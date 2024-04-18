ISS rebukes Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway over climate change, governance

FILE PHOTO: Berkshire Hathaway logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York·Reuters
Jonathan Stempel
2 min read
4
In this article:

By Jonathan Stempel

(Reuters) - A leading shareholder advisory firm recommended on Thursday that Berkshire Hathaway shareholders withhold votes to reelect five directors at Warren Buffett's conglomerate, citing concerns about climate change and governance.

Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) said lead independent director and audit committee chair Susan Decker deserved a "withhold" vote at Berkshire's May 4 annual meeting.

It said this was because Berkshire is a significant emitter of greenhouse gases, is not disclosing enough about climate change-related risks and opportunities it faces, and is not taking minimum steps needed to address those risks.

ISS also recommended withholding votes from Stephen Burke, Kenneth Chenault, Charlotte Guyman and Thomas Murphy Jr, who comprise Berkshire's compensation committee.

It said this reflected their "poor stewardship" over executive pay, with top executives' compensation not linked to Berkshire's profitability or stock price, and a share structure that gives Buffett outsized voting power.

The 93-year-old billionaire has led Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire since 1965. As of March 6, he owned about 15.1% of its stock but controlled 31.2% of its voting power.

Berkshire did not immediately respond to a request for comment to Buffett's assistant.

Decker is a former president of Yahoo, while Chenault was once chief executive of American Express.

Berkshire's businesses including the BNSF railroad, Geico car insurance, and dozens of energy, industrial and retail units.

It has long defended its disclosures, and said requiring more was often inconsistent with its decentralized culture of letting businesses operate without interference from the top.

In 2023, Berkshire awarded Vice Chairmen Greg Abel and Ajit Jain, who oversee day-to-day operations, $20 million each in salary.

Berkshire does not grant stock options. Abel is expected to eventually succeed Buffett as chief executive.

Buffett's annual salary is $100,000, but Forbes magazine estimates his fortune at more than $130 billion.

He owns mostly Class A shares, which have greater voting rights than the Class B shares that most Berkshire shareholders own.

ISS separately endorsed shareholder proposals for more disclosures about Berkshire's plans to reduce greenhouse gases and improve diversity, equity and inclusion. Berkshire opposes these proposals.

In 2021, ISS also recommended that shareholders withhold votes from the directors on Berkshire's compensation committee. All won reelection with at least 90% of the votes cast.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Biden administration moves to make conservation an equal to industry on US lands

    The Biden administration on Thursday finalized a new rule for public land management that's meant to put conservation on more equal footing with oil drilling, grazing and other extractive industries on vast government-owned properties. Officials pushed past strong opposition from private industry and Republican governors to adopt the proposal. The rule from the Interior Department's Bureau of Land Management — which oversees more than 380,000 square miles (990,000 square kilometers) of land, primarily in the U.S. West — will allow public property to be leased for restoration in the same way that oil companies lease land for drilling.

  • What happens to a bank account when somebody dies?

    What happens to a bank account when someone dies depends on whether they had a will and named a beneficiary. Learn more about how to handle a bank account belonging to a deceased person.

  • Meta releases early versions of its Llama 3 AI model

    Meta Platforms on Thursday released early versions of its latest large language model, Llama 3, and an image generator that updates pictures in real time while users type prompts, as it races to catch up to generative AI market leader OpenAI. The models will be integrated into virtual assistant Meta AI, which the company is pitching as the most sophisticated of its free-to-use peers. The assistant will be given more prominent billing within Meta's Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger apps as well as a new standalone website that positions it to compete more directly with Microsoft-backed OpenAI's breakout hit ChatGPT.

  • Why the Market Dipped But Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Gained Today

    Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed at $14.63 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.21% move from the prior day.

  • Legislation that could force a TikTok ban revived as part of House foreign aid package

    Legislation that could ban TikTok in the U.S. if its China-based owner doesn’t sell its stake won a major boost late Wednesday when House Republican leaders included it in a package of bills that would send aid to Ukraine and Israel. The bill could be law as soon as next week if Congress moves quickly. The TikTok legislation, which passed the House in March and has widespread support in both chambers, was included in the House foreign policy package after negotiations with the Senate over how long the Chinese technology firm ByteDance Ltd. would have to sell its stake for the app to continue operating in the United States.

  • Cocoa Soars Above $11,000 a Ton as Processing Pace Holds Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Cocoa futures hit a new high in New York — topping $11,000 a metric ton — as the pace of processing in chocolate factories holds up even in the face of a global supply crunch and record prices.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsFigures r

  • 4 REITs That Have Beaten The Latest Correction

    Recent unexpected strength in the March Consumer Price Index (CPI) and retail sales report shook the bond market this past week, triggering a sell-off in interest-rate sensitive stocks such as real estate investment trusts (REITs). The Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (NYSE:VNQ) sank 6.5% from $85.97 to $80.32 over the past four trading days as of April 17, 2024. REITs across several different sub-sectors, such as Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD), SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG), Simon Property Grou

  • US imposes new curbs on Iran's access to 'low-level' tech after attack on Israel

    The U.S. is further restricting Iran's access to "low-level technology," in response to Iran's April 13 attack on Israel and its military support for Russia, according to a posting Thursday by the U.S. Department of Commerce. The U.S. is adding to the list of items that require a license for export or re-export to Iran, including items made abroad with U.S. technology, the posting said. The new restrictions build on the Commerce Department's February 2023 action targeting Iran's involvement in supplying drones to support Russia's war on Ukraine.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    These income stocks look like good options at current levels.

  • Regional Bank Earnings: KeyCorp, Comerica, Ally Report Profit Drops

    Profits slid sharply at KeyCorp, Comerica and Ally in the first quarter. The results are the latest sign of pressure on regional banks from higher interest rates. + At **Comerica**, net income fell 59% to $131 million, or 98 cents a share.