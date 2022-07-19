U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,846.25
    +12.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,104.00
    +57.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,951.00
    +44.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,745.30
    +6.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.57
    -0.03 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,705.80
    -4.40 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    18.56
    -0.28 (-1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0136
    -0.0014 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    +0.0300 (+1.02%)
     

  • Vix

    25.30
    +1.07 (+4.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1944
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.0970
    -0.0250 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,148.78
    +928.02 (+4.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    503.84
    +25.65 (+5.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.24
    +64.23 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,977.37
    +188.90 (+0.71%)
     

Tesla investors must vote against re-election of 2 board members, recommends ISS

·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen in Bern
In this article:
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) recommended on Monday Tesla Inc investors vote against the re-election of two of its board members, Ira Ehrenpreis and Kathleen Wilson-Thompson.

ISS cited concerns about "the board's risk oversight in light of the pledging (as collateral) of a significant amount of the company's stock by certain directors" as one of the reasons for the recommendation.

Ehrenpreis and Wilson-Thompson are both members of the Nominating and Corporate Governance committee at Tesla's management.

Big institutional investors usually take their cues on voting on company matters from proxy advisers' recommendations.

Pledging of company stock by directors or executive officers can pose a risk to the investments of outside shareholders, ISS said, adding that directors and executives with a pledged position may be forced to sell company stock, for example, to meet a margin call.

As of March 31, CEO Elon Musk, director Kimbal Musk, and director Ira Ehrenpreis had pledged a portion of their share ownership, ISS said.

The proxy adviser said that the aggregate number of pledged shares increased from 88.93 million, valued at $62.756 billion based on the previous fiscal year-end share price, to 89.74 million, valued at $94.835 billion.

"This reflects an increase in the number of shares pledged by Elon Musk, from 88.33 million to 89.18 million, a slight decrease in Kimbal Musk's pledging from 599,740 shares to 511,240 shares, and a new pledge of 41,635 shares by Ira Ehrenpreis," ISS said.

ISS also urged Tesla investors to vote for a shareholder proposal regarding the right of employees to form a labor union.

Tesla's annual meeting of stockholders is scheduled to be held on Aug. 4.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Shivam Patel; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

  • Tesla EV sales gaining momentum in Australia - chair

    Tesla Inc's electric vehicle (EV) sales are rapidly picking up off a low base in Australia and are set to catch up with sales of its Powerwall home batteries in the country, Chair Robyn Denholm said on Tuesday. "We now have more than 26,500 Teslas on Australian roads, and the momentum is there," Denholm said at the Australian Clean Energy Summit in Sydney. Australia makes up about 1% of Tesla EV's on the road, which totalled 2.5 million globally at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

  • Kamala Harris loses 2 more top aides as VP's office continues high turnover rate

    Vice President Kamala Harris' domestic policy adviser and speechwriting director have both announced their departures from the vice president's office.

  • Opinion: Semiconductor shortage, and China's expansion, threaten US security and economy

    Cybersecurity expert Zach Nunn: Congress should already have passed legislation returning critical domestic production — and it still can.

  • First Mover Asia: BTC Spikes Over $22.8K; DappRadar’s Complicated Valuation Model and the Difficulties of Assessing NFTs

    Bitcoin and major altcoins continued their late weekend rally; NFTs are an asset class where value has yet to be clearly defined.

  • Senate Democrats Urge Biden to Declare a ‘Climate Emergency’

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Democrats are urging the White House to declare a “climate emergency” while dismissing any optimism that a climate change package could be moved swiftly through Congress in September. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets Wrap“The potential to enact the l

  • Here's how this startup search engine provider thinks it can compete with Google

    Internet search — may seem like a fool's errand. The Palo Alto startup last week announced the launch of YouCode, a service designed to help software developers quickly find snippets of code in particular programming languages. The launch is part of an effort by the company to focus its attention specifically on programmers.

