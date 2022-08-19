U.S. markets open in 2 hours 41 minutes

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Northern 2 VCT PLC
·2 min read
  • NTV.L

19 AUGUST 2022

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

ISSUE OF EQUITY

Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that on 19 August 2022 it allotted 784,782 ordinary shares of 5p each to shareholders who agreed to subscribe for shares under the terms of the Company's Dividend Investment Scheme. The subscription price was 61.0p per share. Following the above allotment, there are 188,243,381 ordinary shares in issue.

Application will be made at the earliest practicable opportunity for these shares, which will rank pari passu with existing ordinary shares, to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities, and dealings are expected to commence by 22 August 2022.

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the “DTRs”), the Company notifies the market that the capital of the Company as at 19 August 2022 consists of 188,243,381 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 5p each. All the ordinary shares have voting rights. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 188,243,381 (“the Figure”). The Figure may be used by a shareholder or other person as the denominator for the calculations by which he will determine if he is required to notify the voting rights he holds in relation to the Company, or a change to those voting rights, under the DTRs.

Enquiries:

Graham Venables/James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited – 0330 223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk

Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.


