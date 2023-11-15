Israel Latest: Troops Enter Gaza Hospital, US Frustration Builds

(Bloomberg) -- Israeli troops entered Gaza’s Shifa hospital compound as part of a “precise and targeted operation” against Hamas that runs the risk of raising international ire if it ends up causing more civilian casualties.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Hundreds of patients, medical personnel and displaced civilians were at the hospital, which has been running low on medical supplies and fuel. The Israeli military said that it earlier “conveyed to the relevant authorities in Gaza once again that all military activities within the hospital must cease within 12 hours. Unfortunately, it did not.”

The US on Tuesday said it has intelligence confirming Israel’s assertion that Hamas — a designated terrorist group by the US and European Union — uses hospitals, including Shifa, to conceal and support its operations. At the same time, frustration is building within the Biden administration over Israel’s conduct of the conflict.

For more stories on the Israel-Hamas war, click here.

All time stamps are Israeli time:

UN Cites Deaths at Shifa Before Army Entered (7:10 a.m.)

The UN said forty patients died in Shifa hospital on Nov. 14, according to the Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza, before Israel said it had entered the hospital compound. The causes of death were not given by the UN’s Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in its flash update.

Only one hospital in northern Gaza is reportedly still operational at a minimum level, the UN said, after the World Health Organization warned that requiring the evacuation of medical facilities in the north could be a “death sentence” for some patients, since there is nowhere for them to be taken.

Story continues

“Hospitals and medical personnel are specifically protected under international humanitarian law and all parties to the conflict must ensure their protection,” the UN said.

Netanyahu-Trudeau Trade Barbs Over Casualties (5:15 a.m.)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed back publicly at Justin Trudeau after the Canadian prime minister lamented “the human tragedy that is unfolding in Gaza is heart-wrenching, especially the suffering we see in and around the Al Shifa Hospital.”

Netanyahu, in a social media post, said Israel is doing all it can to protect civilians and that Hamas is responsible “for committing a double war crime — targeting civilians while hiding behind civilians.”

Israeli Troops Reported in Hospital Basement (5:00 a.m.)

A spokesperson for the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said on Al Jazeera that Israeli troops were searching through the basement of Shifa hospital. Israel has said Hamas uses areas beneath hospital facilities, including basements and tunnels, to hide troops and store weapons, an assessment the US said its intelligence confirms.

Biden-Netanyahu Discussed Hostage Situation (4:09 a.m.)

President Joe Biden spoke with Netanyahu Tuesday afternoon about efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, the White House said in a statement.

It wasn’t clear if the two leaders spoke before the Israel Defense Forces operation at the Shifa hospital, or if Biden was informed in advance of Israel’s plans. White House officials said they had intelligence suggesting that some of those captured during the Oct. 7 raid on Israel had been held under the hospital complex.

A spokesperson at the US National Security Council declined to discuss the Israel operation, but said the Biden administration didn’t want to see gun battles raging in a facility where people trying to get medical care could get caught in the crossfire.

Israeli Forces Begin Operation at Key Gaza Hospital (2:10 a.m.)

Israel Defense Forces said they are “carrying out a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area in the Shifa Hospital.” In a statement, the IDF said that they had “conveyed to the relevant authorities in Gaza once again that all military activities within the hospital must cease within 12 hours. Unfortunately, it did not.”

Hamas has denied using the facility as a base of operations. A health ministry official at the hospital told Bloomberg that Israeli tanks were at the gates of the complex.

Pentagon Sends More Armaments to Israel (12:30 a.m.)

The Pentagon has quietly stepped up military aid to Israel, delivering on requests that include more laser-guided missiles for its Apache gunship fleet, as well as 155mm shells, night-vision devices, bunker-buster munitions and new army vehicles, according to an internal Defense Department list.

The weapons pipeline to Israel is extending beyond the well-publicized provision of Iron Dome interceptors and Boeing Co. smart bombs. It continues even as Biden administration officials increasingly caution the Israeli government to try to avoid civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip.

Tens of Thousands Turn Out in Washington to Support Israel (10:20 p.m.)

Tens of thousands of people gathered on Washington’s National Mall to express support for Israel in one of the largest such demonstrations since the war began.

Congressional leaders addressed the crowd, denouncing what they said was rising antisemitism and pledging continued backing for Israel. Organizers said the event drew more than 200,000 people, but there was no official confirmation of that estimate.

Security was tight at the event, but there were no immediate reports of violence. Thousands of supporters of Palestinians demonstrated in Washington on Nov. 5.

US Says Intelligence Confirms Hamas Hides Under Hospitals (9:40 p.m.)

The US has intelligence confirming Israel’s assertion that Hamas and other Iran-backed militant groups are using hospitals — including the central Shifa facility in Gaza — to conceal and support their operations, the White House said.

The groups “operate a command and control node” from Shifa and have stored weapons and used tunnels underneath the hospital to hide their military operations, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters aboard Air Force One. The US also believes that the groups have held hostages under the hospital, he added, without specifying the source of the information.

The US said it believes militants were “prepared to respond to a military operation” by Israel against the facility. White House officials have said they don’t want to see an aerial bombing of the facility or a firefight inside, because they don’t want innocent patients to be hurt in the crossfire.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.