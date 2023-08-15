U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

Israeli defence firm Elbit Q2 profit dips, revenue gains

Reuters
·1 min read

JERUSALEM, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems reported lower quarterly profit on Tuesday as higher expenses offset a rise in revenue.

One of Israel's largest defence contractors, Elbit said it earned $1.57 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the second quarter, down from $1.73 per share a year earlier when it recorded a $27 million capital gain from the sale of shares in a subsidiary and the sale of a building in Israel.

Due to higher interest rates, financial expenses rose to $32.1 million from $9.3 million a year earlier.

Elbit noted, though, its bottom line this year has benefited from the easing of supply chain and labour market pressures.

Revenue rose to $1.5 billion from $1.3 billion, with aerospace revenue up 19%.

Elbit's board said the company would pay a dividend of 50 cents per share for the second quarter, the same as in the first quarter, to be paid on Oct 23.

Its backlog of orders reached $16.1 billion. About 75% of that comes from orders outside Israel, and some 49% is due in 2023 and 2024.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Jason Neely)