KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights and Capital

LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that, further to the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (details of which were set out in the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme Terms & Conditions issued to shareholders on 19 April 2011) the Company allotted 1,831,899 ordinary shares of 1 penny each (the “new ordinary shares”) in the capital of the Company on 30 April 2021. The new ordinary shares were issued at a price of 21.24 pence per ordinary share, comprising the most recent net asset value less the dividend of 0.60 pence per ordinary share.

Accordingly, application has been made to the UK Listing Authority for the admission of the new ordinary shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities and it is expected that dealings will commence on 4 May 2021. The new ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares in issue.

Following the issue of the new ordinary shares, the capital of the Company as at 30 April 2021 consists of 505,145,955 ordinary shares of which 63,646,994 are in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 441,498,961 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

30 April 2021

