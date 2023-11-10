Israel Latest: Israel Strikes Syria After Drone Attack on Eilat

(Bloomberg) -- Israel said it struck back at an organization from Syria targeted a school in the southern city of Eilat with a drone. Earlier, the Pentagon said military personnel in Syria and Iraq had come under attack four times since a US airstrike this week on an arms depot that had been intended as a deterrent.

The Israeli government said it’s enacting pauses in the fighting that will enable more Palestinians in north Gaza, where the army is pushing deeper into Hamas strongholds, to escape to the south. More than 50,000 people fled in that direction Thursday, Israel said. The White House said the pauses will last four hours every day.

Hamas is designated a terrorist organization by the US and the European Union.

Israel Carries Out Strikes on Syria After Drone Attack on School (5:40 a.m.)

Israel said it struck back at an organization from Syria that carried out a drone attack on a school in the Red Sea city of Eilat.

The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that it “holds the Syrian regime fully responsible for every terror activity emanating from its territory.”

Netanyahu Says Accord With Saudis Is Still Possible (2:45 a.m.)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a peace deal with Saudi Arabia was still possible, despite intense fighting in the Gaza Strip.

“I think it will be a reality,” Netanyahu said during an interview with Fox News that was broadcast Thursday evening. “I think conditions will be ripe. In fact, after a victory, I think they’ll be even riper.”

Asked about President Joe Biden’s comments earlier that the fighting has “taken a little longer than I’d hoped,” Netanyahu responded: “Well, it’s taken a little longer than I’d hoped.”

Pentagon Says US Forces Attacked Four Times After Syria Strike (10:30 p.m.)

US personnel in Syria and Iraq came under attack four times since the Pentagon targeted a weapons supply depot in Syria, in what was meant to be a deterrence strike.

Three people suffered minor injuries in the latest attacks, deputy Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said. US personnel have come under attack from drones and rockets a total of 46 times since Oct. 17, she said. Fifty-six people were injured and all have returned to duty, Singh said. The US says its warplanes struck a weapons-storage facility on Wednesday night in Syria that belonged to Iran and its affiliates.

Paris Conference for Gaza Pledges €1 Billion in Aid (9:00 p.m.)

Participants at a Paris conference on Gaza pledged €1 billion in aid for Palestinians, according to an aide to French President Emmanuel Macron. It wasn’t immediately clear how much of that represents new commitments.

More Than 50,000 Leave North Gaza for South, Israel Says (8:30 p.m.)

More than 50,000 people left north Gaza for the south on Thursday via what Israel called a humanitarian corridor to allow Palestinians to escape the area where fighting is heaviest, Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said. It was a sharp increase from the previous few days.

Israeli Pauses Are Result of American Diplomacy, US Says (8:15 pm)

Israel’s decision to allow daily, four-hour pauses in the fighting for the evacuation of civilians and the distribution of aid was a “direct result” of diplomatic discussions between Biden administration officials and their Israeli counterparts, State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said.

Israel Army Says Pauses Are to Let Gazans Move South (7:20 p.m.)

Israel will enact “tactical local pauses for humanitarian aid, which are limited in time and area,” army spokesperson Richard Hecht told reporters in a briefing, speaking after the White House said that Israel plans daily four-hour pauses in the fighting in some areas.

Hecht said one purpose of the plan is to allow civilians in Gaza to move from the territory’s north, where the heaviest fighting is taking place, to the south. He said the pauses don’t represent a shift in strategy and Israel was already doing something similar.

