Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights and Capital

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC
·2 min read
KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights and Capital

LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45


Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that, further to the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (details of which were set out in the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme Terms & Conditions issued to shareholders on 19 April 2011) the Company allotted 5,165,578 ordinary shares of 1 penny each (the “new ordinary shares”) in the capital of the Company on 29 October 2021. The new ordinary shares were issued at a price of 22.25 pence per ordinary share, comprising the most recent net asset value of 23.99 pence per share less the special dividend of 1.14 pence per share and the second interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2021 of 0.60 pence per share.

Accordingly, application has been made to the UK Listing Authority for the admission of the new ordinary shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities and it is expected that dealings will commence on 1 November 2021. The new ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares in issue.

Following the issue of the new ordinary shares, the capital of the Company as at 29 October 2021 consists of 510,311,533 ordinary shares of which 66,697,226 are in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 443,614,307 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

29 October 2021

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850


