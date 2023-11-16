Israel Latest: Biden Backs Gaza Hospital Raid; Checkpoint Attack

(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s military raid on Gaza’s Shifa hospital — which drew condemnation in the Middle East and elsewhere — won some support from US President Joe Biden, who said Hamas’s use of the facility against international norms constituted a “war crime.”

The United Nations Security Council’s approval of a resolution calling for extended humanitarian pauses in the fighting in Gaza and the release of all hostages held by Hamas was denounced by Israel’s UN envoy, who said the group — designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union — — would ignore the declaration.

A potential deal that would see Hamas free 50 women and children hostages in exchange for an extended pause in fighting and the release of some Palestinians held in Israeli prisons is under discussion, the Washington Post reported.

Four injured in Shooting at Jerusalem-West Bank Checkpoint (9:28 a.m.)

A gunman opened fire at an Israeli checkpoint linking Jerusalem and the West Bank, injuring a number of people before he was disarmed, according to the Israel Police. The Magen David Adom emergency service said four people were wounded, one of them critically.

Israeli Inflation Slowdown Remains Intact (7:52 a.m.)

Israel’s inflation slowed for a second straight month, defying some earlier predictions of a price surge because of the war with Hamas.

Consumer prices in October rose 3.7% year-on-year and grew a monthly 0.5%, matching the forecasts of economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

The data provides some of the first glimpses into the economic impact of the conflict, which has mainly affected the leisure and tourism sectors. During the fifth week of fighting, credit card purchases were still down more than 20% compared to an average week in 2023.

UN Says 23 Hospitals in Northern Gaza Inoperable (7:36 a.m.)

Only one of the 24 hospitals with in-patient capacity in the northern section of Gaza are still operational, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in its daily note. The situation at Al-Shifa hospital, where Israel’s raid took place, is unclear due to communication disruptions, it added.

Gaza received around 23,000 liters of fuel on Wednesday, the first such delivery since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel. OCHA said the fuel can only be used by UN trucks delivering aid, but the delivery is below the 160,000 liters needed to run basic humanitarian operations.

Gaza’s last mill was reportedly hit and destroyed, which means “that locally-produced flour will not be available in Gaza in the foreseeable future,” OCHA said. Meanwhile, the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza failed to update casualty figures for a fifth day, due to a lack of communication. The reported number of dead Palestinians as of Nov. 10 stood at 11,078, a number that hasn’t been independently verified.

Deal to Free 50 Hostages Under Consideration: Washington Post (5:45 a.m.)

Hamas has agreed in principle to free 50 women and children held hostage in Gaza in exchange for a three-to-five-day pause in fighting and the release of some women and children held in Israeli prisons, the Washington Post reported, citing an Arab diplomat it didn’t identify.

Israel has yet to decide on whether it supports the deal, according to the Post. Biden, speaking to reporters after meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping, said he was “mildly hopeful” about getting hostages released.

Biden Defends Hospital Raid, Criticizes Hamas (4:05 a.m.)

Biden defended Israel’s controversial military operation at Gaza’s largest hospital, standing behind the US ally in the face of international criticism.

Biden said Hamas headquartered its military operations underneath Al Shifa hospital, which he labeled a “war crime,” and added that Israel had taken precautions to limit civilian casualties in the hospital incursion. He said Israel’s military operations will conclude “when Hamas no longer maintains the capacity to murder, abuse and just do horrific things to the Israelis.”

“Hamas has already said publicly that they plan on attacking Israel again,” Biden told reporters in California after meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping. “And so the idea that they’re gonna just stop and not do anything is not realistic.”

Israel’s UN Envoy Denounces Security Council Resolution (2:18 a.m.)

Ambassador Gilad Erdan, Israel’s envoy to the UN, said the Security Council resolution is “disconnected from reality and is meaningless,” in a statement on social media.

“Regardless of what the Council decides, Israel will continue acting according to internatioanll law while the Hamas terrorists will not even read the resolution at all, let alone abide by it,” Erdan wrote on X, the former Twitter. “Israel will continue to act until Hamas is destroyed and the hostages are returned.”

UN Security Council Backs Gaza Truce (11:15 p.m.)

The UN Security Council approved a resolution that calls for humanitarian pauses in the fighting in Gaza, and the release of all hostages held by Hamas. Twelve out of 15 Security Council members voted in favor of the text proposed by Malta, with the US, Russia and the UK abstaining.

The resolution calls for “urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip” so that UN agencies and non-profits can get essential goods and services to civilians. It also urges the “immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups, especially children.” The vote followed four failed attempts to pass a Gaza truce resolution.

