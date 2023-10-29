Israel Latest: Long War in Gaza Begins With Army Entering North

(Bloomberg) -- Israel has begun a ground invasion into the Gaza Strip which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned will be “long and difficult” as his country seeks to destroy the militant group Hamas in a “second stage” of its war.

Some Internet connections and communications appeared to be restored to Gaza early Sunday, according to reports from the territory. They had been cut off during a major incursion where Israeli troops took control of part of the north of the Palestinian territory Saturday in an operation that raises risks of a broader Middle East conflict.

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed thousands, according to authorities in the Hamas-run territory. The organization, which is designated a terrorist group by the US and European Union, attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing some 1,400 people and taking scores hostage. Netanyahu said Israel still plans to try to recover hostages despite the ground war.

(All time stamps are Israeli time)

UN Says Telecoms Shutdown Thwarted Aid Response (7:00 a.m.)

The telecommunications shutdown in Gaza brought the delivery of humanitarian assistance in Gaza to a complete halt and deprived people of life-saving information, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in an update on Gaza.

Ambulances and civil defense teams were no longer able to locate the injured, or the thousands of people estimated to be still under the rubble, the report said. Civilians are no longer able to receive updated information on where they can access humanitarian relief and where they may be in less danger, it added.

Netanyahu Says ‘Second Stage’ of War Has Begun (9:05 p.m.)

“We have one main goal to beat the enemy and guarantee our existence,” Netanyahu said at a press conference on Saturday. One aim is to return all hostages taken by Hamas after the Oct. 7 incursion, he said. Some 200 people were believed to be taken hostage by Hamas.

Saudi, UAE Condemn Ground Operations in Gaza (8:30 p.m.)

Saudi Arabia and the UAE condemned Israel’s ground operations in Gaza and expressed deep concern about military escalation.

Saudi Arabia warned of the “serious repercussions” the operations will have on regional and international peace. Both referred to the UN’s resolution last week that included a cessation of hostilities, the opening of humanitarian relief corridors and unhindered delivery of aid.

Israel in ‘Low-Intensity’ Ground War, Says Ex-Intel Chief (6:30 p.m.)

Israel has effectively started its ground offensive in Gaza, though it’s not a “full-scale” attack, said Amos Yadlin, a former director of military intelligence.

“It’s a low-intensity conflict. It is not a blitzkrieg, it’s inch by inch, meter by meter,” Yadlin told reporters on a conference call.

