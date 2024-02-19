Israel’s Economy Shrinks Almost 20% After Outbreak of Hamas War
(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s economy suffered a contraction that was among the deepest in history when the war erupted against Hamas, after hostilities paralyzed businesses and prompted evacuations and a record call-up of reservists that upended activity.
Gross domestic product had a quarterly drop for the first time in two years, slumping a seasonally adjusted, annualized 19.4% in the final three months of last year, according to data released on Monday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of analysts was for a decline of 10.5%.
