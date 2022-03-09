U.S. markets open in 3 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,239.50
    +70.75 (+1.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,086.00
    +484.00 (+1.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,539.00
    +272.00 (+2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,992.40
    +32.10 (+1.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.10
    -1.60 (-1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    2,022.80
    -20.50 (-1.00%)
     

  • Silver

    26.76
    -0.14 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0990
    +0.0082 (+0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.90
    -3.55 (-9.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3176
    +0.0078 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8700
    +0.2060 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,072.13
    +3,192.54 (+8.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    938.31
    +76.81 (+8.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,102.63
    +138.52 (+1.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

Israel Embedded Finance Markets Report 2022: 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments, 2020-2021 & 2022-2029

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Israel Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Israel's Embedded Finance industry is expected to grow by 53.4% on annual basis to reach US$545.2 million in 2022.

The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 30.1% during 2022-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$545.2 million in 2022 to reach US$2,238.0 million by 2029.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunity across 50+ segments in embedded finance industry covering lending, insurance, payment, and wealth sectors.

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth Understanding of Embedded Finance Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecasts.

  • Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.

  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate embedded finance strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.

  • Get Sector Insights: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies opportunities across embedded lending, embedded insurance, embedded finance, and embedded wealth sectors.

Scope

Israel Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

Israel Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

  • Business Lending

  • Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

  • Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

  • Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

  • Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

  • Embedded Lending in Real Estate

  • Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

  • Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

  • Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

  • Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

  • Embedded Lending in Other

Israel Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

  • Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

  • Embedded Insurance in Automotive

  • Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

  • Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

  • Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics

  • Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Insurance in Life Segment

  • Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Insurance in Product Segment

  • Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

Israel Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

  • B2B

  • B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods

  • Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services

  • Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

  • Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality

  • Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment

  • Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness

  • Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment

  • Embedded Payment in Other

Israel Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6e6gg4

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • European stocks rally as Ukraine’s president cools to NATO membership

    European stocks rallied at the start of trade on Wednesday, buoyed by an interview from Ukraine's president in which he appeared to make major concessions.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Investors Unprepared for U.S. Curve Inversion

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors’ inflation expectations suggest that U.S. yield-curve inversion is going to take them by surprise, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineThe U

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • Oil prices — and how fast they're moving — threaten to 'wipe out' drivers: Analyst

    With the U.S. now moving to curtail Russian oil imports — and leaning on allies to do the same — it's not just oil's absolute price that has market watchers concerned.

  • Stocks rebound as EU says it has enough gas for winter

    European stocks opened in the green on Wednesday as investors shrugged off negative sentiment and oil prices rise back above $130 a barrel.

  • Russian rouble ticks higher in little volume after stark losses

    The local market was closed for a public holiday, with currency trading expected to resume on Wednesday. The rouble has fallen more than 40% against the dollar since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from governments around the world. "The outlook for the rouble is highly uncertain at the moment," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Social Media and Defense, Buys Gambling

    Asset manager Cathie Wood on Monday bought and sold a number of household names as the stock market tumbled.

  • BofA says ‘There is no clear off-ramp’ for Russia and ‘it’s like catching a falling knife,’ issues dire prediction for global economy

    Analysts lowered the GDP forecasts for the U.S. and Europe, and increased \ inflation expectations on Tuesday.

  • Yale professor is keeping tabs on companies still operating in Russia despite Ukraine invasion — and the list includes some household names

    A Yale professor and his research team are keeping tabs on companies that are still operating in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine -- and the list includes many household names.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Stabilizes Ahead of Biden's Executive Order on Crypto

    Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies traded lower on Monday alongside stocks. Analysts expect bitcoin's trading range between $28K and $69K could result in sharp price swings, eventually giving way to a recovery within two or three months.

  • A death cross for the S&P 500 is nearing as inflation fears, Russia’s Ukraine offensive rattles stock-market investors

    The S&P 500 index is closing in a death cross, an ominous chart pattern that underscores the downtrend suffered in an asset.

  • Retail traders pile into energy stocks

    Retail traders aren’t just buying the dip on Tesla (TSLA) and Apple (AAPL). They’re also riding the upward wave on energy stocks - particularly small US companies.

  • Stitch Fix under pressure after disappointing Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live examines Stitch Fix's stock plunge after reporting a Q2 earnings loss wider than expected.

  • Why Uranium Energy Stock Surged 52.9% in February and Is Rallying Higher

    Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC) stock stunned the market in February with its 52.9% rally in the month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The small-cap uranium stock is up another 17% already so far in March, which means anyone who'd bought Uranium Energy shares at closing on Jan. 31 is sitting on almost 80% gains as of this writing. Uranium Energy hasn't even generated any revenue since 2015, so why's the stock on fire?

  • Steve Wozniak calls Bitcoin ‘pure-gold mathematics’ and the reason shows why crypto could be here to stay

    Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak isn't into other cryptocurrencies and NFTs, telling Insider they might be "ripoffs."

  • Ruble Reopens With a Slump as Traders Price Increased Isolation

    (Bloomberg) -- The ruble slumped as local traders got their first chance this week to react to a raft of negative developments for Russia including curbs on oil exports, the nation’s key earner. Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia, Fitch Sees ‘Imminent’ DefaultChina Pushes Conspiracy

  • Why Nvidia, Micron, and AMD Stocks Popped Tuesday

    Semiconductor stocks, which have been under pressure the past several days, bounced back in a big way Tuesday afternoon. As of 1:15 p.m. ET, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are up 4.3%, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is up 5.6%, and Micron (NASDAQ: MU) rounds out the list with a 5.7% gain. After all, Micron shares shed 17% of their value over the past three weeks.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Corp. Plunged 15.1% Today

    What happened  Shares of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) dropped as much as 15.1% in trading on Tuesday as its acquisition target, Truth Social, faces challenges.