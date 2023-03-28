U.S. markets open in 6 hours 10 minutes

Israel Latest: President Urges Netanyahu to Talk to Rivals

1
Bloomberg News
·2 min read
Israel Latest: President Urges Netanyahu to Talk to Rivals

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leaders to immediately start talks after the government paused a controversial push to overhaul the judicial system.

The shekel strengthened in early trade and institutions reopened after a day of unprecedented strikes. Opposition leader Benny Gantz has set up a negotiating team, Israeli media reported, but talks depend on Netanyahu “genuinely” stopping plans to significantly weaken the country’s courts, Gantz said.

Anti-government protest leaders have vowed to press on. Protesters for and against the proposed overhaul clashed with police overnight.

Key Developments

  • Netanyahu Delays Overhaul to Stop Israel Being ‘Torn to Shreds’

  • Israeli Markets Rally on Signs of Delay to Netanyahu’s Plans

  • In Pictures: Mass Protests Erupt in Israel Over Supreme Court Plan

  • Why Israel Is Bitterly Split by a Judiciary Overhaul: QuickTake

(All times CET)

Businesses Reopen After Unprecedented Strikes (8:30 a.m.)

Israeli businesses and institutions are operating as normal after an extraordinary one-day strike that played a role in pressuring Netanyahu’s U-turn.

Monday’s call to shut down the $530 billion economy was exceptional because it was backed not only by the Histadrut labor federation but by private sector business leaders. International flight departures took off as scheduled Tuesday after being grounded the previous day by the strikes.

US Envoy Praises Netanyahu, Expects Biden Invite (8:00 a.m.)

The US Ambassador to Israel told Israel Army Radio that he “assumed” President Joe Biden would invite Netanyahu to the White House following the Jewish Passover holiday next month.

“They will see each other personally I’m sure quite soon,” Ambassador Tom Nides said. “Without question he’ll be coming to the White House as soon as their schedules can coordinate.”

He said Washington welcomed Netanyahu’s decision to suspend his government’s contentious proposal. “We wanted compromise and dialog, and I applaud the prime minister for announcing that,” he said.

Israeli Shekel Strengthens After Netanyahu Pause (7:06 a.m.)

The Israeli shekel strengthened 0.9% against the dollar early Tuesday after Netanyahu hit pause on his government’s contentious plan to remake the country’s judiciary.

Surveys Show Netanyahu Popularity Dented (7:00 a.m.)

Surveys conducted for Channels 11 and 12 showed that Netanyahu would be unable to form a government if elections were held today, following the turmoil created by the government’s proposed judicial overhaul.

The main reason would be a steep drop in support for the prime minister’s party, which would win just 25 of parliament’s 120 seats compared to its current 32.

Gantz Says Ready For Talks Via Presidency (6:30 a.m)

Opposition leader Benny Gantz has set up a negotiating team, Israeli media reported. Lapid said “if the legislation really does stop, genuinely and totally, we are ready to launch a genuine dialog at the president’s residence.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

