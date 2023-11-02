Israel Latest: Hamas Says 600 People May Leave Gaza Thursday

(Bloomberg) -- Hamas said 600 more foreigners and dual nationals, including 400 American citizens, are expected to leave Gaza on Thursday. That would be the second batch to exit since the border with Egypt was opened Wednesday — when people were allowed to leave for the first time since the war started Oct. 7.

President Joe Biden said Israel and Hamas, a militant group designated a terrorist group by the US, would “pause” fighting to allow time to free more hostages from Gaza. Israel says that 17 of its solders have so far died during battle in the Hamas-ruled enclave.

Criticism of Israel’s operations in Gaza continue to mount. On Wednesday, neighboring Jordan and some Latin American countries recalled their ambassadors to Israel as a form of protest.

(All time stamps are Israeli time)

Israel Cabinet Approves War Compensation Program for Businesses (8:55 a.m.)

Israel’s cabinet approved a government compensation program for indirect losses caused to businesses due to the war with Hamas, the Finance Ministry said. The program needs to be approved by the parliament.

Israel Military Posts Name of Additional Soldier Killed in Gaza (8:50 a.m.)

The Israel Defense Forces announced the death of a 25-year old male soldier, age 25, in battle in Gaza. That brings the IDF death toll in Gaza to 17 since the start of its ground operation last weekend.

Russia Disputes Israel’s Right to Self-Defense as ‘Occupying Power’ (8:45 a.m.)

Russia’s envoy to the United Nations said Israel doesn’t have the right to self-defense because it’s an “occupying power” in Palestinian territories.

The Russian ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, told an emergency session of the UN General Assembly late Wednesday that Israel is entitled to fight terrorism and ensure its security. “But fight with terrorists, not with civilians,” he said.

Japan Foreign Minister to Visit Israel and West Bank (8:40 a.m.)

Japan said Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa will visit Israel, the West Bank and Jordan during a trip from Thursday to Sunday. She will meet her Israeli counterpart in Tel Aviv and talk with family members of people taken hostage by Hamas before traveling to Ramallah to meet Riyad al-Maliki, the foreign minister of the Palestinian Authority, which governs Palestinians in the West Bank.

Energy-poor Japan had tended to prioritize its relations with oil-producing countries in the Middle East, and was slow to decribe the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion into southern Israel as an act of terrorism. Kamikawa’s unusual visit to an area comes days before Japan hosts US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other G-7 foreign ministers for a conference in Tokyo.

Israeli Military Say Battles Continued in Gaza Overnight (8:30 a.m.)

The Israel Defense Forces said its ground troops destroyed more of Hamas’s infrastructure in Gaza overnight, and killed dozens of militants in the northern part of the strip, where Israeli soldiers are concentrated.

Hamas Releases List of Foreigners to Exit Gaza on Thursday, Including 400 Americans (4:41 a.m.)

Hamas published a list of hundreds of foreigners and dual-national Palestinians slated to exit the Gaza Strip on Thursday. The list of those who will depart via the Rafah crossing included 400 US citizens and 196 people with other nationalities.

The Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt opened yesterday for people to leave the Palestinian territory, the first time that had happened since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7.

Israel Says Missile Fired From Lebanon at Drone (4:17 a.m.)

The Israeli military said a surface-to-air missile was fired from Lebanon at one of its remotely piloted aircraft. The aircraft was not damaged in the attack and Israel fired on the position from where the missile was launched, it said.

Ten Japanese Nationals and Families Evacuated (4:11 a.m.)

Ten Japanese nationals and their families crossed into Egypt from Gaza, top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said in Tokyo. There was one other Japanese who declined to evacuate, Matsuno added.

Biden Pushes ‘Pause’ to Free Hostages (2:25 a.m.)

Joe Biden took credit for persuading Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to allow time to “get the prisoners out” before launching a ground invasion of Gaza. He also said he helped talk Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi into letting foreigners and wounded Palestinians leave Gaza for his country.

Progressive groups, as well as Muslim and Arab Americans, have criticized Biden over his support for Israel’s campaign against Hamas that has resulted in thousands of civilian deaths in Gaza.

Biden Says Qatar Played Key Role in Opening Rafah Crossing for People to Leave Gaza (10:34 p.m.)

Joe Biden said he “personally spent a lot of time” speaking with the leaders of Israel, Egypt and others “to make sure that we could open this access for people to get out” through the Rafah crossing.

Speaking at an event in Minnesota, Biden singled out Qatar, which he said “worked so closely with us to support negotiations to facilitate the departure of the citizens.” The president also said humanitarian aid flowing into Gaza was increasing significantly but that relief efforts had “a long way to go.”

On the diplomatic front, the State Department said that Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel and Jordan on Friday.

Leftist Latin American Leaders Pull Their Israel Envoys (6:40 p.m.)

Latin America’s leftist leaders are reevaluating their relations with Israel over its offensive in the Gaza Strip, highlighting the diplomatic risks posed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bid to eradicate Hamas.

On Tuesday, Colombia and Chile recalled their ambassadors to Israel for consultations in protest. The hard-left government of Bolivia cut off diplomatic relations with Israel altogether, accusing it of “crimes against humanity.”

The same day, Jordan, which borders Israel, also recalled its ambassador in protest at Israeli military operations in Gaza.

