminated, and general restorative and substitution therapy is performed.



Diabetes clinics in Israel handle patients in a distinct way. Stem cell treatment for diabetes is a novel method in Israel. They are used to treat a variety of diseases, including diabetes. Because of the utilization of cutting-edge therapeutic techniques, the development and usage of beneficial drugs, and the organization of diabetes symposiums, Israel is considered one of the world's disease-control hotspots. Doctors have also made progress in treating diabetic Israelis. The sources of the disease are eliminated, and general restorative and replacement therapy are given.





Israel Segments Market based on Devices



Israel Diabetes Sub-Segment Analysis

Segments Market based on Devices: Breakup into 3 parts



1. Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Device: Breakup into 5 parts



1. Test Strips Market

2. Lancet Market

3. Meter Market

4. Blood Glucose (SMBG) Users

5. Blood Glucose Devices Reimbursement



2. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM): Breakup into 4 parts



1. Glucose Sensor Market

2. CGM Transmitter Market

3. CGM User

4. CGM Reimbursement



3. Insulin Pump Market: Breakup into 3 parts



1. Insulin Pump Market

2. Insulin Pump Users

3. Reimbursement Policies

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $378.21 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $457.53 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.2% Regions Covered Israel

