Israel Latest: Gaza City Encircled as Blinken Visits Turkey

(Bloomberg) -- Israeli troops encircled Gaza City and effectively cut off the northern part of the Gaza Strip from the south, according to the military, which also said it seized a Hamas base.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Turkey as part of his latest regional tour that seeks to prevent a spread of the Israel-Hamas war. He made an unscheduled stop in Baghdad, and met Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank to discuss how the organization could play a role in a post-Hamas future for Gaza.

Biden administration officials are frustrated at the scale of civilian casualties in Gaza, the Washington Post reported. Israeli attacks have killed about 9,500 people, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in the besieged territory. The US and Europe designate Hamas a terrorist group.

(All time stamps are Israeli time)

Israel Says Troops Seized Hamas Base (8:09 a.m.)

Israel’s military said its ground forces took control of a Hamas base, including observation posts, training facilities and tunnels, in the Gaza Strip overnight.

The air force has attacked some 450 Hamas targets in the past day, and fighter jets have killed Hamas commanders including one responsible for “special security,” the Israel Defense Forces said on social media platform X.

Blinken Arrives in Turkey (7:17 a.m.)

Blinken has arrived in Ankara and is expected to meet his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on Monday to discuss the flow of aid to Gaza, according to a Turkish government official. They will also discuss efforts to prevent the Israel-Hamas conflict from turning into a wider regional war, the official said.

Iraq’s Al-Sudani Visits Iran to Discuss Gaza (6:40 a.m.)

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani visited Tehran on Monday to discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict with senior Iranian officials, Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

Al-Sudani will tour Gulf Cooperation Council countries after Iran, according to IRNA. The visit follows Al-Sudani’s meeting with Blinken in Baghdad.

Biden Administration Sees Few Options Amid Gaza Fallout, WP Says (3:50 a.m.)

Biden administration officials say Israel’s military campaign against Hamas has resulted in too many civilian casualties and lacks a coherent endgame, but are struggling to exert significant influence on their ally, the Washington Post reported. The paper cited a senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to relay the conversations, while the White House declined to comment for the article.

From Oct. 25: Israel Is Losing Support as Fury Grows Over Its Strikes on Gaza

That has left the administration trying to cool anger among Arab nations by making clear the US is distressed by the suffering in the Gaza Strip, the newspaper said. But there is little indication Arab leaders are moved by these assurances, leaving the shape of the Middle East after the war — and the US role in it — uncertain.

Jordan Air-Drops Medical Aid to Gaza Hospital (1:49 a.m.)

Jordan’s King Abdullah II said his nation air-dropped “urgent medical aid” to a Jordanian field hospital in Gaza City.

“This is our duty to aid our brothers and sisters injured in the war on Gaza,” the king wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “We will always be there for our Palestinian brethren.”

Jordan has been highly critical of Israel’s military operations in Gaza and last week recalled its ambassador to Israel in protest.

UAE Condemns Israeli Minister’s Statement (11:10 pm)

The United Arab Emirates condemned comments by Israel’s Minister of Heritage Amihai Eliyahu in which he said using nuclear weapons in the war against Hamas in Gaza was a possibility.

The comments are “an incitement to commit grave violations of international humanitarian law such as war crimes, and raise grave concerns of an intent to commit genocide,” the UAE’s foreign ministry said in a statement posted on X. The UAE, which normalized ties with Israel in 2020, also called for “an immediate ceasefire.”

Eliyahu, a member of Israel’s far-right Otzma Yehudit party, later said on social media platform X that his comments were “metaphorical.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu barred him from cabinet meetings.

CIA Chief Visits Israel in Tour of Region (10 p.m.)

William Burns, director of the Central Intelligence Agency, arrived in Israel on his first stop of a tour of the Middle East, the New York Times reported, citing unnamed US officials.

The US wants to expand intelligence cooperation with Israel and other allies in region, the Times reported. Among the issues is hostages held by Hamas inside Gaza.

Israel in ‘Expanded’ Attack on Gaza City (8:57 p.m.)

Israeli troops have entirely encircled Gaza City and effectively cut off the northern part of the Gaza Strip from the south, Israel’s army spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said, adding senior Hamas commanders were being targeted.

At the same time, Hagari emphasized that a humanitarian corridor for Gaza City area residents to move south remained open.

