Issue of Equity
Downing FOUR VCT plc
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
30 March 2022
Issue of Equity
The Directors of Downing FOUR VCT plc announce allotments on 30 March 2022 of Ventures Shares of 0.1p each (“Ventures Shares”), Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each (“Healthcare Shares”) and AIM Shares of 0.1p each (“AIM Shares”) pursuant to the Offers for Subscription which opened on 12 August 2021 (“Offers”) as follows:
Date
Ventures
Average
Ventures Shares
2,426,974
69.83
Healthcare Shares
744,037
85.62
AIM Shares
587,907
102.42
Application for these shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 4 April 2022.
Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights (excluding management shares) of the Company are summarised follows:
Voting
DSO D Shares of 0.1 pence each
7,867,247
232
1,825,201,304
DP67 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each
11,192,136
375
4,197,051,000
Ventures Shares
54,112,154
860
46,536,452,440
Healthcare Shares
22,206,436
1,146
25,448,575,656
AIM Shares
2,034,990
1.146
2,332,098,540
Total Voting Rights
80,339,378,940