Downing FOUR VCT plc

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

30 March 2022

Issue of Equity

The Directors of Downing FOUR VCT plc announce allotments on 30 March 2022 of Ventures Shares of 0.1p each (“Ventures Shares”), Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each (“Healthcare Shares”) and AIM Shares of 0.1p each (“AIM Shares”) pursuant to the Offers for Subscription which opened on 12 August 2021 (“Offers”) as follows:

Date Ventures

Shares Average

issue price

per share Ventures Shares 2,426,974 69.83 Healthcare Shares 744,037 85.62 AIM Shares 587,907 102.42

Application for these shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 4 April 2022.

Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights (excluding management shares) of the Company are summarised follows:





Shares

in issue Voting

rights

per share



Voting

rights DSO D Shares of 0.1 pence each 7,867,247 232 1,825,201,304 DP67 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each 11,192,136 375 4,197,051,000 Ventures Shares 54,112,154 860 46,536,452,440 Healthcare Shares 22,206,436 1,146 25,448,575,656 AIM Shares 2,034,990 1.146 2,332,098,540 Total Voting Rights 80,339,378,940



