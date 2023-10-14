Israel Latest: Army Focuses on Gaza City as Ground Attack Looms

(Bloomberg) -- Israel is focusing its main military activities on Gaza City in the north of the Gaza Strip, as it continues its war against Hamas following last Saturday’s devastating attacks.

“Gaza City is where the focus and the hub of Hamas activities are,” said Jonathan Conricus, a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces. “That’s where most of their commanders are.”

Still, Israeli troops are all around Gaza Strip and preparing for whatever orders they get next, he said. Israel is widely expected to launch a ground invasion of the territory as it looks to wipe out the militant group, which is backed by Iran and designated a terrorist group by the US.

The situation on Israel’s northern border with Lebanon — where Hezbollah, another Iran-funded militant group, is based — remains “very tense,” Conricus said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his government is prepared to use “unprecedented” force against Hamas, which killed 1,300 in last weekend’s assault. More than 1,500 people have been killed in Gaza in retaliatory airstrikes.

(All time stamps are Israeli time)

Troops, he said, are “all around the Gaza Strip” and preparing for whatever orders come next. He reiterated that Israel’s order for civilians to evacuate from the north of Gaza to the south was to get them out of danger.

“We’ve seen a significant movement of Palestinian civilians toward the south,” he said. “We’ve seen people listening to our warning. They’re doing the clever thing, moving out of a dangerous area.”

Oil Posted Large Weekly Gain, Shekel Fell (7 a.m.)

Oil posted its biggest weekly gain in a month after Iran said a new front in the conflict between Israel and Hamas was possible. Traders also covered bearish bets ahead of a widely expected invasion of Gaza.

West Texas Intermediate climbed above $87 a barrel, cementing a $5 weekly gain. Brent rose to just below $91.

The shekel fell 3.3% over the week to 3.976 per dollar, its weakest on a closing basis in more than seven years. The currency’s drop came despite a huge support package the central bank announced on Monday.

China, EU Discuss Middle East Tensions (5:30 a.m.)

The Middle East was one of the most important topics in the latest talks between the European Union and China, top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said Saturday at the end of his trip to the Asian nation.

Both sides agreed the only long-term solution to the Palestinian issue is a two-state plan, Borrell said. While Israel has a right to defend itself, “like any right, it has a limit,” which in this case is international humanitarian law, he said.

It is “utterly, utterly impossible to implement” an evacuation of Gaza, he added.

Israel Hits Hezbollah Sites in Lebanon (3:50 a.m.)

Israel said strikes had been carried out on Hezbollah posts in southern Lebanon in response to “unidentified” objects that had entered northern Israeli airspace hours earlier.

The objects were shot down by unmanned Israeli aircraft, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement on Friday night. Hezbollah, a militia and political party that is backed by Iran, said earlier that it was prepared to act against Israel over its war in Gaza. The US designates Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

New York, Florida, Other States Buy Bonds (2 a.m.)

Several US states have purchased Israeli bonds as the country looks to raise funds. The purchases include $20 million from the New York State Common Retirement Fund.

“We have confidence in the spirit of innovation and tenacity of Israeli people and in the strength of our investments there,” New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said in a statement Friday. Public finance officials in Ohio, Florida, Texas and Illinois have also announced their own debt purchases.

Pro-Palestinian Protesters March in Manhattan (1:10 a.m.)

A pro-Palestine rally in Times Square drew thousands of protesters, who then marched to the Israeli consulate.

The event, which also drew a smaller counter-protest, drew a significant police presence and has so far been without major incident. Some videos posted to social media show clashes between opposing demonstrators being broken up by the police.

Moody’s Skips Israel Rating Notice (12:20 a.m.)

Moody’s has left Israel’s sovereign credit rating unchanged at A1 with a stable outlook, after it decided to skip Friday’s publication date and not issue a credit notice as planned.

The next scheduled date is in six months. Earlier this week, Moody’s said the resilience of Israel’s debt issuers is at stake if the conflict stretches on, which would hinder economic activity and policymaking.

Biden Says US Will ‘Surge’ Humanitarian Aid to Gaza (10:32 p.m.)

President Joe Biden said the US is coordinating with Arab countries and the United Nations to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza as Israel has warned Palestinians to flee ahead of an expected ground attack.

Biden said officials were communicating with the governments of Israel, Egypt, Jordan, among others, to “surge support” and humanitarian assistance.

“The overwhelming majority of Palestinians had nothing to do with Hamas, and Hamas’s appalling attacks, and they’re suffering as a result as well,” Biden said.

Netanyahu Says Israel Ready to Use ‘Unprecedented’ Force (10:28 p.m.)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israelis understand they’re “fighting for our home” after last weekend’s attack and vowed to use “unprecedented” force against Hamas.

“This is just the beginning,” he said in a brief televised speech. “Our enemies have only begun to pay the price.”

Foreigners May Be Allowed Brief Window to Leave Gaza, Canada Says (10:05 p.m.)

Foreign citizens in Gaza may have a brief window to leave through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt on Saturday, a Canadian government official said.

Julie Sunday, a foreign affairs department official, told reporters there is a potential departure window between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. local time, and said the Canadian government is working with Israel and Egypt to get individuals approved to leave.

She emphasized it is not yet guaranteed the crossing will be open, and said people should not go there until they are told they have clearance. Canadian officials said about 150 people in Gaza have registered with the government, though some are of mixed families.

Israel Army Carries Out Local Raids in Gaza (7:21 p.m.)

Israel’s army said it has carried out local raids in Gaza in the past 24 hours in an effort to locate hostages and eliminate threats.

In a statement, Israel Defense Forces said they searched and collected evidence that would assist in the effort to locate hostages. Soldiers also thwarted cells and infrastructure in the area.

