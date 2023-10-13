Israel and Ukraine wars mean ‘difficult decisions’ for Britain, warns Hunt

Mr Hunt said the UK’s public finances were now ‘worse than in the spring’ - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Jeremy Hunt has warned of “difficult decisions” as he prepares to deliver an Autumn Statement against a backdrop of wars, weaker growth and soaring energy prices.

The Chancellor said higher borrowing costs had wiped out any prospects of tax cuts in November, warning of a further public sector squeeze in order to get debt down.

Speaking on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s annual meeting in Marrakech, Mr Hunt warned the public finances were now “worse than in the spring” amid a jump in borrowing costs that will add up to £30bn a year to Britain’s debt interest bill.

His comments are likely to reignite fury within the Tory party over tax cuts even as the IMF said the Government was likely to “overperform” and borrow less this year than official forecasts predicted.

It came as the World Bank said escalating tensions in the Middle East sparked by a Hamas terrorist attack risked delivering a “serious shock” to the global economy.

Oil prices climbed to just below $90 (£74) a barrel on Friday as concerns mount over the implications of a potential ground assault by Israel on Gaza.

Gas prices also rose to their highest levels since February amid warnings of an Arctic blast this weekend that will see temperatures plummet across Western Europe.

The World Bank signalled it would raise its oil price forecasts later this month owing to fears of a “prolonged period of higher prices”.

Jamie Dimon, the boss of JP Morgan, also warned of “far-reaching impacts on energy and food markets, global trade, and geopolitical relationships” triggered by escalating conflict in Ukraine and Gaza that has rattled financial markets and pushed up prices.

“Now may be the most dangerous time the world has seen in decades,” Mr Dimon said after the company published its quarterly results.

Ayhan Kose, the World Bank’s deputy chief economist, said the tensions represented another shock to the global economy in a world where oil prices are already high.

“Even prior to this development we were worried about a prolonged period of higher oil prices,” he said. “Now, we are of course worried about what will happen if the crisis spreads.”

Referring to the gloomier global backdrop, Mr Hunt said: “The financial picture I face is worse than in the spring and that means I will have to take difficult decisions to make sure that in the face of what’s happening in Ukraine and Israel, we are resilient and that’s one of the most important things that any chancellor can do.”

Mr Hunt signalled that any hole in the public finances will be paid for by an efficiency drive in the public sector that is currently being conducted by John Glen, the chief secretary to the Treasury.

He said: “We are likely to see an increase in our debt payments this year of between £20bn and £30bn. That’s a huge change.

“And we need to respond to that in a way that doesn’t drive us into recession, but also makes sure the UK is resilient to shocks going forward. So we need to make sure that our response to that is not just a massive increase in borrowing revenues.”

He said weaker growth and higher borrowing costs “made reducing the tax burden more challenging”.

Mr Hunt added: “There are no shortcuts to reducing the level of tax … but I will be setting out a path to how we do that. We will do everything we possibly can to prevent taxes rising.”

The Chancellor signalled that benefits will increase in line with inflation next year as he highlighted that the Government had “fulfil[led] our responsibility to people on the lowest incomes” a year ago, when he announced a 10.1pc uplift in benefits, including pensions.

Mr Hunt also opened the door to a further increase in defence spending if conflict in the Middle East intensifies, saying: “The first priority of any government is to keep people safe.”

Liz Truss held talks with Texas governor Greg Abbott where she called for ‘low taxes, reasonable regulation and affordable energy’ - gov.texas.gov

Former prime minister Liz Truss is among dozens of Tory MPs who are piling pressure on the Chancellor to set out a path for lower taxes. Ms Truss held talks with Texas governor Greg Abbott in the US on Friday where she called for “low taxes, reasonable regulation and affordable energy”.

Laura Papi, deputy director of the IMF’s European department said the Fund expected UK public borrowing to be lower than official forecasts in March, “meaning the deficit could be slightly lower than envisaged”.

However, she added: “We think it’s appropriate to save that over-performance so we were encouraged by the statement by the Chancellor that he does not envisage tax cuts in the Autumn Statement.”

It came as Andrew Bailey, the Governor of the Bank of England, warned that Britain’s economic outlook remained “very subdued”, adding that future interest rate decisions will be “tight”.

The Bank of England Governor said higher borrowing costs will be required during the “last mile” of its fight to tame inflation, adding that he remains committed to his goal of getting price rises back down to 2pc.

He said there has been “solid progress” on reducing inflation in recent months, but said the UK cannot get carried away because “there’s an awful lot still to do”.

Mr Bailey said: “We haven’t been forecasting a recession, but it is a very subdued outlook and policy is restrictive and it needs to be because if we don’t get inflation back to target sustainably, the outlook will be worse.”

