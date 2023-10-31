Israel Latest: Military Strikes Back at Hezbollah in Lebanon

(Bloomberg) -- Israel struck more targets in Lebanon and Syria overnight, while stepping up its ground operations in Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ruled out a cease-fire, saying that would allow Hamas to regroup and restock on weapons.

The United Nations warned that the situation in Syria, which borders Israel and where many Iran-backed militias operate, is “at its most dangerous for a long time.”

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to worsen as aid trucks only trickle in. An Israeli minister told Bloomberg a greater number of supplies would be allowed in from Egypt starting on Tuesday or Wednesday. Authorities in Hamas-run Gaza say the death toll there since the war erupted on Oct. 7 — when the militant group killed 1,400 people in Israel — has surpassed 8,300.

(All time stamps are Israeli time)

Israel Updates Number of Hostages Held by Hamas to 240 (10:19 a.m.)

Israeli Army Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said they have now identified 240 hostages, even after one of them was freed in an operation conducted by Israel Defense Forces on Monday.

The fact that hostages include people of other nationalities is making it difficult to identify all of them, he said.

Israel Says It Expands Operations in Gaza (10:05 a.m.)

“We are expanding our activities in Gaza,” Jonathan Conricus, a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces, said. “Israeli troops are in various parts of northern Gaza.”

Tanks and other vehicles are “moving slowly, meticulously with a lot of firepower to support them with lots of intelligence,” he said. They’re “looking for Hamas and engaging with their combatants.”

While airstrikes continue all over the strip, “we will focus our activities on the northern part of Gaza,” he said. “That is the center of gravity of Hamas.”

Israel Intercepts UAV Coming From Yemen, Says Kan News (9:30 a.m.)

Israel intercepted a unmanned aerial vehicle over the Red Sea, public broadcaster Kan News reported.

Iran’s Top Diplomat Visits Qatar (7:30 a.m.)

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will visit Qatar on Tuesday to meet officials and discuss the situation in Gaza, according to a ministry statement.

The minister on Monday spoke to his Irish counterpart, Micheal Martin, who asked Iran to help in the release of an Irish citizen in Gaza, according to a separate statement.

Saudi Defense Minister Stresses Need for Cease-fire in Gaza, Two State Solution (5:20 a.m.)

Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman traveled to Washington and stressed the need for a cease-fire in Gaza and establishing an independent state for Palestinians with East Jerusalem as its capital. He made the comments in a meeting with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

The two also discussed Saudi Arabia’s efforts “to end the Yemeni crisis” and ensure peace in the war-torn country on the kingdom’s southern border, the state-run Saudi Press Agency said.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Saudi forces are on a state of high alert following deadly clashes with Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels last week.

UN Warns Israel-Hamas War Is Spreading to Syria (3 a.m.)

The conflict between Israel and Hamas is spilling into Syria, where the situation is now “at its most dangerous for a long time” after more than a decade of civil war, the United Nations special envoy for the Arab country, Geir Pedersen, told the Security Council.

Israel has carried out air strikes inside Syria, while US bases there have also been targeted in attacks blamed on Iran-backed militias.

“Spillover into Syria is not just a risk — it has already begun,” Pedersen said. “Fuel is being added to a tinderbox that was already beginning to ignite.”

Israeli Warplanes Attack Sites in Lebanon (2:10 a.m.)

Israel’s military said its fighter jets struck infrastructure including “weapons, posts and sites” in Lebanon that were being used by Hezbollah.

Earlier Monday, Hezbollah said it had fired guided missiles at an Israeli site near the Lebanese border, the Iran-backed militant group’s Al Manar TV reported.

House GOP Breaks With Biden on $14 Billion Israel Plan (11:00 p.m.)

House Republicans led by Speaker Mike Johnson unveiled a $14.3 billion Israel aid plan that breaks with the Biden administration on how to handle assistance for the conflict, complicating prospects for passage.

The package separates the Israel aid from a broader Biden emergency funding request that includes assistance for Ukraine and Taiwan. It also leaves out humanitarian assistance for civilians in Gaza and Israel that the White House requested.

Netanyahu Says He Won’t Quit, Rules Out Cease-Fire (7:45 p.m.)

Netanyahu dismissed calls for his resignation over his handling of the Hamas attacks and ruled out a cease-fire in the three-week-old conflict.

“This is a time for war,” Netanyahu said in a briefing for international media. The premier, who’s faced criticism over his unwillingness to accept responsibility for security lapses before and during the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, said that “calls for a cease-fire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas.”

Israel Promises More Aid as It Steps Up Attacks (5:30 p.m.)

Aid shipments to Gaza are set to pick up somewhat even as Israel steps up its offensive, a senior Israeli official said. “We are expecting 100 trucks a day of aid starting tomorrow or Wednesday,” Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer said in a telephone interview. That’s about one-fifth of the prewar level.

