Issue of Equity

Downing ONE VCT plc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • DDV1.L

Downing ONE VCT plc
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

13 May 2022
Issue of Equity

The Directors of Downing ONE VCT plc announce an allotment on 13 May 2022 of ordinary shares of 1p each (“Ordinary Shares”) pursuant to the Top Up Offer for Subscription that opened on 26 November 2021 (“Offer”) as follows:

196,807 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 64.73p per share.

Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 20 May 2022.

As previously announced, following this allotment, the Offer is now closed.

Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 180,380,551 Ordinary Shares.


