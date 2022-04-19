Downing FOUR VCT plc

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

19 April 2022

Issue of Equity

The Directors of Downing FOUR VCT plc announce allotments on 14 April 2022 of Ventures Shares of 0.1p each (“Ventures Shares”), Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each (“Healthcare Shares”) and AIM Shares of 0.1p each (“AIM Shares”) pursuant to the Offers for Subscription which opened on 12 August 2021 (“Offers”) as follows:

Date Shares Average

issue price

per share Ventures Shares 89,405 68.79 Healthcare Shares 127,849 84.67 AIM Shares 29,865 102.13

Application for these shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 25 April 2022.

Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights (excluding management shares) of the Company are summarised follows:

Voting Shares rights Voting in issue per share rights DSO D Shares 7,867,247 232 1,825,201,304 DP67 Ordinary Shares 11,192,136 375 4,197,051,000 Ventures Shares 55,680,228 860 47,884,996,080 Healthcare Shares 22,728,390 1,146 26,046,734,940 AIM Shares 2,580,911 1,146 2,957,724,006 Total Voting Rights 82,911,707,330



