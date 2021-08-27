Issue of Equity (DRIS)

U.S. markets open in 2 hours 23 minutes

Downing ONE VCT plc
Downing One VCT plc
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
27 August 2021
The Company announces that, on 27 August 2021, it allotted 576,899 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in respect of Shareholders who agreed to subscribe for shares under the terms of the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme in respect of the dividend of 1.25p per Ordinary Share paid on 27 August 2021.

The shares were issued at 59.75p per share (being the unaudited net asset value as at 31 July 2021 of 61.0p per share adjusted for the dividend).

These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.

Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made at the earliest practicable opportunity. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 6 September 2021.


