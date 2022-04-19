U.S. markets open in 2 hours 34 minutes

Issue of Equity

Downing FOUR VCT plc
·1 min read
Downing FOUR VCT plc
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
19 April 2022
Issue of Equity

The Directors of Downing FOUR VCT plc announce allotments on 14 April 2022 of Ventures Shares of 0.1p each (“Ventures Shares”), Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each (“Healthcare Shares”) and AIM Shares of 0.1p each (“AIM Shares”) pursuant to the Offers for Subscription which opened on 12 August 2021 (“Offers”) as follows:

Date

Shares

Average
issue price
per share

Ventures Shares

89,405

68.79

Healthcare Shares

127,849

84.67

AIM Shares

29,865

102.13

Application for these shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 25 April 2022.

Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights (excluding management shares) of the Company are summarised follows:

Voting

Shares

rights

Voting

in issue

per share

rights

DSO D Shares

7,867,247

232

1,825,201,304

DP67 Ordinary Shares

11,192,136

375

4,197,051,000

Ventures Shares

55,680,228

860

47,884,996,080

Healthcare Shares

22,728,390

1,146

26,046,734,940

AIM Shares

2,580,911

1,146

2,957,724,006

Total Voting Rights

82,911,707,330


