Israel Latest: Israeli Army Fights Hamas in Major Refugee Camp

(Bloomberg) -- Israel pressed on with its military offensive against Hamas in Gaza, engaging in ground battles in a northern refugee camp while rejecting rising international calls for a cease-fire.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The United Nations said Israeli ground attacks and shelling intensified around hospitals in Gaza City and northern Gaza, with several being directly hit, while contact was lost with Al-Shifa, a major facility. Israel, which accuses Hamas of using the hospitals as command centers, said there was safe passage for anyone who wanted to leave.

Israel said it struck sites in Syria in response to an attack on the Golan Heights. Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group, said it’s using heavier weaponry in its exchanges with Israel across the Israeli-Lebanese border. Iran also supports Gaza’s rulers Hamas, who are designated a terrorist group by the US and European Union.

For more stories on the Israel-Hamas war, click here.

(All time stamps are Israeli time)

Israel Announces Another Evacuation Window (10:03 a.m.)

Israeli military said civilians in the northern part of the Gaza Strip can use the Salah El-Din Street, a main artery in the besieged territory, to move south between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.

There’ll also be a “temporary tactical cessation of military activities” near Jabalia and Ezbet Mlin to allow supplies, the Israel Defense Forces said, without elaborating.

Chevron Gets Israel Approval to Restart Offshore Gas Rig (9:49 a.m.)

Israel’s government gave Chevron approval to reactivate gas production at the Tamar offshore platform.

The government had instructed the company to shut down production due to safety concerns just after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip. Chevron is working to reactivate gas production in the next few days.

Story continues

Israel Says It’s Giving Gaza Medical Help (9:40 a.m.)

Israel said it’s “committed to facilitating various forms of medical assistance” to Gaza, as fighting surrounds the Palestinian territory’s major northern hospitals.

In a post on X, the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories, an Israeli agency, listed initiatives including the entry of 189 trucks with medical equipment to Gaza, coordinating with Jordan for it to airdrop medical supplies, and planned field hospitals in southern Gaza.

Israel Says It’s Fighting in Shati Refugee Camp (9:12 a.m.)

Israeli troops have been fighting in the northern Gaza camp in the past day, according to the military, which said it “uncovered terrorist infrastructures and eliminated terrorists.” It wasn’t possible to independently verify the claims.

Shati is the third largest of the Gaza Strip’s eight camps, with more than 90,000 refugees registered as of earlier in 2023, according to the United Nations relief agency for Palestinian refugees.

Fighting Intensifies Around Gaza Hospitals (8:15 a.m.)

Several hospitals in Gaza City and northern Gaza were directly hit after Israel intensified its military assault, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in an update.

Power at the Indonesia and Shifa hospitals reportedly cut off after fuel ran out, it said. Two babies died at Shifa after life support ceased working while 37 babies in incubators are at imminent risk of death, OCHA said, citing the Health Ministry in Ramallah in the West Bank.

OCHA official Martin Griffiths has said “there can be no justification for acts of war in health care facilities, leaving them with no power, food or water, and shooting at patients and civilians trying to flee.”

WHO Loses Communication with Al-Shifa Hospital (4 a.m.)

The World Health Organization said it has lost communication with its contacts at Al-Shifa Hospital, a major facility in northern Gaza that’s said to be encircled by Israeli troops.

“As horrifying reports of the hospital facing repeated attacks continue to emerge, we assume our contacts joined tens of thousands of displaced people who had sought shelter on the hospital grounds and are fleeing the area,” the WHO said in a statement. “There are reports that some people who fled the hospital have been shot at, wounded and even killed.”

Israel Says It Strikes Syria in Response to Attack on Golan (3:20 a.m.)

“A short while ago, in response to the attack toward the Golan Heights yesterday (Saturday), IDF fighter jets struck terror infrastructure sites in Syria,” the Israel Defense Forces said.

Earlier, IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari said Israel had targeted Syria using artillery fire in response to two rockets that were fired into the Golan Heights and fell in an open area.

Netanyahu Pushes Back on Cease Fire Demands (10:49 p.m.)

Israel won’t stop military operations in Gaza until it achieves victory, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, rejecting rising international calls for a cease-fire.

“No international pressure, or false accusations against Israel, will change our faith in the righteousness of our way and our duty to defend ourselves,” he said in a televised news conference.

Addressing French President Emmanuel Macron’s claims that Israel is killing civilians, including women and children, Netanyahu said Israel doesn’t need to be lectured.

Hezbollah Chief Says Amping Up Weaponry in Cross-Border Attacks (4:40 pm)

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said his group has started using more powerful ammunition in its almost daily cross-border attacks against Israel, including drones and larger missiles.

Nasrallah, who heads the Iran-backed militant group in Lebanon, said Hezbollah fired the so-called Burkan short-range ballistic missile that weighs between 300 kilograms and 500 kilograms.

In a televised speech, Nasrallah said the group, designated by the US as a terrorist organization, has been dispatching so-called attack drones and regular UAVs almost daily that have reached deep into Israel, including as far as Haifa.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.