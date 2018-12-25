Israeli Stocks Post Worst Four-Day Decline in More Than a Decade

(Bloomberg) -- Israeli stocks on Tuesday marked the worst four-day plunge in a decade after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition voted to dissolve parliament and move elections up by seven months.

The TA-35 fell as much as 2.8 percent on Tuesday, extending a slide to more than 11 percent, the worst four-day drop since 2008. All but two members of the index retreated, led by lenders Bank Hapoalim and Bank Leumi Le-Israel.

Tuesday’s drop followed the steepest fall in more than seven years on Sunday, as drugmaker Perrigo declined the most on record due to concern over a $1.8 billion tax assessment.

Index pared loss to 1.5 percent as of 11:19 a.m. local time, extending decrease in 2018 to 7.4 percent. The TA-35’s estimated price-to-earnings in the next twelve months fell to the cheapest level since 2013

