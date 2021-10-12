Issue of Equity

U.S. markets close in 3 hours 12 minutes

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, THE UNITED STATES, ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA (OTHER THAN TO PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS IN THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR THE NETHERLANDS), CANADA, AUSTRALIA, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, NEW ZEALAND AND JAPAN.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAS BEEN DETERMINED TO CONTAIN INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE UK VERSION OF MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, WHICH IS PART OF UK LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED. UPON PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

12 October 2021

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

Allotment of Shares

The Board announced on 2 September 2021 that the Company had published a prospectus in relation to an offer for subscription of ordinary shares of 1p each (the "Ordinary Shares"), to raise up to £20,000,000, together with an over-allotment facility to raise up to a further £20,000,000 (the "Offer"). On 12 October 2021 the Company allotted 15,021,706 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Offer conditional only on Admission (the timetable for which is set out in more detail below).

The offer price at which 15,021,706 Ordinary Shares were allotted was 97.50 pence per Ordinary Share, which was calculated, in accordance with the terms of the Offer, by reference to the net asset value of an Ordinary Share in the Company on 8 October 2021 (as announced on 12 October 2021, being the last published net asset value per Ordinary Share) divided by 0.965 (to allow for the costs of the Offer).

Following this allotment, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue is 243,101,662 with each Ordinary Share carrying one vote each. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company are 243,101,662. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Application will shortly be made for the 15,021,706 Ordinary Shares to be admitted to the premium segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities, and dealings are expected to commence on 15 October 2021 ("Admission"). When issued, the new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares, including the right to receive all future dividends and distributions declared, made, or paid after Admission. The new Ordinary Shares will be issued in registered form and may be held in uncertificated form. Definitive documents of title are expected to be despatched within 15 business days of allotment. The new Ordinary Shares will be eligible for settlement through CREST with effect from Admission.

Terms defined in the Prospectus have the same meaning where used in this announcement.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan.Fadil
Ruth Wright

HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 893 1005
+44 203 893 1011

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31


Important Information

The information contained in this announcement is given at the date of its publication (unless otherwise marked) and is subject to updating, revision and amendment from time to time.

This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer for sale or the solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States. The New Shares have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under any securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold, taken up, exercised, resold, renounced, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. There will be no public offer of the New Shares in the United States.

This announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for, or any solicitation to purchase or subscribe for, any securities in any jurisdiction. No offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for, or any solicitation to purchase or subscribe for, any securities will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is unlawful. The information contained in this announcement is not for release, publication or distribution to persons in the United States, any member state of the EEA (other than to professional investors in the Republic of Ireland or the Netherlands) Canada, Australia, the Republic of South Africa, New Zealand or Japan, and should not be distributed, forwarded to or transmitted in or into any jurisdiction, where to do so might constitute a violation of local securities laws or regulations.

This announcement may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this announcement, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's financial position, strategy, plans, proposed acquisitions and objectives, are forward-looking statements.

None of the Company or the Investment Manager or any of their respective affiliates, accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to this announcement, including the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information in this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from the announcement) or any other information relating to the Company or associated companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of the announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. The Company or the Investment Manager and their respective affiliates, accordingly disclaim all and any liability whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise which they might otherwise have in respect of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.


