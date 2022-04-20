U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,466.13
    +3.92 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,199.55
    +288.35 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,462.79
    -156.87 (-1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,047.78
    +17.01 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.70
    -1.86 (-1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.30
    -5.70 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    25.20
    -0.19 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0864
    +0.0072 (+0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8630
    -0.0500 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3051
    +0.0049 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7360
    -1.1780 (-0.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,161.19
    -328.36 (-0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    959.09
    -6.88 (-0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,629.22
    +27.94 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

Israeli Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market Analysis Report 2022: Abraham Accords to Boost Israel's Defense UAV's Competitiveness

·3 min read

DUBLIN, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Israeli Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

This report will explore the changing trends in Israel's defense UAV industry as affected by the changing geopolitical landscape, economic turbulence, and developments in emerging military doctrines to confront modern battlefield challenges. It will investigate these changes and examine future directions for Israel's defense UAV industry, taking into account global perspectives and contexts.

Israel's defense industry is one of the largest arms sales exporters in the world and among the top five exporters of drones, with a total sales of over $2.4 billion between 2017 and 2020.

Israel's aerospace industry is an innovative global hub for defense and commercial applications, with considerable operational experience and advanced technical skills. The market has shown strong resilience to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The market will continue to evolve as global competition becomes increasingly aggressive and commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) technologies set new challenges for UAV defense vendors with more affordable solutions than the defense industry.

A key component of the report is the investigation of new UAV concepts of operations (ConOps) that will have an impact on Israel's military UAV array of platforms and services. It will also analyze the effect of these ConOps on global demands and markets.

The report also examines different UAV sub-systems and services, from ISR sensors to AI services and data processing at the edge. With global tensions and the nature of warfare shifting towards hybrid models, tactical UAVs' requirements are shifting. T

he goal of the study is to help firms identify the growth opportunities in this evolving market and formulate go-to-market strategies in light of dramatic geopolitical, economic, and other changes.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Israeli Defense UAV Industry - 2022

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. What You Need to Know First

  • What You Need to Know First

  • Trends

  • Challenges

  • Israeli Military UAV Projection

  • Israeli UAV's Evolving Concepts of Operations

  • Military UAV Market Sales

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Driver Analysis

  • Growth Restraints

  • Growth Restraint Analysis

3. Market Overview

  • Israeli Military UAV Market Segmentation

  • Key Competitors

4. Leading Israeli Military UAV Platforms

  • Leading Israeli UAV Company Profiles and Local Ecosystem

  • Company Profile - Elbit Systems

  • Company Profile - Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

  • Company Profile - Aeronautics Group

  • Company Profile - Blue Bird Aero Systems

  • Israeli Defense UAV Innovative Eco-system Leading Programs

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Swarming and Tuas as the Next Major Step of Israel's Defense UAV Market

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Israel's UAV Sub-systems to Catalyze Competitiveness in the Market

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Abraham Accords to Boost Israel's Defense UAV's Competitiveness

  • Growth Opportunity 4: M&AS to Consolidate the Israel Defense UAV Market

  • Growth Opportunity 5: APAC and United States to Continue as Main Target Markets for Israel's Defense UAV Industry

6. Appendix

  • NATO Military UAV Classification

  • List of Abbreviations

  • List of Exhibits

Companies Mentioned

  • Aeronautics Group

  • Blue Bird Aero Systems

  • Elbit Systems

  • Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gmbb3m

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/israeli-military-unmanned-aerial-vehicles-market-analysis-report-2022-abraham-accords-to-boost-israels-defense-uavs-competitiveness-301529045.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • The sinking of Russia's flagship might be a bad sign for the U.S. Navy

    The sinking of Russia's flagship might be a bad sign for the U.S. Navy

  • The Best Defense Stocks For Today — And The Future

    The best defense stocks have long-term programs as well as footholds in key emerging priorities for the Pentagon.

  • Arlington defense contractor donates 100-plus unmanned aircraft to Ukraine

    Arlington defense contractor AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) is donating more than 100 unmanned aircraft systems and training services to defense officials in Ukraine. The company said Tuesday the donation was presented last week by Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment’s chairman, president and CEO, at the Embassy of Ukraine in Georgetown. Nawabi said in a statement the donation of the company’s Quantix Recon systems will provide Ukraine’s military with unmanned vehicles that can fly by enemy forces undetected and unaffected by radio frequency jammers to relay reconnaissance intel.

  • Lockheed Martin in Talks With Pentagon on Ukraine Weapons

    The defense company, which posted forecast-beating quarterly profits, is in talks with the Pentagon about increasing production of weapons, though it has yet to boost output.

  • Kyiv Says Territory Off the Table in Any Talks With Russia: Latest

    (Bloomberg) -- Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned again that Ukraine would not cede territory in any negotiations with Russia, even as Moscow’s forces step up their offensive to gain control of areas in the east.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkraine Update: Mari

  • Latest U.S. weapons assistance arrives in Ukraine

    The U.S. military will be training Ukrainians outside Ukraine on using U.S.-provided Howitzers in coming days.

