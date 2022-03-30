U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

Issue of Equity

Downing FOUR VCT plc
·1 min read

Downing FOUR VCT plc
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
30 March 2022
Issue of Equity

The Directors of Downing FOUR VCT plc announce allotments on 30 March 2022 of Ventures Shares of 0.1p each (“Ventures Shares”), Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each (“Healthcare Shares”) and AIM Shares of 0.1p each (“AIM Shares”) pursuant to the Offers for Subscription which opened on 12 August 2021 (“Offers”) as follows:

Date

Ventures
Shares

Average
issue price
per share

Ventures Shares

2,426,974

69.83

Healthcare Shares

744,037

85.62

AIM Shares

587,907

102.42

Application for these shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 4 April 2022.

Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights (excluding management shares) of the Company are summarised follows:



Shares
in issue

Voting
rights
per share



Voting
rights

DSO D Shares of 0.1 pence each

7,867,247

232

1,825,201,304

DP67 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each

11,192,136

375

4,197,051,000

Ventures Shares

54,112,154

860

46,536,452,440

Healthcare Shares

22,206,436

1,146

25,448,575,656

AIM Shares

2,034,990

1.146

2,332,098,540

Total Voting Rights

80,339,378,940