  • 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R walkaround

    The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R is the ultimate Raptor, because it’s rocking the 5.2-liter supercharged V8 out of the Mustang Shelby GT500. Here, we take a walk around the Raptor R to point out everything that’s different between it and a standard V6 EcoBoost-powered Raptor. There are a number of changes made on both the exterior and interior, but most of the effort for the R has been put into the powertrain and what’s under the skin. This is going to be one quick truck both on-road and off-road.

  • Asian shares drift lower in choppy markets

    Asian shares slipped on Tuesday, following overnight declines on Wall Street, and the dollar hovered below last week's peak, but traders' main focus was approaching central bank meetings and the early stages of the U.S. earnings season. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, fell 0.46%, walking back some of the previous day's 1.8% gain, and heading back towards last week's two-year low. Still, in a sign markets were struggling to find a firm direction, U.S. S&P and Nasdaq futures each rose about 0.3% in early Asia trading, and Japan's Nikkei gained 0.8% after having been on holiday for Monday's rally.

  • Markets lose earlier gains heading into the close, Apple weighs down tech stocks

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre looks at today's biggest market movers, including Apple.

  • Sesen Bio Pauses Clinical Development Of Its Lead Bladder Cancer Candidate In US

    Based on a thorough reassessment Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ: SESN) has decided to voluntarily pause further development in the U.S. of its lead asset, Vicineum, for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). The decision was based on a reassessment of the incremental development timeline and associated costs for an additional Phase 3 clinical trial following recent discussions with the FDA. This decision enables Sesen Bio to conserve cash while assessing potential strategic alternatives. Additionall

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In Roblox Corporation's (NYSE:RBLX) Shares?

    The big shareholder groups in Roblox Corporation ( NYSE:RBLX ) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a...

  • Kohl's names Siobhan McFeeney chief technology officer

    It's the latest executive change for the retailer, which announced in late May as it reported disappointing first-quarter results that both its chief merchandising officer and chief marketing officer were leaving the company for undisclosed reasons.

  • Southern Company Receives 2022 Frank C. Carr Corporate Partner of the Year Award for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Work

    INROADS, Inc., one of the nation's largest nonprofit developers of underrepresented talent, has awarded Southern Company the 2022 Frank C. Carr Corporate Partner of the Year Award.

  • Are Institutions Heavily Invested In LTC Properties, Inc.'s (NYSE:LTC) Shares?

    Every investor in LTC Properties, Inc. ( NYSE:LTC ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders...

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci plans to retire by the end of President Biden's current term

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has stated that he plans to retire by the end of President Biden's first term in office.

  • WILLOW BIOSCIENCES APPOINTS DR. PETER SEUFER-WASSERTHAL AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO

    Willow Biosciences Inc. ("Willow" or the "Company") (TSX: WLLW) (OTCQB: CANSF), a leading biotechnology company focused on revolutionizing industrial manufacturing of pure, consistent and sustainable ingredients, is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has appointed Dr. Peter Seufer-Wasserthal as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, effective July 17, 2022, in connection with Trevor Peters' retirement as President and CEO. Mr. Peters will continue to be a Director of the Com

  • Khiron Appoints Helen Bellwood (ACA) as Interim CFO

    Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a global leader in medical cannabis throughout Latin America and Europe, today announced that Helen Bellwood (ACA) will be appointed as Interim CFO, replacing Swapan Kakumanu of RTB LLP, effective immediately.

  • LQwD Fintech Provides Corporate Update

    LQwD Fintech Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTC: LQWDF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Aziz Pulatov as Chief Technology Officer of the Company. Mr. Pulatov has extensive experience as a senior software architect and Bitcoin expert and is a senior DevOps engineer and Amazon Web Services-certified SysOps Administrator.

  • Funding wrap: Upland Software snags $115M for M&A; Brand Foundry Ventures aims for $125M fund

    Upland Software, which makes a wide variety of enterprise software, landed the large private equity investment from HGGC. Plus, fintech startup TurnKey Lender has fresh millions to expand domestically and overseas and an NFT company is bucking crypto trends. We wrap up who grabbed capital recently in this weekly roundup.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Slightly Higher on Monday

    This week's economic calendar includes several U.S. housing-market data releases and a pair of monetary policy decisions from abroad.