  • Ukraine war has boosted demand for missile defenses, Lockheed says

    (Reuters) -Russia's attack on Ukraine, including regular barrages of rockets, has boosted demand for Lockheed Martin missile defense systems, the No. 1 U.S. weapons maker said on Tuesday. "We've got demand signals for THAAD and PAC-3 from around the world," Chief Executive Jim Taiclet said after Lockheed reported a drop in quarterly sales and profits. THAAD and PAC-3 refers to the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system and the interceptors for Patriot missile systems.

  • Finland and Sweden, moving toward possible NATO membership, brace for Russian backlash

    Last week the prime ministers of Sweden and Finland, countries where neutrality and military non-alliance are deeply woven into their cultures, shocked the world by issuing a joint statement that, thanks to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, they were considering applying for membership in NATO.

  • US Pentagon chief speaks for 1st time to Chinese counterpart

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday spoke with his Chinese counterpart for the first time since becoming Pentagon chief more than a year ago, breaking a communications impasse that American officials saw as increasingly dangerous amid concern that Beijing might provide military support for Russia's war in Ukraine. Austin, who calls China the U.S. military's leading long-term challenge but has been forced to focus heavily on Russia this year, requested the telephone conversation with Gen. Wei Fenghe after months of failed effort to speak with Gen. Xu Qiliang, the highest ranking uniformed officer in the Communist Party military structure.

  • Even if Russia Uses a Nuke, We Probably Won’t—but Putin Would Still Pay Dearly

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyIf Russia were to use a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine it would, as CIA Director William Burns put it in public remarks last week, “change the world in a flash.” It might not, however, according to several experts, result in the direct military involvement of the west or a broader nuclear war.That is not to say that such an attack would not produce devastating consequences beyond those related to the attack itself. There are a wide ra

  • Russia defence ministry seeks greater secrecy on military deaths in Ukraine

    The Russian defence ministry has proposed that relatives of soldiers killed in Ukraine should have to apply to military rather than civilian authorities for compensation payments, imposing an extra level of secrecy around its war losses. Russia already classifies military deaths as state secrets even in times of peace and has not updated its official casualty figures in Ukraine for nearly four weeks. In its proposal, the defence ministry asked that the benefits paid to the families of fallen soldiers no longer be overseen by civilian officials but handled by enlistment offices instead.

  • Russian offensive 'limited' so far, fall of Mariupol 'not inevitable': Pentagon update Day 55

    The Pentagon has been providing daily updates on the U.S. assessment of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Ukraine's efforts to resist. Here are highlights of what a senior U.S. defense official told reporters Tuesday on Day 55. The U.S. has seen "limited" Russian offensive operations southwest of Donetsk and south of Izium, but these are believed to be "preludes to larger offensive operations that the Russians plan to conduct," a senior U.S. defense official said.

  • Ukraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With Moscow

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian defenders at a sprawling steel plant in the port city of Mariupol said they were outnumbered and appealed to world leaders for help as they faced what might be their last stand. Russia is demanding that they lay down their arms and surrender.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troops Risk Being

  • Germany isolated as West sends heavy arms to defend Ukraine

    Germany on Tuesday night refused to join an international coalition in sending heavy weaponry to Ukraine as the country entered a new phase of the war against Russia.

  • AeroVironment wins $20M contract for hand-launched drone for Ukraine

    The Defense Department has awarded the first contract of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative’s $300 million budget for this year, a $19.7 million deal with AeroVironment for a small, hand-launched surveillance drone called the RQ-20 Puma AE.

  • Mariupol official warns of 'last days' as Russia demands Ukrainian troops surrender

    Ukraine’s port city of Mariupol is facing its “last days, if not hours,” a commander in the besieged city revealed this week as Russian forces gave Ukrainian soldiers until noon on Wednesday to surrender.

  • UK Claims Russia Experiencing 'Continued Failure' In Ukraine – But Putin Will Not Give Up

    The British Ministry of Defense update points out that Russia's offensive has definitely not gone as planned, almost eight weeks into the war.

  • Ukraine launches counterattacks to cut off Russian supply lines in the east

    Ukrainian soldiers have “liberated” at least three towns in a counter-offensive aimed at stifling an anticipated Russian attack on the east of the country.

  • Taiwan TV station apologises after mistakenly reporting Chinese attack

    A Taiwan government-backed television station apologised and urged people not to panic on Wednesday after mistakenly reporting a Chinese attack in Taipei, amid rising military tensions with Beijing. During a live news broadcast on Wednesday morning, Chinese Television System mistakenly showed news ticker alerts at the bottom of the screen about military ships and critical infrastructure near Taipei being hit by Chinese missiles, according to local media reports. The alerts included messages such as "a war could break out", a major train station in Taipei being set fire by "Chinese agents" and Taiwan's president declaring a state of emergency.

  • Jen Psaki refuses to apologize for White House’s debunked claim about Border Patrol ‘whipping’ migrants

    White Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday refused to apologize for the White House’s now-debunked claim that Border Patrol agents were whipping Haitian migrants during a confrontation near the U.S.-Mexico border.