Israel’s Economy Shrinks Almost 20% After Outbreak of Hamas War

(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s economy suffered a contraction that was among the deepest in history when the war erupted against Hamas, after hostilities paralyzed businesses and prompted evacuations and a record call-up of reservists that upended activity.

Gross domestic product had a quarterly drop for the first time in two years, slumping a seasonally adjusted, annualized 19.4% in the final three months of last year, according to data released on Monday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of analysts was for a decline of 10.5%.

