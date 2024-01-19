Israel-Gaza war: Palestinian envoy to UN thanks China, 'a true friend', for its support

The Palestinian envoy to the United Nations called China "a true friend ready to do everything they can to help the Palestinian people" on Thursday, days after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi pledged Beijing would provide more assistance and push for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Riyad Mansour, attending the 19th summit of the Non- Aligned Movement (NAM) in Kampala, Uganda, said that China had been "generous" with its assistance, including diplomatic support, as the Israel-Gaza war passed 100 days and killed more than 24,000 people in Gaza, according to Palestinian authorities.

"We know the position of China very well. It is a principled position. We work very closely with them in the United Nations Security Council. They support every effort and every resolution that calls for immediate ceasefire and for providing humanitarian assistance," Mansour said in an interview on the sidelines of the NAM session, where more than 60 foreign ministers also called for an immediate ceasefire.

In Cairo on Sunday, Wang said China would provide a third round of humanitarian emergency assistance to Gaza. He also condemned Israel's attacks and called for an immediate ceasefire and the formation of an independent Palestinian state.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Cairo, Egypt. Photo: Reuters alt=Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Cairo, Egypt. Photo: Reuters>

In Tunisia the next day, Wang made a similar call, agreeing with Tunisian leaders to continue to "jointly support the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights".

Wang said that a political settlement would have to be achieved in accordance with relevant United Nations resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative. He called for establishment of a fully sovereign Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Wang also said that China sought the convening of an "international peace conference" that would formulate a road map for establishing a "two-state solution".

The US and a number of Western allies including Britain have stood with Israel and continued to provide assistance after Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on October 7, killing an estimated 1,200 Israelis and taking about 240 hostages. Hamas has released about 100 of them, but Israel says about 130 remain in Gaza.

While the UN General Assembly designated Palestine a non-member observer state in 2012, there is no such country as Palestine yet. Palestine has no vote in the General Assembly but can join UN agencies.

"It's high time for us to become a member state," Mansour said on Thursday.

"When we march, after we put an end to the war, to legislate in the Security Council, China and many others will be supportive of our request for admission of the state of Palestine to membership," he added.

"Also we will go to the General Assembly to legislate a resolution calling for the convening of an international conference on the basis of international law and relevant UN resolutions in order to make the two-states solution idea a reality," he said.

In Kampala, the foreign ministers reached consensus to support the cause of the Palestinian people and their right to self-determination in accordance with a two-state solution.

The Gaza Strip during an Israeli bombardment on Thursday. Photo: AFP alt=The Gaza Strip during an Israeli bombardment on Thursday. Photo: AFP>

Henry Okello Oryem, Uganda's minister of state for foreign affairs, said that Palestine was the "hottest debate" during the meeting - especially ending the war.

The ministers expressed grave concerns over the deterioration of the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, as well as the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. The ministers, meeting in advance of the Heads of State and Government summit on Friday and Saturday, called for an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian aid.

The ministers pledged to "support Palestine's efforts to realise their inalienable rights, including to self-determination and freedom" in an independent and sovereign Palestine, with East Jerusalem as its capital, on the basis of the pre-1967 borders. They also expressed support for Palestine's admission as a UN member state.

In Kampala, Naledi Pandor, South Africa's foreign minister, said that the "two-states solution remains the most viable option we believe for peace and security for both Israel and Palestine".

South Africa filed a case against Israel before the International Court of Justice accusing it of "genocidal acts" in its assaults on Gaza.

Additionally, a ceasefire "is part of our submissions to the International Court of Justice because we need to stop this" war in Gaza, Pandor said on the sidelines of the meeting.

Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuba's minister of foreign affairs, said that "what's going on in the occupied Palestinian territories is an outrage to humanity and must come to an end immediately".

Parrilla said Cuba had suggested that NAM support deploying an international protection mission, authorised by the UN General Assembly, to the Gaza Strip. It would have a mandate of guaranteeing the security and protection of the civilian population and expediting the delivery of humanitarian assistance and food.

A truck of humanitarian aid supplies for Gaza provided by China awaiting departure in Cairo, Egypt, on November 27, 2023. Photo: Xinhua alt=A truck of humanitarian aid supplies for Gaza provided by China awaiting departure in Cairo, Egypt, on November 27, 2023. Photo: Xinhua>

Also at the meeting, Azerbaijan passed on the chairmanship of NAM to Uganda while South Sudan was admitted as a new member of NAM - increasing the total membership to 121 with 18 observer states. China has observer status and supported Uganda in hosting the summit, donating 70 SUVs to help with the transport of delegates.

Formed in 1961 to advance the interests of developing countries during the Cold War, NAM is now positioning itself to focus more on trade and investment opportunities among member states.

