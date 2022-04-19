Issue of Equity
Downing FOUR VCT plc
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
19 April 2022
Issue of Equity
The Directors of Downing FOUR VCT plc announce allotments on 14 April 2022 of Ventures Shares of 0.1p each (“Ventures Shares”), Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each (“Healthcare Shares”) and AIM Shares of 0.1p each (“AIM Shares”) pursuant to the Offers for Subscription which opened on 12 August 2021 (“Offers”) as follows:
Date
Shares
Average
Ventures Shares
89,405
68.79
Healthcare Shares
127,849
84.67
AIM Shares
29,865
102.13
Application for these shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 25 April 2022.
Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights (excluding management shares) of the Company are summarised follows:
Voting
Shares
rights
Voting
in issue
per share
rights
DSO D Shares
7,867,247
232
1,825,201,304
DP67 Ordinary Shares
11,192,136
375
4,197,051,000
Ventures Shares
55,680,228
860
47,884,996,080
Healthcare Shares
22,728,390
1,146
26,046,734,940
AIM Shares
2,580,911
1,146
2,957,724,006
Total Voting Rights
82,911,707,330