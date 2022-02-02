Downing FOUR VCT plc

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

2 February 2022

Issue of Equity

The Directors of Downing FOUR VCT plc announce allotments on 1 February 2022 of Ventures Shares of 0.1p each (“Ventures Shares”), Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each (“Healthcare Shares”) and AIM Shares of 0.1p each (“AIM Shares”) pursuant to the Offers for Subscription which opened on 12 August 2021 (“Offers”) as follows:

Date Shares Average

issue price

per share Ventures Shares 621,921 68.74p Healthcare Shares 404,939 87.46p AIM Shares 190,847 101.65p

Application for these shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 7 February 2022.

Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights (excluding management shares) of the Company are summarised follows:

Voting Shares rights Voting in issue per share rights DSO D Shares of 0.1 pence each 7,867,247 232 1,825,201,304 DP67 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each 11,192,136 375 4,197,051,000 Ventures Shares (excluding Mgt Shares) 51,030,607 860 43,886,322,020 Healthcare Shares (excluding Mgt Shares) 21,335,109 1,146 24,450,034,914 AIM Shares 1,155,123 1,146 1,323,770,958 Total Voting Rights 75,682,380,196



