Downing FOUR VCT plc
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
2 February 2022
Issue of Equity
The Directors of Downing FOUR VCT plc announce allotments on 1 February 2022 of Ventures Shares of 0.1p each (“Ventures Shares”), Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each (“Healthcare Shares”) and AIM Shares of 0.1p each (“AIM Shares”) pursuant to the Offers for Subscription which opened on 12 August 2021 (“Offers”) as follows:
Date
Shares
Average
Ventures Shares
621,921
68.74p
Healthcare Shares
404,939
87.46p
AIM Shares
190,847
101.65p
Application for these shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 7 February 2022.
Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights (excluding management shares) of the Company are summarised follows:
Voting
Shares
rights
Voting
in issue
per share
rights
DSO D Shares of 0.1 pence each
7,867,247
232
1,825,201,304
DP67 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each
11,192,136
375
4,197,051,000
Ventures Shares (excluding Mgt Shares)
51,030,607
860
43,886,322,020
Healthcare Shares (excluding Mgt Shares)
21,335,109
1,146
24,450,034,914
AIM Shares
1,155,123
1,146
1,323,770,958
Total Voting Rights
75,682,380,196