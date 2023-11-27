Israel grants Musk approval to turn on Starlink internet access in Gaza

Israel has agreed to allow Elon Musk’s Starlink system to provide satellite internet to Gaza, weeks after warning that it would be exploited by Hamas.

Shlomo Karhi, Israel’s communications minister, said Mr Musk’s SpaceX had agreed that Starlink would only operate with approval from Israel’s government.

Gaza has faced repeated communications blackouts since the Hamas attacks on Israel last month, and aid organisations say this has made it more difficult to provide humanitarian support.

“Starlink satellite units can only be operated in Israel with the approval of the Israeli Ministry of Communications, including the Gaza Strip,” Mr Karhi said on Monday.

“Elon Musk, I congratulate you for reaching a principle understanding with the Ministry of Communications under my leadership.”

Mr Musk, who is visiting Israel partly in an attempt to combat accusations of anti-Semitism, was criticised by Israel for pledging to turn on Starlink in the region last month.

After Mr Musk tweeted that Starlink would provide access to “internationally recognised aid organisations in Gaza,” Mr Karhi responded: “Israel will use all means at its disposal to fight this. Hamas will use it for terrorist activities. There is no doubt about it, we know it, and Musk knows it.”

Starlink uses constellations of thousands of low-earth-orbit satellites to beam internet to receivers on the ground, meaning it can bypass traditional telecoms networks.

It has become a vital lifeline for Ukraine in responding to Russia’s invasion, although Mr Musk has been criticised for raising concerns over the cost of providing the service and for not activating it in certain areas such as off the coast of Crimea.

Mr Musk is visiting Israel on Monday in an effort to defuse an anti-Semitism row that has earned him a rebuke from the White House and led advertisers to suspend spending.

Earlier this month he was accused of endorsing an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory on Twitter.

In response to a tweet claiming that Jewish people were encouraging “hordes of minorities” to come to the US, Mr Musk wrote: “You have said the actual truth”.

The White House accused Mr Musk of “abhorrent promotion of anti-Semitic and racist hate”. Mr Musk has said he is against anti-Semitism of any kind.

On Monday morning Mr Musk visited Kfar Aza, one of the sites attacked by Hamas on October 7.

He is later due to hold talks with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.

