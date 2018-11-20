What ISS Taught Us In the Past 20 Years

From Popular Mechanics

Twenty years ago today, the International Space Station’s first assembly mission launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazhakstan. The payload: the Zarya module, which kept the station fueled and aligned during its early assembly, and whose name, poetically, means “sunrise.”

It was the dawn of the ISS age-a period, two decades and counting, that has seen humankind dramatically extend its understanding of space and of itself, particularly how its frailties might be magnified or diminished in the strange environments that await beyond our home planet.

Zarya was originally designed with an operational lifespan of 15 years, but in 2013, a team of Russian engineers cleared it to remain in space through 2028. Zarya is an overachiever, as is the space station itself-it has produced scientific advancements in an incredible variety of fields, and these are just some of them in its 20-year lifespan.

Crystallography

In the microgravity of the ISS, crystal growth is more stable, allowing scientists to grow bigger, better crystals. One early impact of this work was the start of clinical trials of a drug for treating Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. The drug’s development relied on proteins crystallized on the ISS.

Meteorology

An exterior tool on the ISS called ISS-RapidScat, developed by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, launched in 2014 to replace a previous tool. RapidScat’s ability to repeatedly measure ocean winds improved weather forecasting and warning systems on earth, especially for large, dangerous storms.

Development

The Environmental and Life Support Control System, which purified water from any source available on the ISS-including somewhat unpleasant ones-has been adapted for water purification systems on Earth, including, for example, in Chiapas, Mexico, where an ISS-derived water treatment system has decreased the incidence of water-born parasites and stomach bugs.

Osteology

In space, astronauts lose bone density more quickly than they do on Earth. (In fact, all that extra calcium theirs bodies were flushing initially caused problems for the ISS’s water purification system). Research to support ISS astronauts has developed dieting and exercise techniques to mitigate those effects. They’ll not only help us get to Mars in robust health-they’ll also lead to improved osteoporosis treatments down here.

